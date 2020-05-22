Scuderia Toro Rosso
Scuderia Toro Rosso
- Team name Scuderia Toro Rosso
- Base Faenza, Italy
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Jan 1 2006
- Podiums 2
- World Championship -
- Pole positions 0
- Fastest race laps -
- 94,365 comments on Scuderia Toro Rosso
- 46 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about Scuderia Toro Rosso
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On screen:
Formula One World Championship Sean Gelael (IDN...
Dec 3 2019Album
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On screen:
Formula One World Championship Sean Gelael (IDN) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14 Test Driver. 03.12.2019. Formula 1 Testing, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, Tuesday. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Batchelor / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One Testing - Abu Dhabi, UAE XPB Images Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 one Abu Dhabi Yas Marina Circuit Yas Marina UAE United Arab Emirates Tuesday Test Testing December 03 3 11 2019 Action Track
Dec 3 2019Album
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DriverPointsStartedNot finishedNot startedPole positionsPodiumsRace wins
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Hartley recalls 'mind-blowingly' fast Toro Rosso car during 2018 season
Former grand prix driver Brendon Hartley has recalled the “unbelievable' feelings he had driving a Formula 1 car during the 2018 season. Towards the end of the 2017 c...22 May 2020 10:02
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Kvyat considered quitting racing before securing Ferrari test role
Daniil Kvyat has revealed that he was seriously considering his future in racing towards the end of 2017 before he landed a test role at Ferrari. The Russian was dumped out of ...07 May 2020 11:07
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Gasly unwilling to reveal details over Red Bull demotion
AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly has spoken out about his demotion from Red Bull back to Toro Rosso in 2019, saying that he is unwilling to talk about the move to the media. Gasly...29 Apr 2020 10:15
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Vergne: My dreams were shattered when I left F1
Jean-Eric Vergne says his dreams were shattered after he departed Formula 1 at the end of the 2014 season. Vergne joined F1 in 2012 with Toro Rosso, spending three years ...24 Jan 2020 15:55
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Marko rules out Vergne's return: 'He would be a newcomer to F1'
Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko has closed the door on an F1 return in the Red Bull family for Jean-Eric Vergne. The Frenchman contested three seasons with Toro Rosso, Red Bul...20 Jan 2020 10:11
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Tost believed Albon could be 'surprise of the year' during 2019 Barcelona testing
Toro Rosso team principal Franz Tost has revealed that he saw the potential of Alex Albon during the 2019 winter testing in Barcelona, going to say that Albon could be the surpr...19 Jan 2020 10:03
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Gasly was confident of being competitive at Toro Rosso following mid-season demotion
Pierre Gasly admits he had confidence in his own abilities to perform well at Toro Rosso after he lost his seat at Red Bull midway through the 2019 season. The Frenchman was pr...14 Jan 2020 14:03
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Kvyat: Toro Rosso needs to be on 'top of our game' for 2020 strides
Daniil Kvyat believes Toro Rosso will need to be in top form at the factory in order to make gains for the 2020 season. The Red Bull junior squad, which will be rebranded to Al...28 Dec 2019 11:07
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Red Bull and Honda discussing 2020 F1 role for Yamamoto
It is understood that Red Bull and Honda are currently discussing a future F1 role for Japanese driver Naoki Yamamoto. Two-time Super Formula champion Yamamoto made his Grand P...24 Dec 2019 17:01
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Kvyat: 2019 one of my best years in F1
Daniil Kvyat says the 2019 season will go down as one of his strongest in his Formula 1 career to date. After spending the 2018 year with Ferrari as a development driver,...20 Dec 2019 11:57
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Rebranded Alpha Tauri confirms launch date for 2020 car
The rebranded AlphaTauri team has announced that it will launch its 2020 car on the 14th of February next year. Having spent 14 years as Toro Rosso, the Red Bull junior team ch...18 Dec 2019 16:02
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Red Bull stint almost cost me my career - Gasly
Pierre Gasly believes the six months that he spent at Red Bull almost cost him his career. The Frenchman replaced Daniel Ricciardo at the energy drink after for 2019 spen...18 Dec 2019 11:24
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GPToday.net's 2019 F1 driver rankings - #13 - Daniil Kvyat
At the end of the 2017 season, it looked as if Daniil Kvyat’s Formula 1 career was pretty much over. The Russian had been replaced at Toro Rosso by Brendon Hartley for 201...11 Dec 2019 13:30
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GPToday.net's 2019 F1 driver rankings - #18 - Pierre Gasly
Pierre Gasly’s 2019 season can be described simply as a rollercoaster, as he was shifted through the Red Bull hierarchy on the Formula 1 grid. Ahead of the season, Gasly ...06 Dec 2019 13:30
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Ricciardo 'was nervous' Toro Rosso had jumped Renault for fifth in the standings
Daniel Ricciardo admits he was feeling nervous towards the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, as he feared Toro Rosso had beaten Renault to fifth place in the championship. Headi...06 Dec 2019 10:59
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Gazprom could become primary sponsor of Renault or Alpha Tauri
Gazprom appears to be planning to enter Formula 1 as a title sponsor. Sources reported to GPToday.net that the Russian state oil and gas company is in talks with Toro Rosso (who...05 Dec 2019 12:52
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Gasly upset at Stroll who 'ruins everything'
Pierre Gasly has spoken out in criticism of Lance Stroll's driving during the opening lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. The pair collided at Turn 1, which ...02 Dec 2019 15:09
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Toro Rosso's name change to Alpha Tauri confirmed for 2020
Toro Rosso will be renamed to Alpha Tauri for the 2020 season, it has officially been confirmed. The FIA released a provisional entry list for the 2020 campaign which fea...30 Nov 2019 14:45
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Honda commits to Red Bull and Toro Rosso for 2021
Honda has confirmed that it will continue to power Red Bull and Toro Rosso in the 2021 season. The Japanese manufacturer joined Toro Rosso in 2018 following its failed three-ye...27 Nov 2019 10:05
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Albon had 'similar feelings' during Toro Rosso and Red Bull debuts
Alexander Albon said that he went through a similar thought process when he made his debuts for Toro Rosso and Red Bull this year. Albon was signed up to Toro Rosso for the sta...26 Nov 2019 11:04
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'Public pressure' a factor in Gasly demotion - Horner
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says that 'public pressure' was a contributing factor in the decision to demote Pierre Gasly to Toro Rosso after a disappointing...25 Nov 2019 13:36
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Experienced line-up good for Toro Rosso in 2020 - Kvyat
Daniil Kvyat believes the experienced line-up of himself and Pierre Gasly for 2020 will be good for Toro Rosso. Kvyat rejoined the Red Bull junior squad for the 2019 season, re...23 Nov 2019 10:38
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Gasly: Unexpected podium 'why I love motorsport'
Pierre Gasly says his unexpected podium finish at the Brazilian Grand Prix demonstrated why he loves motorsport. Gasly started the race from P6, and looked to be in contention ...22 Nov 2019 11:03
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Grosjean 'very, very happy' to see Gasly's podium result
Romain Grosjean says he is "very, very happy" to see his compatriot Pierre Gasly claim his maiden podium finish on Sunday in Brazil. Gasly crossed the line in second ...19 Nov 2019 15:17
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Mercedes didn't factor Gasly when making call for Hamilton's late pit stop
Mercedes has admitted that it never factored in Pierre Gasly when it made the decision to pit Lewis Hamilton towards the end of the Brazilian Grand Prix. Following a collision ...19 Nov 2019 13:29
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Gasly emotional over 'amazing' Brazil podium
Toro Rosso's Pierre Gasly says that he can barely believe his result after scoring his first Formula 1 podium in Brazil afternoon. Gasly managed to jump into the ...17 Nov 2019 20:32
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Gasly: P7 feels like pole position for Toro Rosso
Pierre Gasly says that heading the midfield in qualifying at the Brazilian Grand Prix "feels like pole position" for Toro Rosso. Gasly blasted through into the ...17 Nov 2019 13:45
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Gasly: Toro Rosso/Honda knew engine would give in 'at some point'
Pierre Gasly says Toro Rosso and Honda knew that his engine would give up at some point due to the excessive mileage it has accumulated this season. Gasly's FP2 session end...15 Nov 2019 22:10
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Toro Rosso retains Kvyat and Gasly for 2020
Toro Rosso has confirmed that it will stick with Daniil Kvyat and Pierre Gasly for the 2020 season. Red Bull also announced on Tuesday that Alexander Albon would remain at the ...12 Nov 2019 11:12
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Kvyat didn't lift under yellow flags - Perez
Racing Point driver Sergio Perez has accused Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat of ignoring yellow flags on the final lap of yesterday's United States Grand Prix. Perez sus...04 Nov 2019 09:36
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Kvyat loses points finish after penalty for last lap collision
Daniil Kvyat has lost his 10th place finishing position after he made contact with Sergio Perez on the final lap of the race in Austin. The pair were battling for the final poi...03 Nov 2019 22:10
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Small points gap to Renault is 'still a lot' - Gasly
Pierre Gasly believes the small gap between Toro Rosso and Renault is "still a lot" as F1 heads into the final three races of the season. Renault currently sits fifth...31 Oct 2019 11:03
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Toro Rosso has 'strong baseline' after Friday practice - Kvyat
Daniil Kvyat believes that his Toro Rosso team have a 'strong baseline' to work with as they enjoyed a very good day on Friday in Mexico. The Russian finished the regul...26 Oct 2019 12:19
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Gasly: Japan 'most complete' weekend since Toro Rosso return
Despite his limited running over the weekend of the recent Japanese Grand Prix, Pierre Gasly has hailed the Toro Rosso team for the recent improvements, calling the weekend...23 Oct 2019 13:04
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FIA made exception to allow Yamamoto's FP1 debut
FIA race director Michael Masi has explained how the FIA allowed Naoki Yamamoto make his F1 debut during the Friday practice session of the recent Japanese Grand Prix. The 31 y...23 Oct 2019 10:34
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Gasly reveals suspension issues in difficult Japanese GP
Toro Rosso's Pierre Gasly has revealed that he suffered with a suspension issue during the final couple of laps of Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix. The French driver expla...14 Oct 2019 18:36
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No further action taken on Perez/Gasly incident
The stewards have opted not to penalise either Sergio Perez or Pierre Gasly for their crash on the final lap of the Japanese Grand Prix. The two came together at Turn 1 while f...13 Oct 2019 11:52
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Gasly: Nobody really knows where the pace is
With only one practice session under his belt this weekend, Toro Rosso's Pierre Gasly is confident that a top ten finishing position during Friday's second free practice...12 Oct 2019 13:16
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Kvyat hails Yamamoto debut during Friday free practice
Toro Rosso driver Daniil Kvyat has hailed Naoki Yamamoto, who made his debut with the team after taking part in Friday's first free practice session in Japan. Yamamoto took...12 Oct 2019 09:17
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Yamamoto surprised by F1's 'amazing' engine power
Naoki Yamamoto has admitted surprise over the amount of power Formula 1 cars possess following his outing with Toro Rosso in Suzuka. The Japanese driver took part in the openin...11 Oct 2019 06:55
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Yamamoto to take part in Japan FP1 with Toro Rosso
Super Formula driver Naoki Yamamoto will take part in the opening practice session of this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix. In what is Honda's home race, the 31-year-old ...07 Oct 2019 09:34
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Gasly not looking at points standings following demotion
Pierre Gasly says he is not looking at his position in the championship standings as he fails to see the relevancy of his position following his demotion to Toro Rosso. The Fre...02 Oct 2019 15:53
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Contrasting emotions at Toro Rosso following Russian GP
There were mixed feeling left in the Toro Rosso camp on Sunday as Daniil Kvyat described his race in Sochi as "very strong", while Toro Rosso teammate Pierre Gasl...01 Oct 2019 13:16
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Gasly: STR14 feels more like 'my car'
Toro Rosso driver Pierre Gasly has said he now feels a lot more comfortable with the team's STR14, after having a few weekends to adjust to the car, allowing himself an...28 Sep 2019 12:55
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Toro Rosso set for team name change in 2020
Toro Rosso is set to change its name for the 2020 season, GPToday.net understands. The new name that has been requested is Scuderia Alpha Tauri, named after a fashion brand lau...28 Sep 2019 12:20
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Kvyat may use new helmet design despite 'joke' rule
Daniil Kvyat still may use a new helmet design for the 2019 Russian Grand Prix, despite the fact that foing so would breach the sporting regulations. Drivers are permitted to u...27 Sep 2019 17:48
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Gasly has 'unfinished business' with Red Bull
Pierre Gasly says he has "unfinished business" with Red Bull following his demotion back to Toro Rosso last month. The French driver was pulled out of the senior team...27 Sep 2019 08:38
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All four Honda-powered cars set for grid penalties
All Red Bull and Toro Rosso drivers are set to take grid penalties this weekend in Sochi ahead of Honda's home race in Japan in two weeks. Max Verstappen and Alexander Albo...26 Sep 2019 10:50
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Raikkonen has 'something to think about' after crash - Kvyat
Daniil Kvyat says Kimi Raikkonen has "something to think about" after the two crashed on lap 50 of the Singapore Grand Prix. Kvyat braked late into the first corner a...23 Sep 2019 09:55
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No further action taken on Kvyat/Raikkonen, Russell/Grosjean crashes
The stewards have opted to take no further action for the collision that eliminated Kimi Raikkonen from the Singapore Grand Prix. The Finn came into contact with Daniil Kvyat a...22 Sep 2019 18:12
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Kvyat will 'keep working' after Marko's Toro Rosso future comments
Toro Rosso driver Daniil Kvyat says that we will continue to work hard and do his job the best he can after learning of Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko's intentions to ke...22 Sep 2019 12:24
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Gasly has 'stopped reading the comments' regarding his F1 future
Pierre Gasly says he’s ignoring speculation regarding his prospects of a Red Bull return next season and insists he’s focused solely on ‘becoming a better athl...22 Sep 2019 11:26
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Kvyat set to stay at Toro Rosso in 2020
Daniil Kvyat's stay at Toro Rosso has been agreed "internally" for 2020, says team advisor Dr Helmut Marko. Marko also confirmed that the position of Red Bu...21 Sep 2019 13:52
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Kvyat 'can't get greedy' over potential Red Bull return
Daniil Kvyat insists he can't become greedy when it comes to his whereabouts in 2019, as he pulls himself into contention for a seat at Red Bull. During the summer break, R...12 Sep 2019 15:53
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Verstappen and Gasly set for grid penalties at Monza
Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly are set to start this weekend's Italian Grand Prix from the bak of the grid as they are fitted with the upgraded Honda 'Spec 4' power...04 Sep 2019 11:20
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Kvyat understands Albon's Red Bull promotion
Daniil Kvyat says he understands Red Bull's decision to promote Alexander Albon instead of him for the remainder of the 2019 season. The energy drink squad demoted Pierre G...31 Aug 2019 09:11
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Transition to Toro Rosso harder than Red Bull - Gasly
Pierre Gasly says his transition back to Toro Rosso has been more difficult than when he joined Red Bull due to the differences between the cars. Gasly lost his seat at the fro...30 Aug 2019 19:02
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Gasly admits shock over Red Bull demotion
Pierre Gasly admits it was a shock to learn that he had been demoted back to Toro Rosso ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix. The Frenchman was replaced by Alexander Albon, who is c...29 Aug 2019 14:57
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Honda introducing 'Spec 4' engine at Belgian GP
Honda will introduce its upgraded 'Spec 4' engine at the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend, which is set to see Alexander Albon take a hefty grid penalty on his Red Bull d...29 Aug 2019 10:51
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Gasly 'happy' to be working with Toro Rosso again
Pierre Gasly says he is happy to be working with Toro Rosso once more ahead of his on-track return to the team this weekend in Belgium. During the summer break, Red Bull ...28 Aug 2019 14:33
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Turbo-lag difficult to solve due to different driving styles - Honda
Honda have enjoyed a great season so far in 2019 in the first year of their partnership with Red Bull, after some tough years with McLaren. Max Verstappen scored the manufactur...25 Aug 2019 09:00
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Is Naoki Yamamoto in the running for a Toro Rosso drive?
Red Bull's recent decision to promote Alexander Albon to the team in place of Pierre Gasly, who finds himself back at Toro Rosso, once again demonstrates the fast pace ...19 Aug 2019 15:37
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Honda: Kvyat's podium a reward for Toro Rosso
Honda says that Toro Rosso's podium at the German Grand Prix was a reward for all of the work it did together in 2018, prior to Red Bull's switch to the Japanese manufac...19 Aug 2019 14:13
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Albon to replace Gasly at Red Bull
Red Bull has announced that Alexander Albon will replace Pierre Gasly at the team from the Belgian Grand Prix onwards. Gasly has struggled to get up to pace at the energy drink...12 Aug 2019 12:28
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Albon: Toro Rosso, not Red Bull, the aim for 2020
Alexander Albon says he is not thinking about a potential seat at Red Bull for 2020, insisting that he is focused on securing a spot at Toro Rosso. Albon is currently competing...08 Aug 2019 12:21
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Kvyat rues early pit stop for late-race issues
Daniil Kvyat says an early pit-stop saw him lose a lot of time in the later stages of the Hungarian Grand Prix. Kvyat made his one and only pit stop of the race on lap 21...04 Aug 2019 17:55
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Albon: Silly driver error caused FP2 accident
Toro Rosso's Alex Albon has taken the blame for his accident during Friday's second free practice session at the Hungaroring, calling the incident a 'silly' erro...03 Aug 2019 08:49
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Albon: Gasly and I both to blame for Hockenheim crash
Alexander Albon believes that both he and Pierre Gasly share equal blame for their crash at the German Grand Prix. Towards the end of the race, the two came together after Turn...01 Aug 2019 14:50
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Villeneuve advises Red Bull against Kvyat return
1997 Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve believes that Red Bull should not consider bringing Daniil Kvyat back to the team. The future of Pierre Gasly at the team remai...01 Aug 2019 11:04
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Honda expecting Hungary to throw up cooling challenges
Honda is expecting to see cooling challenges at this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, which is set to be held in hot and humid weather. The Japanese manufacturer arrive...31 Jul 2019 16:26
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History Scuderia Toro Rosso
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Driver#
-
Toro Rosso
-
2019
26
-
10
-
23
-
2018
26
-
28
-
10
-
2017
28
-
10
-
26
-
55
-
2016
26
-
55
-
33
-
2015
55
-
33
-
2014
26
-
25
-
2013
19
-
18
-
2012
16
-
17
-
2008
19
-
2007
15
-
Alpha Tauri
-
2023
3
-
40
-
22
-
21
-
2022
22
-
10
-
2021
22
-
10
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2020
10
-
26
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DateGrand PrixQR
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29 - 1 Dec119
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15 - 17 Nov62
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1 - 3 Nov1012
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25 - 27 Oct99
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11 - 13 Oct97
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27 - 29 Sep1612
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20 - 22 Sep118
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6 - 8 Sep1211
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30 - 1 Sep137
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2 - 4 Aug1210
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26 - 28 Jul143
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12 - 14 Jul9
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28 - 30 Jun1615
-
21 - 23 Jun1114
-
7 - 9 Jun1010
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23 - 26 May77
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10 - 12 May99
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26 - 28 Apr611
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12 - 14 Apr1110
-
29 - 31 Mar129
-
15 - 17 Mar10
-
23 - 25 Nov1612
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9 - 11 Nov911
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26 - 28 Oct1410
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19 - 21 Oct199
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5 - 7 Oct611
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28 - 30 Sep1719
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14 - 16 Sep1514
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31 - 2 Sep914
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24 - 26 Aug109
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27 - 29 Jul66
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20 - 22 Jul1610
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6 - 8 Jul1413
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29 - 1 Jul1211
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22 - 24 Jun1414
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8 - 10 Jun1211
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24 - 27 May107
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11 - 13 May1212
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27 - 29 Apr1710
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13 - 15 Apr1517
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6 - 8 Apr54
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23 - 25 Mar1615
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24 - 26 Nov1715
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10 - 12 Nov1812
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27 - 29 Oct1713
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20 - 22 Oct1110
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6 - 8 Oct1513
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29 - 1 Oct1414
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15 - 17 Sep104
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1 - 3 Sep812
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25 - 27 Aug1410
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28 - 30 Jul97
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14 - 16 Jul1215
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7 - 9 Jul1016
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23 - 25 Jun118
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9 - 11 Jun1117
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25 - 28 May66
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12 - 14 May127
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28 - 30 Apr1210
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14 - 16 Apr1112
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7 - 9 Apr97
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24 - 26 Mar88
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25 - 27 Nov18
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11 - 13 Nov6
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28 - 30 Oct16
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21 - 23 Oct6
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7 - 9 Oct1313
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30 - 2 Oct11
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16 - 18 Sep9
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2 - 4 Sep15
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26 - 28 Aug14
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29 - 31 Jul14
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22 - 24 Jul68
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8 - 10 Jul8
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1 - 3 Jul158
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17 - 19 Jun621
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10 - 12 Jun159
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26 - 29 May8
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13 - 15 May86
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29 - 1 May911
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15 - 17 Apr88
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1 - 3 Apr106
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18 - 20 Mar59
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27 - 29 Nov1011
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13 - 15 Nov99
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30 - 1 Nov89
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23 - 25 Oct84
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9 - 11 Oct910
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25 - 27 Sep109
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18 - 20 Sep88
-
4 - 6 Sep1711
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21 - 23 Aug108
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24 - 26 Jul94
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3 - 5 Jul814
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19 - 21 Jun78
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5 - 7 Jun1112
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21 - 24 May910
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8 - 10 May59
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17 - 19 Apr918
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10 - 12 Apr1313
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27 - 29 Mar67
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13 - 15 Mar79