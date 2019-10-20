user icon
Lundgaard ends day one of Valencia test on top

  • Published on 20 Oct 2019 17:28
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Christian Lungaard has topped the opening day of Formula 3 post-testing from Valencia, clocking a 1:21.370 for ART.

The morning session was under wet conditions, however the circuit dried out in the afternoon, allowing the drivers to get experience in opposing conditions. 

Sebastian Fernandez was second in the timesheets, just over two-tenths down on Lungaard, while Russian Alexander Smolyar was third, making his debut in the F3 car.

Lirim Zendelli held the top spot for much of the afternoon before being pipped towards the end of the session. His day failed to run smoothly, as a red flag was called in the afternoon to retrieve his car that stopped on the circuit.

Alessio Lorandi was fifth, ahead of Devlin DeFrancesco and Yuki Tsunoda. Ferdinand Habsburg ended the day in eighth, gaining experience in the car following a season in DTM.

Dan Ticktum returned to the Formula 3 level, testing with Carlin ahead of the Macau Grand Prix next month and setting the ninth-fastest time in Valencia.

Logan Sargent debuted for PREMA, who won the teams' championship in 2019, and rounded out the top ten with a time that was six-tenths down on Lundgaard.

Billy Monger also tested the Formula 3 car with Carlin, as he aims for a full-time seat in the series next year, laying down the 28th fastest lap time.

Testing in Valencia returns on Monday before the final day of running on Tuesday.

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
612
2
Ferrari
433
3
Red Bull Racing
323
4
McLaren
111
5
Renault
77
6
Toro Rosso
59
7
Racing Point
54
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

