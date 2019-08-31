Daniil Vyachesilavovich Kvyat is a Russian racing driver who was born on 26 April 1994 in Ufa, Russia, as the son of Vyacheslav and Zulifya Kvyat. His father worked for Bashneft and later entered the parliament of the Bashkortostan region.

The start of Daniil Kvyat's career

Kvyat started karting in 2005. He won his first karting race in Sochi. In 2005 and 2006 the Russian drove in local events and made his first trip to Italy. Eventually, Kvyat settled in Italy and drove for the Zanardi factory team with others.

Kvyat with Toro Rosso

Kvyat started racing in 2010. He drove Formula BMW in his first year and won two races in the Pacific Championship. In 2011 he drove the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 and finished third in the championship. In the same year he came second in the NEC variant. The following year, in 2012, he scored 14 victories in 28 starts for Koiranen Motorsport. He became the GP3 champion in 2013 and was hired by Scuderia Toro Rosso as a test driver. In the meantime, the Russian was already in Red Bull's training programme.

Max Verstappen replaces Kvyat

In 2014 he made his Formula 1 debut at the Australian Grand Prix. The Russian immediately scored points on his debut and had a solid season, despite the unreliable Renault engine. After Sebastian Vettel's departure for Ferrari, Kvyat was promoted to race driver at Red Bull Racing. He scored two podium finishes in 25 races and was replaced by Max Verstappen at the Spanish Grand Prix. Kvyat received a mental blow and eventulally had to give his seat to Pierre Gasly in 2017. After one year working as a simulator driver at Ferrari, Kvyat returned. In 2019, as a teammate of Alexander Albon, he raced for Scuderia Toro Rosso again.

