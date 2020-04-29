user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Gasly unwilling to reveal details over Red Bull demotion

Gasly unwilling to reveal details over Red Bull demotion

  • Published on 29 Apr 2020 10:15
  • comments 2
  • By: Coilin Higgins

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly has spoken out about his demotion from Red Bull back to Toro Rosso in 2019, saying that he is unwilling to talk about the move to the media.

Gasly was promoted to Red Bull in 2019 after a strong debut season with Toro Rosso as a replacement for Daniel Ricciardo, who moved to Renault.

However, Gasly was put back into the Toro Rosso team after eleven races, with rookie Alex Albon taking his place for the nine remaining races, despite being told his drive with the team was not under threat.

Albon was confirmed to be partnering Max Verstappen at Red Bull for 2020, with Gasly staying with Toro Rosso, now under the revamped AlphaTauri name.

“We’ve spoken about the things that didn’t go well, but then it’s not up to me to come into the media and say ‘This wasn’t right and this was wrong’,” Gasly told Racer. “It’s not the right thing to do, and that’s why I don’t do it.

“Of course then you need to deal with the negative thoughts and negative energy sometimes, but there are a lot of people that are bringing positive energy and positive vibes, and that’s the people I’m focusing on and that are supporting.”

Gasly hails Red Bull for helping him get to F1

Despite the demotion, Gasly insists that there are no hard feelings between him and the Red Bull team.

He acknowledged that it was thanks to Red Bull that he managed to get into F1, and that being a Red Bull contracted driver, his goal is to do his best regardless of what team he drives for.

“I know what I’ve got to do and always try to step up my game and look at areas I can improve,” Gasly added.

“That’s the only thing I tried to do when I was in Red Bull, and I didn’t change my approach when I was in Toro Rosso.

“There are different reasons which explain why it worked there and we had a good end of the year. Some of the reasons have been said, some haven’t, but unfortunately, people have their own judgements and I accept it.

“I’m a Red Bull contracted driver, and it’s also thanks to them they brought me into Formula 1. What happened in those six months doesn’t change the relationship and what they’ve done for me.

“There were problems, there were struggles, there were things that could have been fixed, and if we had to do this story again a lot of things would be different.”

F1 News Max Verstappen Pierre Gasly Alexander Albon Scuderia Toro Rosso Red Bull Racing Alpha Tauri
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • Dert38

    Posts: 209

    why rb 2 teams in f1 this cuck

    • + 0
    • Apr 29 2020 - 10:33
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 369

    Credit to PG, handled this well and no need to wash dirty clothes in public, he's still young enough to build his brand and then who knows? To really upset a top team would be damaging to his career at this stage.

    • + 0
    • May 1 2020 - 10:35

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

How many races do you think will be held in 2020?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Country Netherlands
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (22)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), Netherlands
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Scuderia Toro Rosso
Scuderia Toro Rosso
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar