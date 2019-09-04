Scuderia Toro Rosso

Sep 5Album
Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly are set to start this weekend's Italian Grand Prix from the bak of the grid as they are fitted with the upgraded Honda 'Spec 4' power...
Daniil Kvyat says he understands Red Bull's decision to promote Alexander Albon instead of him for the remainder of the 2019 season. The energy drink squad demoted Pierre G...
Pierre Gasly says his transition back to Toro Rosso has been more difficult than when he joined Red Bull due to the differences between the cars. Gasly lost his seat at the fro...
Pierre Gasly admits it was a shock to learn that he had been demoted back to Toro Rosso ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix. The Frenchman was replaced by Alexander Albon, who is c...
Honda will introduce its upgraded 'Spec 4' engine at the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend, which is set to see Alexander Albon take a hefty grid penalty on his Red Bull d...
Pierre Gasly says he is happy to be working with Toro Rosso once more ahead of his on-track return to the team this weekend in Belgium. During the summer break, Red Bull ...
Honda have enjoyed a great season so far in 2019 in the first year of their partnership with Red Bull, after some tough years with McLaren. Max Verstappen scored the manufactur...
Red Bull's recent decision to promote Alexander Albon to the team in place of Pierre Gasly, who finds himself back at Toro Rosso, once again demonstrates the fast pace ...
Honda says that Toro Rosso's podium at the German Grand Prix was a reward for all of the work it did together in 2018, prior to Red Bull's switch to the Japanese manufac...
Red Bull has announced that Alexander Albon will replace Pierre Gasly at the team from the Belgian Grand Prix onwards. Gasly has struggled to get up to pace at the energy drink...
Alexander Albon says he is not thinking about a potential seat at Red Bull for 2020, insisting that he is focused on securing a spot at Toro Rosso. Albon is currently competing...
Daniil Kvyat says an early pit-stop saw him lose a lot of time in the later stages of the Hungarian Grand Prix. Kvyat made his one and only pit stop of the race on lap 21...
Toro Rosso's Alex Albon has taken the blame for his accident during Friday's second free practice session at the Hungaroring, calling the incident a 'silly' erro...
Alexander Albon believes that both he and Pierre Gasly share equal blame for their crash at the German Grand Prix. Towards the end of the race, the two came together after Turn...
1997 Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve believes that Red Bull should not consider bringing Daniil Kvyat back to the team. The future of Pierre Gasly at the team remai...
Honda is expecting to see cooling challenges at this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, which is set to be held in hot and humid weather. The Japanese manufacturer arrive...
Daniil Kvyat says that claiming a podium finish only hours after his first child was born is a "surreal feeling". A chaotic German Grand Prix at Hockenheim saw Kvyat ...
Alexander Albon believes he could have been on for a stronger result at the German Grand Prix if it hadn't been for his late-race battle with Lewis Hamilton. Albon opted to...
Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat has described this afternoon's crazy German Grand Prix as a "horror film with a bit of black comedy" after the Russian driver managed...
Alexander Albon says the Pirelli tyre's sensitivity to hot temperatures is causing traffic issues in the final sector. Albon's final lap in Q1 was hampered by Land...
The stewards have opted not to launch an investigation into the incident involving Lando Norris and Alexander Albon at the end of Q1. Albon was heard complaining over the radio...
Toro Rosso team principal Franz Tost says that a decision on Toro Rosso's 2020 driver line-up won't come until at least the end of the September. This year, the Red Bul...
Alexander Albon insists he is not looking over his shoulder when it comes to focusing on his future in Formula 1. The Thai-British driver was brought into the sport by Toro Ros...
Toro Rosso has announced a new sponsorship deal with Moose Craft Cider, with the logo to feature on the STR14 from the German Grand Prix onwards. Moose, a Thai apple craft...
Toro Rosso chose not to pit Alexander Albon for a second time during the British Grand Prix after a high voltage issue showed up in Honda's data. The decision not to pit th...
Daniil Kvyat says the new track surface that has been laid down ahead of the 2019 British Grand Prix will be an 'unknown factor' for all the teams. A new surface w...
Daniil Kvyat says that everyone should be pleased that nothing more than a ruined lap was the outcome of his close call with George Russell. At the end of Q1, Kvyat was setting...
Alexander Albon and Carlos Sainz will take grid penalties for this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix. Albon has been fitted with the upgraded Honda engine after both Red Bulls ...
Alexander Albon is set to be handed a grid penalty for the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend, as he is fitted with the Spec 3 Honda engine. Honda introduced the upgrade at ...
Toro Rosso team principal Franz Tost believes that Daniil Kvyat would fit right back in at Red Bull, and his return wouldn't be a 'loss of face' for the team. Doubt...
Daniil Kvyat's expected grid penalty for the French Grand Prix has now been confirmed, as the Russian takes on new engine components. Honda introduces its Spec 3 engine at ...
Alexander Albon has stated that teammate Daniil Kvyat was closer to the limit of his engine components, which is why he is the only Toro Rosso driver receiving the new Honda eng...
Honda will run the third version of its power unit at the French Grand Prix this weekend, confirms Honda's F1 boss Toyoharu Tanabe. The Red Bull duo of Max Verstappen ...
Toro Rosso's Alexander Albon said he felt 'daunted' by his initial step into Formula 1, but good results and points scoring positions helped him relax into his new p...
Alexander Albon believes that braking later into Turn 1 on Sunday could have prevented him from losing his front wing. The Thai-British driver clashed with Antonio Giovinazzi&n...
Carlos Sainz Jr says that Alexander Albon admitted he wasn't held up much by the incident that he received his penalised for. Albon played the incident down but t...
Franz Tost says that he doesn't care about the families of Formula 1 employees amid talk that the F1 calendar will expand beyond 21 races. Adding more races has been part o...
Daniil Kvyat says he's driving better than he has ever done before in Formula 1 after he picked up a seventh-place finish at the Monaco Grand Prix. It marks his best result...
Alexander Albon says he is both "happy and disappointed" with his first Q3 appearance after the Anglo-Thai rookie failed to improve on his lap time from Q2 to finish i...
Alexander Albon is hoping to gain confidence from the qualifying session at Monaco on Saturday, as he continues his rookie season in Formula 1. Albon has two top ten finishes s...
Alexander Albon says he is receiving boosts of confidence from the Toro Rosso team as he continues to adjust to Formula 1. Albon was set to compete in the 2018/19 Formula E wit...
Daniil Kvyat says that Toro Rosso is well deserving of its top ten finish during qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix. The Russian will start Sunday's race from ninth on t...
Alexander Albon admits he has no regrets after making an "easy decision" to switch from Formula E to Formula 1. The Thai-British driver had a contract in place with N...
Daniil Kvyat believes that Formula 1 should get rid of its Friday practice sessions to make weekends more unpredictable. Teams currently have three hours of green flag running ...
Alexander Albon believes that Toro Rosso should have more points to its name in 2019 after the opening four races. The Red Bull junior squad has four points so far, three of th...
Daniel Ricciardo has been issued a three-place grid penalty for the Spanish Grand Prix after reversing into Daniil Kvyat in Baku. Ricciardo was attacking his former Red Bull te...
Honda has confirmed that both Red Bull and Toro Rosso will receive an upgraded power unit at this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The Japanese manufacturer says that the n...
Alexander Albon is confident that he is getting more comfortable inside a Formula 1 car every time he steps into it. The Thai-British driver missed out on qualifying at t...
Daniil Kvyat says there is no point continuing to talk about the drive-through penalty that he received at the Chinese Grand Prix. On the opening lap of the race, the Russian m...
Alexander Albon was pleased with his recovery driver after being the "worst driver" on Saturday in Shanghai. The Thai-British driver crashed heavily during the final ...
Daniil Kvyat says that he will speak to the race Stewards over their decision to award him a drive-through penalty after his lap one incident with the two McLaren's. Kvyat ...
Honda has confirmed that it will fit Alexander Albon's Toro Rosso with a new engine for the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday. Albon's STR14 sustained heavy damage when he c...
Toro Rosso has confirmed that Alexander Albon will not compete in qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix. Towards the end of the final practice session, the Thai-British driver ...
Honda has been pushed to make changes to Daniil Kvyat's power unit in China after it discovered an anomaly in the data after the first free practice session. Kvyat ended th...
Toro Rosso team principal Franz Tost admits that Alexander Albon has surprised the team with his technical feedback in his rookie season. The Thai-British has had a strong...
Scuderia Toro Rosso team principal Franz Tost says he is happy with the performance of the team and their car over the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend. The race saw rookie Alexander...
Daniil Kvyat was enjoying another solid weekend in Bahrain, up until the team made what was described as an 'operational error', meaning that the Russian was put onto us...
After making his Formula 1 debut two weeks ago at the Australian Grand Prix for Toro Rosso, Alexander Albon is expecting his experience this weekend in Bahrain to be somewhat ea...
Franz Tost believes that Toro Rosso has a "strong package" after the opening round of the 2019 Formula 1 season. The Red Bull junior outfit managed to pick up one poi...
Alexander Albon says that an unlucky strategy prevented him from scoring points on his Formula 1 debut. The Thai-British driver took part in his maiden race with Toro Rosso and...
Daniil Kvyat says that his fight for tenth place at the Australian Grand Prix was one of his most difficult battles. The Russian started the race well outside the top ten ...
Alexander Albon says that a mix of inexperience and tyres that were too hot led to his crash during the first free practice session. The Thai-British driver spun after Tur...
Pierre Gasly says that beating his teammate, Max Verstappen is not his target while he gets up to speed at Red Bull. He aims to learn as much as he can from his new teammate,&n...
Daniil Kvyat has said that he is excited for the season to get underway, after he spent last year without a race seat. Kvyat will race once again for Toro Rosso, the team ...
Alexander Albon says that there was "no nasty surprises" from the STR14 during pre-season testing. The Thai-British driver will make his debut with Toro Rosso this ye...
Toro Rosso deputy technical director Jody Egginton says that Toro Rosso is enjoying being able to continue with the same engine supplier for a second consecutive year....
Scuderia Toro Rosso Daniil Kvyat has spoken of how he feels positive with the 2019 STR14 after a productive day of testing. The Russian driver managed a total of 101 laps with a...
Alexander Albon says that he is working on getting comfortable at high speeds as he eases into his Formula 1 career. The Thai-British driver makes his F1 debut with Toro R...
Toro Rosso's latest driver recruit Alexander Albon says that he knows he must perform straight away if he is to keep his seat in Formula 1, thanks to the cut-throat nature o...
Toro Rosso deputy technical director Jody Egginton says that Alexander Albon exceeded expectations throughout his first week of testing. The Thai-British racer drove the STR14 ...
