Kvyat 'can't get greedy' over potential Red Bull return

Daniil Kvyat insists he can't become greedy when it comes to his whereabouts in 2019, as he pulls himself into contention for a seat at Red Bull.

During the summer break, Red Bull announced that Alexander Albon would replace Pierre Gasly at the team for the remainder of the season.

Kvyat returned to F1 this year with Toro Rosso , having previously raced for both the senior and junior operations of Red Bull in preceding years.

Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko confirmed that the team would evaluate who will line-up alongside Max Verstappen at the team next year after the US Grand Prix later this season.

Kvyat says that he can only do his best for Toro Rosso and see where he ends up next season, but is adamant that Red Bull knows what is best for its own team.

"One thing with Red Bull, it's always open," Kvyat said. "Whenever someone doesn't perform, there's always automatic pressure.

"Especially when there's someone else in the junior team performing. And it's not going to change the next few months. I can not get too greedy, because it's incredible that I've already managed to come back to Formula 1.

"But then already all of you were pushing me to the senior team after a couple of months since I came back, in the media. Maybe things are going fast. For sure Red Bull has their own plan.

"They know best what is for them. I just keep doing my job. As I said, my job is to do the best job possible for Toro Rosso and I will keep doing as good as I can."

Verstappen and Kvyat are the only Red Bull-affiliated drivers that have stepped onto the podium this season, with Kvyat crossing the line in third place at the German Grand Prix.

The Russian is currently 10th in the drivers' championship with 33 points to his name.