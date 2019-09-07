Campos Racing's Alex Pironi suffered a very heavy accident during this morning's feature race in Monza. Pironi hit the sausage kerb on the outside of Parabolica launching his car into the air and into the catch fencing.

Pironi walked away unscathed and visibly shaken from the incident, as the race itself ended under safety car conditions with only a handful of laps remaining in the race at the time of the accident.

As a result of the accident, the F1 FP3 session was slightly delayed as marshals tended to the scene and repaired the fencing, with the decision made to remove the sausage kerb from the corner.