F1 Drivers 2019 - Daniil Kvyat

Daniil Kvyat

26 RU Daniil Kvyat

Daniil Vyachesilavovich Kvyat is a Russian racing driver who was born on 26 April 1994 in Ufa, Russia, as the son of Vyacheslav and Zulifya Kvyat. His father worked for Bashneft and later entered the parliament of the Bashkortostan region.

The start of Daniil Kvyat's career

Kvyat started karting in 2005. He won his first karting race in Sochi. In 2005 and 2006 the Russian drove in local events and made his first trip to Italy. Eventually, Kvyat settled in Italy and drove for the Zanardi factory team with others. 

Kvyat with Toro Rosso

Kvyat started racing in 2010. He drove Formula BMW in his first year and won two races in the Pacific Championship. In 2011 he drove the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 and finished third in the championship. In the same year he came second in the NEC variant. The following year, in 2012, he scored 14 victories in 28 starts for Koiranen Motorsport. He became the GP3 champion in 2013 and was hired by Scuderia Toro Rosso as a test driver. In the meantime, the Russian was already in Red Bull's training programme.

Max Verstappen replaces Kvyat

In 2014 he made his Formula 1 debut at the Australian Grand Prix. The Russian immediately scored points on his debut and had a solid season, despite the unreliable Renault engine. After Sebastian Vettel's departure for Ferrari, Kvyat was promoted to race driver at Red Bull Racing. He scored two podium finishes in 25 races and was replaced by Max Verstappen at the Spanish Grand Prix. Kvyat received a mental blow and eventulally had to give his seat to Pierre Gasly in 2017. After one year working as a simulator driver at Ferrari, Kvyat returned. In 2019, as a teammate of Alexander Albon, he raced for Scuderia Toro Rosso again.
 

  • Team Toro Rosso
  • Points 158
  • Podiums 3
  • Wereldkampioen
  • Grand Prix participated 68
  • Country Russian
  • Date of birth Apr 28 1994 (25)
  • Place of birth Ufa
  • Weight 58 kg
  • Length 1.75 m

Carriere Daniil Kvyat

  • Serie
    Team
    Year
    #
  • F1
    Toro Rosso
    26
  • F1
    Ferrari
    2018
  • F1
    Toro Rosso
    2017
    26
  • F1
    Red Bull Racing
    2016
    26
  • F1
    Toro Rosso
    2014
    26
  • F1
    Toro Rosso
    2013
  • GP3
    Arden International
    2013
    6

Statistics Daniil Kvyat

  • Amount of victories
    0
  • Amount of podiums
    3
  • Total races
    68
  • Total races with points
    29
  • Amount of poles
    0
  • Times beaten team member (race)
    28
  • Times beaten team member (qualis)
    14
  • Average points per grandprix
    2
  • Average starting position
    12
  • Average finish position
    12
  • Average positions gained
    0
  • Highest position
    2

Recent results of Daniil Kvyat

