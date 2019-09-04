Pierre Gasly is a French racing driver who was born on 7 February 1996 in Rouen, France. Gasly is a former member of the Red Bull Junior programme.

The start of Pierre Gasly's career

Gasly started his career in karts. In 2006 he finished fifteenth in the French mini championship, and one year later he finished fourth. In 2008 he switched to the Cadets and in 2009 he went international. He remained active in the KF3 Championship until the end of 2010 and finished third in the CIK-FIA European Championship.

The road to F1 for Gasly

In 2011 he made his debut in motorsport, driving in the French Formula 4 championship. After switching to the Formula Renault championship, Gasly entered the Formula Renault 3.5 championship in 2014, where he competed for the title against Carlos Sainz Jr. Gasly was known as a good driver, but struggled to achieve race wins. In fact, in 2014 and 2015 he didn't win a single race. Only in 2016, when he was active for Prema in the GP2, did Gasly score his victories. He won four races and finished as the champion.

Gasly at Red Bull

The switch to Formula 1 was made halfway through the 2017 season. Gasly was the replacement for Daniil Kvyat, who was sidelined by Red Bull Racing. Gasly drove in the 2017 Japanese Super Formula championship and made a big impression here.

He was deprived of his chance of winning the title when the last race of the season was cancelled. In Japan, Gasly made contact with Honda. On the intercession of Honda and Red Bull, he rode his first full season in Formula 1 for Scuderia Toro Rosso in 2018. Gasly scored 29 points and finished 15th in the championship, before receiving a promotion to Red Bull in 2019 following the departure of Daniel Ricciardo.