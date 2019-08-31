Daniil Vyachesilavovich Kvyat is a Russian racing driver who was born on 26 April 1994 in Ufa, Russia, as the son of Vyacheslav and Zulifya Kvyat. His father worked for Bashneft and later entered the parliament of the Bashkortostan region.
Kvyat started karting in 2005. He won his first karting race in Sochi. In 2005 and 2006 the Russian drove in local events and made his first trip to Italy. Eventually, Kvyat settled in Italy and drove for the Zanardi factory team with others.
Kvyat started racing in 2010. He drove Formula BMW in his first year and won two races in the Pacific Championship. In 2011 he drove the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 and finished third in the championship. In the same year he came second in the NEC variant. The following year, in 2012, he scored 14 victories in 28 starts for Koiranen Motorsport. He became the GP3 champion in 2013 and was hired by Scuderia Toro Rosso as a test driver. In the meantime, the Russian was already in Red Bull's training programme.
In 2014 he made his Formula 1 debut at the Australian Grand Prix. The Russian immediately scored points on his debut and had a solid season, despite the unreliable Renault engine. After Sebastian Vettel's departure for Ferrari, Kvyat was promoted to race driver at Red Bull Racing. He scored two podium finishes in 25 races and was replaced by Max Verstappen at the Spanish Grand Prix. Kvyat received a mental blow and eventulally had to give his seat to Pierre Gasly in 2017. After one year working as a simulator driver at Ferrari, Kvyat returned. In 2019, as a teammate of Alexander Albon, he raced for Scuderia Toro Rosso again.
Daniil Kvyat says he understands Red Bull's decision to promote Alexander Albon instead of him for the remainder of the 2019 season. The energy drink squad demoted Pierre G...
Honda says that Toro Rosso's podium at the German Grand Prix was a reward for all of the work it did together in 2018, prior to Red Bull's switch to the Japanese manufac...
Daniil Kvyat says an early pit-stop saw him lose a lot of time in the later stages of the Hungarian Grand Prix. Kvyat made his one and only pit stop of the race on lap 21...
1997 Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve believes that Red Bull should not consider bringing Daniil Kvyat back to the team. The future of Pierre Gasly at the team remai...
Daniil Kvyat says that claiming a podium finish only hours after his first child was born is a "surreal feeling". A chaotic German Grand Prix at Hockenheim saw Kvyat ...
Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat has described this afternoon's crazy German Grand Prix as a "horror film with a bit of black comedy" after the Russian driver managed...
Toro Rosso team principal Franz Tost says that a decision on Toro Rosso's 2020 driver line-up won't come until at least the end of the September. This year, the Red Bul...
Daniil Kvyat says the new track surface that has been laid down ahead of the 2019 British Grand Prix will be an 'unknown factor' for all the teams. A new surface w...
Daniil Kvyat says that everyone should be pleased that nothing more than a ruined lap was the outcome of his close call with George Russell. At the end of Q1, Kvyat was setting...
Toro Rosso team principal Franz Tost believes that Daniil Kvyat would fit right back in at Red Bull, and his return wouldn't be a 'loss of face' for the team. Doubt...
Daniil Kvyat's expected grid penalty for the French Grand Prix has now been confirmed, as the Russian takes on new engine components. Honda introduces its Spec 3 engine at ...
A number of drivers have given their opinion on Sebastian Vettel's time penalty from the Canadian Grand Prix, that stripped Vettel and Ferrari of victory. Vettel slid acros...
Alexander Albon has stated that teammate Daniil Kvyat was closer to the limit of his engine components, which is why he is the only Toro Rosso driver receiving the new Honda eng...
Daniil Kvyat says he's driving better than he has ever done before in Formula 1 after he picked up a seventh-place finish at the Monaco Grand Prix. It marks his best result...
Daniil Kvyat says that Toro Rosso is well deserving of its top ten finish during qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix. The Russian will start Sunday's race from ninth on t...
Daniil Kvyat believes that Formula 1 should get rid of its Friday practice sessions to make weekends more unpredictable. Teams currently have three hours of green flag running ...
Daniel Ricciardo has been issued a three-place grid penalty for the Spanish Grand Prix after reversing into Daniil Kvyat in Baku. Ricciardo was attacking his former Red Bull te...
Daniil Kvyat says there is no point continuing to talk about the drive-through penalty that he received at the Chinese Grand Prix. On the opening lap of the race, the Russian m...
Daniil Kvyat says that he will speak to the race Stewards over their decision to award him a drive-through penalty after his lap one incident with the two McLaren's. Kvyat ...
Honda has been pushed to make changes to Daniil Kvyat's power unit in China after it discovered an anomaly in the data after the first free practice session. Kvyat ended th...
Scuderia Toro Rosso team principal Franz Tost says he is happy with the performance of the team and their car over the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend. The race saw rookie Alexander...
Lewis Hamilton Hamilton did not have the car to challenge Ferrari in qualifying, or for most of the race. However, after changing tyres he had a few good battles on his second ...
Daniil Kvyat was enjoying another solid weekend in Bahrain, up until the team made what was described as an 'operational error', meaning that the Russian was put onto us...
Daniil Kvyat says that his fight for tenth place at the Australian Grand Prix was one of his most difficult battles. The Russian started the race well outside the top ten ...
Daniil Kvyat has said that he is excited for the season to get underway, after he spent last year without a race seat. Kvyat will race once again for Toro Rosso, the team ...
The second week of pre-season testing has concluded, with the four days of running providing us with more insights into how the 2019 season could shape up. Below, we'v...
Scuderia Toro Rosso Daniil Kvyat has spoken of how he feels positive with the 2019 STR14 after a productive day of testing. The Russian driver managed a total of 101 laps with a...
Carlos Sainz has topped the morning session from day six of testing, as Sebastian Vettel's outing ended in the barriers. Ferrari reported that the German's crash w...
Daniil Kvyat says that his Toro Rosso's fastest lap of the test was not "balls out" as he was trying to keep the car out of the wall. The time of 1:17.704 knocked ...
Lewis Hamilton admits that Ferrari looks strong so far at pre-season testing, but pointed out that it has consistently done so at the last number of years. Ferrari looked ...
Daniil Kvyat has topped the third day of pre-season testing from Barcelona, setting a 1:17.704 in the final minutes of the session. Kimi Raikkonen was the longtime session lead...
Kimi Raikkonen has topped the morning session of the third day of pre-season testing from Barcelona. The Finn set his fastest lap time on the C4 tyres, laying down a 1:17.762, ...
Sebastian Vettel ended the first day of pre-season testing on top of the timesheets, as his lap from the morning session remained unbeaten. The German set a 1:18.161, which was...
Ahead of his Formula 1 comeback, Daniil Kvyat refused to comment on whether or not he thinks he has "changed", but has vowed to let his driving do the talking. T...
Toro Rosso has launched its 2019 challenger, the STR14 in a similar livery to what it has used since 2017. The Red Bull junior squad has offered further insight into the 2019 re...
Daniil Kvyat's manager Nicholas Todt says that the Russian's Formula 1 campaign in 2019 will be his last chance to make an impact and secure his spot for the l...
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner admits that Pierre Gasly was promoted to the energy drink team faster than it would have liked. Gasly received the call up fol...
Toro Rosso rookie Alexander Albon says he is targeting getting up to speed in Formula 1 straight away. The Thai-British driver will make his debut at the Australian Gr...
In a bid to secure enough points for a Formula 1 Super Licence, Daniel Ticktum will take part in the Formula 3 Asian Winter Championship. Ticktum contested the Europea...
The father of axed Formula 1 driver Brendon Hartley says that the Kiwi is not in talks with Ferrari over a potential simulator role. Hartley is currently in search of a new driv...
Robert Kubica says that it wasn't easy to say no to a 'very interesting' opportunity in 2019. The Pole will make a full-time return to Formula 1, having been out of ...
Alexander Albon has chosen #23 as his permanent Formula 1 race number. At the start of a driver's career in the series, they pick a number that will stay on their car throug...
Brendon Hartley says that he was left surprised following the early season rumours regarding his potential replacement at Toro Rosso. The Kiwi joined the Red Bull junior team to...
The 2019 grid has finally been completed after Lance Stroll was officially announced at Racing Point. Although there was never any doubt over the deal, the confirmation mea...
Toro Rosso's 2019 driver Alexander Albon has revealed that he almost hung up his helmet after losing support from Red Bull in 2012. The Thai-British driver was part of the p...
George Russell believes that Lando Norris' early confirmation at McLaren helped his own cause for a seat at Williams. The Grove outfit announced in October that Russell...
After racing against him throughout their junior careers, George Russell says that Alexander Albon deserves a shot in Formula 1. The British-Thai racer will make his debut for T...
Daniil Kvyat says that he felt comfortable straight away on his Toro Rosso return at the Yas Marina Circuit. The Russian drove the STR13 at the second day of testing, which was ...
Charles Leclerc has topped the second and final day of tyre testing at the Yas Marina Circuit. The Monegasque driver made his first outing for Ferrari since the Maranello s...
Brendon Hartley says that he has unfinished business in Formula 1 following his Toro Rosso exit. The Red Bull junior squad confirmed on Tuesday that Alexander Albon would partne...
Carlos Sainz has made his first appearance with the McLaren F1 team in Abu Dhabi, driving the MCL33 at the Yas Marina Circuit. Teams have stayed behind at the track to take...
Kimi Raikkonen has officially made his return to the Sauber Formula 1 team, as he took the C37 around the Yas Marina Circuit on Tuesday as part of the post-season test in Abu Dh...
Following Toro Rosso's announcement that Alexander Albon will be making his Formula 1 debut next season, there is just one seat left to fill for the 2019 grid...
Toro Rosso has confirmed that Alexander Albon will partner Daniil Kvyat at the team in 2019. The Thai-British racer has been competing in the FIA Formula 2 championship thi...
Charles Leclerc says that he is expecting his post-season test with Ferrari in Abu Dhabi to be emotional. It will mark the first time the Monegasque driver will get behind the w...
Following Williams' announcement that Robert Kubica will be making a remarkable comeback to Formula 1 next season, there are just two seats seats left to fill out for t...
Carlos Sainz will get behind the wheel of a McLaren for the first time at the post-season Abu Dhabi test, the team has confirmed. Sainz will make the full-time switch to McLaren...
Alex Albon has officially been included on the Formula E 2018/19 entry list amid rumours that he could make a move to Toro Rosso in Formula 1 next season. The Red Bull junior sq...
Dan Ticktum is aiming to bring his super license tally up to 40 throughout the winter to boost his driving opportunities in 2019. The Red Bull junior driver currently has 32 poi...
Daniil Kvyat will get back behind the wheel of a Toro Rosso at the post-season Abu Dhabi test later this month. The test is held every year by Pirelli, who test prototype tyres ...
Former Grand Prix driver Pedro de la Rosa believes that compatriot Carlos Sainz is on the same level as Max Verstappen. Sainz and Verstappen were teammates at Toro Rosso before ...
Toro Rosso team principal Franz Tost says that the team will not make a decision on who will fill up its second seat until after the 2018 season. The Red Bull junior squad has a...
Brendon Hartley says that his recent performances in Formula 1 has demonstrated his abilities and is hopeful that he is doing enough to secure the second seat at Toro Rosso for ...
Ferrari looked to be very competitive at Suzuka on the second day of running. This was evident in the final free practice session, when Sebastian Vettel ended up in second place...
Following Williams' announcement that George Russell will be making his Formula 1 debut with the team next season, there are just four seats left to fill out for the 20...
Toro Rosso team principal Franz Tost says he expects a competitive Daniil Kvyat to return to Formula 1 next year. The Russian will fill one of Toro Rosso's race seats for 20...
HWA AG boss Ulrich Fritz has revealed that Pascal Wehrlein turned down a long-term contract with the team to race in Formula E. HWA, which is a part of the Mercedes company, wil...
Max Verstappen has backed Red Bull's decision to resurrect the career of axed Russian Daniil Kvyat. The 24-year-old will arrive back at Toro Rosso in 2019 after spending a y...
Red Bull advisor Dr. Helmut Marko has ruled out a potential deal for Stoffel Vandoorne to join Toro Rosso next year, claiming that the Belgian is too slow for Formula 1. Vandoo...
Daniil Kvyat believes his year out of racing in 2018 has helped his mental state as he prepares to return in 2019. Toro Rosso confirmed on Saturday that the Russian would be bac...
