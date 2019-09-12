user icon
Kvyat 'can't get greedy' over potential Red Bull return

  • Published on 12 Sep 2019 15:53
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Daniil Kvyat insists he can't become greedy when it comes to his whereabouts in 2019, as he pulls himself into contention for a seat at Red Bull.

During the summer break, Red Bull announced that Alexander Albon would replace Pierre Gasly at the team for the remainder of the season.

Kvyat returned to F1 this year with Toro Rosso, having previously raced for both the senior and junior operations of Red Bull in preceding years. 

Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko confirmed that the team would evaluate who will line-up alongside Max Verstappen at the team next year after the US Grand Prix later this season.

Kvyat says that he can only do his best for Toro Rosso and see where he ends up next season, but is adamant that Red Bull knows what is best for its own team.

"One thing with Red Bull, it's always open," Kvyat said. "Whenever someone doesn't perform, there's always automatic pressure. 

"Especially when there's someone else in the junior team performing. And it's not going to change the next few months. I can not get too greedy, because it's incredible that I've already managed to come back to Formula 1.

"But then already all of you were pushing me to the senior team after a couple of months since I came back, in the media. Maybe things are going fast. For sure Red Bull has their own plan.

"They know best what is for them. I just keep doing my job. As I said, my job is to do the best job possible for Toro Rosso and I will keep doing as good as I can."

Verstappen and Kvyat are the only Red Bull-affiliated drivers that have stepped onto the podium this season, with Kvyat crossing the line in third place at the German Grand Prix.

The Russian is currently 10th in the drivers' championship with 33 points to his name.


Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,258

    Correct, but I kinda think he has a decent shot at it, should Albon not get up to speed. It's apparent they have Albon in at RBH to trial him, and then they'll compare the three drivers and seat the one they think will give them the most pace.

    • + 0
    • Sep 12 2019 - 18:16

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

