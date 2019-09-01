Formula 3News

Marcus Armstrong dominated the Sprint Race in the FIA Formula 3 championship to take his second win of the season. The Prema driver started the race from reverse grid pole posi...
It was the Trident of Pedro Piquet that managed to take top honors this morning at Spa-Francorchamps as championship leader Robert Shwartzman followed behind in second...
Jehan Daruvala has qualified on pole for the Formula 3 Feature Race in Spa-Francorchamps. The Indian driver edged out Pedro Piquet by just 0.2s, with Yuki Tsunoda in third. ...
Jake Hughes has ended the one and only Formula 3 practice session from the Circuit Spa-Francorchamps on top of the timesheets. A blistering late-session lap time from the Brito...
Marcus Armstrong has taken his first victory of the 2019 Formula 3 season, as he dominated the Sprint Race at the Hungaroring. The Kiwi finished 12 seconds ahead of his n...
Christian Lundgaard took his first Formula 3 win of the season, leading home an ART 1-2, as Jake Hughes beat Juri Vips to the final spot on the podium. Juri Vips initially got ...
Christian Lundgaard has taken his first pole position of the 2019 Formula 3 season, as he beat Juri Vips in a closely contested battle for the top spot. The end of the se...
Christian Lundgaard topped the solitary practice session for this weekend's Formula 3 round at the Hungaroring. Jake Hughes set the session's early benchmark, with a la...
Giorgio Carrara will get back behind the wheel of a Formula 3 car this weekend at Budapest, as he links up with Jenzer Motorsport once more. The Argentine racer competed i...
Leonardo Pulcini has taken his first win of the 2019 FIA Formula 3 season, as he made use of his high starting position on Sunday. The Italian started the race from fifth...
Juri Vips has made it back-to-back Feature Race wins in Formula 3, managing to hold off an assault from Jehan Daruvala and Marcus Armstrong in the Prema's. Vips got away we...
Juri Vips took a dramatic pole for the Formula 3 Feature Race at Silverstone, besting title rivals Marcus Armstrong and Jehan Daruvala. Vips, along with Armstrong set the ...
ART's Max Fewtrell topped the solitary practice session for Formula 3 at Silverstone, leading surprise star Devlin De Francesco and teammate David Beckmann. The session com...
Federico Malvestiti will make his debut in the FIA Formula 3 category this weekend at Silverstone, driving for Jenzer. The Italian is also currently competing in the 2019 Formu...
The current spec of Formula 3 car will compete at the annual Macau Grand Prix later this year. The race has traditionally used Formula 3 cars, with the Dallara F317 in use for ...
Jake Hughes has taken the Sprint Race victory in Austria, inheriting the win after Robert Shwartzman and Prema teammate Marcus Armstrong made contact on the final lap ...
Juri Vips took his first-win of the season in the Austrian Feature race in Formula 3, besting the ART of Max Fewtrell in a race characterised by the slipstream. Max Fewtrell in...
Marcus Armstrong has taken pole position for the Formula 3 Sprint Race at the Red Bull Ring, his first of the season. The Prema driver edged out Max Fewtrell for the top spot o...
Marcus Armstrong ended Formula 3's only practice session on top as the drivers prepared for the qualifying session later today, setting a lap time of 1:19.396. The session ...
Robert Shwartzman took his second win of the season as he fought his way up to P1 after starting from 7th on the grid. The victory means Prema has won all four races on of...
Prema's Jehan Daruvala made it two wins in a row as the pole-sitter Jake Hughes clashed with the other Prema of Marcus Armstrong. Hughes had a strong getaway for the run do...
HWA's Jake Hughes took pole position for Saturday's Formula 3 feature race in France with a supreme lap of the Paul Ricard circuit to edge early pace-setter Jehan Daruva...
Niko Kari ended the practice session from the Circuit Paul Ricard on top of the timesheets, as the second round of the 2019 FIA Formula 3 championship got underway. Kari ...
Jehan Daruvala has won the first Sprint Race of the 2019 FIA Formula 3 season, as he came under no pressure on his way to the chequered flag. The Prema driver jumped Niko Kari ...
Robert Schwartzman has won the opening race of the new FIA Formula 3 championship after Christian Lungaard received a post-race penalty. Lungaard was penalised for speeding und...
Robert Schwartzman took the first pole position of the new FIA Formula 3 championship, denying Christian Lundgaard the honours in the final moments. The Russian's fastest t...
Pedro Piquet has topped the first practice session of the new FIA Formula 3 championship in Barcelona, heading Yuri Vips in first place. Just 0.009s separated the pair, with Vi...
Richard Verschoor will continue with MP Motorsport in 2019, securing a seat with it in the FIA Formula 3 championship. Verschoor competed in eight races with MP Motorsport last...
Hitech has finalised its 2019 line-up by adding Ye Yifei to its roster alongside Juri Vips and Leonardo Pulcini. Yifei has been competing in the F3 Asian w...
Devlin DeFrancesco has completed Trident's 2019 line-up, as he signs for the upcoming Formula 3 championship. The Canadian competed in six rounds of the FIA Formula 3 Europ...
Pedro Piquet will race in the FIA Formula 3 championship this year after signing a deal with Trident. The 20-year-old son of two-time Formula 1 champion Nelson Piquet joi...
Bent Viscaal will race in the FIA Formula 3 championship this year with HWA Racelab, following a successful year in the 2018 EuroFormula Open Championship. The Dutchman ended t...
Carlin Buzz Racing has announced a second driver to its 2019 Formula 3 line-up, as Felipe Drugovich joins for the upcoming season. Drugovich won the European Formula ...
Prema's line-up for the 2019 FIA Formula 3 season has been completed following the signing of Russian Robert Shwartzman. The 19-year-old joins Marcus Armstrong and Jeha...
GP3 race winner Leonardo Pulcini will compete in the FIA Formula 3 championship this season with Hitech GP. The Italian spent the 2018 campaign with Campos in the GP3 Series, wh...
Campos has confirmed that Alex Peroni has joined it for the 2019 FIA Formula 3 season. The Australian born racer is the second driver Campos has announced, having previously con...
Renault junior driver Max Fewtrell believes the thought of a possible future Formula 1 drive with the French team is spurring him on to continue succeeding in 2019. The reigning...
ART Grand Prix is the first team to confirm its full line-up for the inaugural FIA Formula 3 championship, as Max Fewtrell will join David Beckmann and fellow Renault junior Chr...
Renault F1 junior driver Christian Lundgaard will compete in the inaugural FIA Formula 3 championship this year after penning a deal with ART. The 17-year-old Dane w...
Carlin has announced that Japanese investment firm Buzz will be its title sponsor for the 2019 FIA Formula 3 season. Arriving with the title sponsor deal is driver Teppei Natori...
Ameya Vaidyanathan will compete full-time in the 2018 FIA European Formula 3 Championship for Carlin alongside Jehan Daruvala, Ferdinand Habsburg, Sacha Fenestraz, Devlin Defran...
Mick Schumacher will continue with the Italian Prema team for a second season in the European Formula 3 championship. Schumacher made his F3 debut last season after finishing se...
Mick Schumacher is set to compete a second year in the European Formula 3 Championship. The German made his debut in the series in 2017, finishing twelfth in the standings. The ...
Carlin is pleased to confirm that Sahara Force India Academy driver Jehan Daruvala remains with the team for the upcoming 2018 season racing in the FIA Formula Three European Ch...
The seventh round of the 2017 FIA Formula 3 European Championship took place last weekend at Zandvoort. The championship has multiple contenders, with all of them battling for t...
Lando Norris took a sublime win in the third race of the weekend in Zandvoort to extend his lead in the championship, and really stamp his authority as a real championship conte...
Prema’s Callum Illot won race 2 from Zandvoort after starting on pole position due to penalties for other drivers, and once the red lights went off, he never looked b...
Carlin's Lando Norris stormed to victory during Race 1 of the Formula 3 European Championship at Zandvoort on Saturday morning, keeping his lead from pole to win by a s...
Honda backed driver Tadasuke Makino is set to return to F3 this weekend, after breaking his wrist earlier in the season. He was expected to miss 8-10 weeks of racing, havin...
The FIA Formula 3 European championship continued last weekend, this time at the Circuit Spa-Francorchamps. The iconic track hosted the sixth round of the championship...
Carlin has confirmed that Indian racer Ameya Vaidyanathan will join the team for the remainder of the season, partnering Lando Norris, Jehan Daruvala and Ferdinand Hab...
Hitech racer Tadasuke Makino has confirmed that he has been forced to the sidelines after breaking his wrist and finger at the Norisring last weekend. The Honda protege made con...
Jehan Daruvala took his first victory in the FIA Formula 3 European Championship, holding the position from Maxi Gunther in the early stages of the race. Despite coming und...
Lando Norris fought his way through from fourth on the grid to win his third race of the season. Norris had work to do after poleman Ralf Aron, Jake Hughes and Maxi Gunther all ...
Prema's Max Gunther was the victor in an exciting Race 1 at the Norisring on Saturday morning after Jake Hughes and Lando Norris, who had shared the front row of t...
Van Amersfoort has confirmed the departure of David Beckmann from the team. The 17-year-old joined the Dutch team for the 2017 Formula 3 European Championship. Beckmann made his...
Max Gunther has won his second race of the weekend, taking two out of a possible three victories at Pau. The German had the race handed to him as long time leader Lando Norris h...
Max Gunther has taken his first win of the season after controlling the pace from the very start and holding off an early challenge from Lando Norris. Gunther started the race f...
Formula 3 European Championship leader Joel Eriksson emerged victorious from Race 1 at the Pau street circuit on Saturday morning, mastering a damp circuit and holding...
Callum Ilott surged immediately into the lead of the sixth round of the Formula 3 European Championship at Monza on Sunday afternoon, staying ahead of his country...
Joel Eriksson dominated the second race at Monza in the FIA Formula 3 championship, leading from pole position to take his second victory of the season. McLaren you...
Carlin's Lando Norris took his third win of the 2017 F3 European Championship season at Monza on Saturday morning, after both a troublesome start and a very close ...
Callum Ilott has won the final race of the Formula 3 weekend, making it three different winners from three races. Ilott started the race from pole position but was overtaken on ...
Race 2 of the FIA F3 European Championship got underway at a dry but windy Silverstone on Saturday morning, and it saw Joel Eriksson take the win for his Motopark team, as Race ...
Lando Norris has won the first race of the 2017 FIA Formula 3 European championship in a race interrupted by three safety cars. Norris started the race from pole but the field w...
The official entry list for 2017 FIA Formula 3 championship has been launched with the five teams entering four cars, the maximum permitted by the regulations. Stefano Domenica...
Maximilian Günther has been confirmed as part of the Prema team for the 2017 season, where he competed last season. The German picked up four wins and thirteen podiums...
Harrison Newey has been confirmed by Van Amersfoort as their fourth driver for the 2017 season. The 18 year old will team up with David Beckmann, Pedro Piquet and Joey Maws...
Joey Mawson has revealed that he will be sticking with Dutch team Van Amersfoort for 2017, graduating from Formula 4 to the highly competitive FIA Formula 3 European Championshi...
Pedro Piquet has been confirmed at Van Amersfoort Racing for the 2017 season, where he will compete in his second season of the FIA Formula Three European Championship. Piquet,...
01 Sep 2019 11:47
31 Aug 2019 10:31
30 Aug 2019 18:21
04 Aug 2019 10:48
03 Aug 2019 17:50
02 Aug 2019 10:28
30 Jul 2019 14:07
14 Jul 2019 10:17
13 Jul 2019 11:15
12 Jul 2019 19:04
08 Jul 2019 14:23
04 Jul 2019 12:35
30 Jun 2019 10:18
29 Jun 2019 11:08
28 Jun 2019 19:04
23 Jun 2019 10:36
22 Jun 2019 11:15
21 Jun 2019 18:36
12 May 2019 10:58
11 May 2019 10:58
10 May 2019 18:25
11 Mar 2019 15:51
28 Feb 2019 19:43
27 Feb 2019 15:25
19 Feb 2019 08:08
14 Feb 2019 18:13
05 Feb 2019 14:52
04 Feb 2019 16:10
01 Feb 2019 15:52
25 Jan 2019 10:29
24 Jan 2019 17:18
23 Jan 2019 12:27
11 Jan 2019 10:39
19 Mar 2018 11:07
12 Feb 2018 16:44
03 Jan 2018 14:45
18 Dec 2017 13:21
22 Aug 2017 11:53
20 Aug 2017 18:00
19 Aug 2017 11:10
18 Aug 2017 10:55
01 Aug 2017 09:31
20 Jul 2017 12:30
04 Jul 2017 16:31
02 Jul 2017 15:52
01 Jul 2017 14:44
06 Jun 2017 17:08
21 May 2017 17:49
20 May 2017 12:21
30 Apr 2017 17:15
29 Apr 2017 12:55
16 Apr 2017 10:18
15 Apr 2017 12:35
14 Apr 2017 17:18
20 Mar 2017 18:39
01 Mar 2017 09:45
28 Feb 2017 15:21
21 Feb 2017 14:22
15 Feb 2017 08:06
Local time
11:00 - 12:30
12:00 - 13:00
15:10 - 17:10
15:00 - 16:30
15:00 - 16:00
Local time
11:00 - 12:30
15:00 - 16:30
12:00 - 13:00
15:00 - 16:00
15:10 - 17:10
15:10 - 17:10