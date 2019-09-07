Campos Racing's Alex Pironi suffered a very heavy accident during this morning's feature race in Monza. Pironi hit the sausage kerb on the outside of Parabolica launching his car into the air and into the catch fencing.
Pironi walked away unscathed and visibly shaken from the incident, as the race itself ended under safety car conditions with only a handful of laps remaining in the race at the time of the accident.
As a result of the accident, the F1 FP3 session was slightly delayed as marshals tended to the scene and repaired the fencing, with the decision made to remove the sausage kerb from the corner.
The alternate angle - enter stage left pic.twitter.com/b63ORtrClq— DarcyF1 Multimedia (@darcyf1) September 7, 2019
siggy74
Posts: 89
The car just became a torpedo, that is shocking to watch.
Fate smiled today, if the car had rotated different and landed different this guy could be another lose to the race grid.
Who on earth thought the track should be safe with a ski ramp in it ;p
One would expect that to be flattened tonight and removed, other wise risk the same again...
xoya
Posts: 419
Holy crap!
We should all thank the FIA for the Halo.