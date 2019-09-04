Pierre Gasly is a French racing driver who was born on 7 February 1996 in Rouen, France. Gasly is a former member of the Red Bull Junior programme.
Gasly started his career in karts. In 2006 he finished fifteenth in the French mini championship, and one year later he finished fourth. In 2008 he switched to the Cadets and in 2009 he went international. He remained active in the KF3 Championship until the end of 2010 and finished third in the CIK-FIA European Championship.
In 2011 he made his debut in motorsport, driving in the French Formula 4 championship. After switching to the Formula Renault championship, Gasly entered the Formula Renault 3.5 championship in 2014, where he competed for the title against Carlos Sainz Jr. Gasly was known as a good driver, but struggled to achieve race wins. In fact, in 2014 and 2015 he didn't win a single race. Only in 2016, when he was active for Prema in the GP2, did Gasly score his victories. He won four races and finished as the champion.
The switch to Formula 1 was made halfway through the 2017 season. Gasly was the replacement for Daniil Kvyat, who was sidelined by Red Bull Racing. Gasly drove in the 2017 Japanese Super Formula championship and made a big impression here.
He was deprived of his chance of winning the title when the last race of the season was cancelled. In Japan, Gasly made contact with Honda. On the intercession of Honda and Red Bull, he rode his first full season in Formula 1 for Scuderia Toro Rosso in 2018. Gasly scored 29 points and finished 15th in the championship, before receiving a promotion to Red Bull in 2019 following the departure of Daniel Ricciardo.
Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly are set to start this weekend's Italian Grand Prix from the bak of the grid as they are fitted with the upgraded Honda 'Spec 4' power...
Pierre Gasly says he told Charles Leclerc earlier on Sunday to win the Belgian Grand Prix for Anthoine Hubert, who passed away on Saturday. Leclerc secured his maiden Gran...
Pierre Gasly says his transition back to Toro Rosso has been more difficult than when he joined Red Bull due to the differences between the cars. Gasly lost his seat at the fro...
Pierre Gasly admits it was a shock to learn that he had been demoted back to Toro Rosso ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix. The Frenchman was replaced by Alexander Albon, who is c...
Pierre Gasly says he is happy to be working with Toro Rosso once more ahead of his on-track return to the team this weekend in Belgium. During the summer break, Red Bull ...
Red Bull has announced that Alexander Albon will replace Pierre Gasly at the team from the Belgian Grand Prix onwards. Gasly has struggled to get up to pace at the energy drink...
Carlos Sainz has played down his chances of topping Pierre Gasly in the championship standings at the end of the year. Sainz is currently seventh in the drivers' championsh...
Pierre Gasly has set his aim on coming back from the summer break as a stronger driver, following another disappointing result in Hungary. The Frenchman crossed the line in six...
Pierre Gasly says that the RB15 does not seem to favour one set of track conditions from another, following a dry-to-wet day at the Hungaroring. Gasly topped the second practic...
Pierre Gasly has topped the final Friday practice session from the Hungaroring as the rain hampered running throughout the 90 minutes. Gasly's fastest time was set on...
Alexander Albon believes that both he and Pierre Gasly share equal blame for their crash at the German Grand Prix. Towards the end of the race, the two came together after Turn...
1997 Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve believes that Red Bull should not consider bringing Daniil Kvyat back to the team. The future of Pierre Gasly at the team remai...
Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko has affirmed that Red Bull will not replace Pierre Gasly before the end of the 2019 season. Gasly has endured a tough season with the energy dr...
Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko says Red Bull is starting to fall short on spare parts following Pierre Gasly's crash during practice at the German Grand Prix. Towards the...
Charles Leclerc has concluded the final Friday practice session from the Hockenheimring on top of the timesheets, as Ferrari once again locked out the top two spots. In the ope...
Pierre Gasly says that both he and Red Bull will be pushing to beat Ferrari at the German Grand Prix this weekend. In recent races, the energy drink-backed squad has been on a ...
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has hailed the performance of their driver Pierre Gasly after he finished fourth in Sunday's British Grand Prix. Gasly showed impro...
Red Bull boss Christian Horner has revealed that the team's scramble to replace the rear wing on both cars was caused by cracks found during an inspection on Max Verstappen&...
Pierre Gasly says that his next target is the podium after enjoying "by far the best weekend of the year" at Silverstone. Gasly crossed the line in fourth place, taki...
Pierre Gasly says he will not become excited after what he described as his best Friday of the 2019 season so far. The Frenchman topped the opening practice session before endi...
Pierre Gasly has topped the opening practice session from the British Grand Prix weekend, as drivers struggled for grip during the 90 minutes. The low grip Silversto...
Pierre Gasly says he is confident that he can make improvements at the British Grand Prix this weekend. The Frenchman has struggled throughout his time at Red Bull so far this ...
Pressure is mounting on Pierre Gasly after Dr Helmut Marko verified there was nothing wrong with the Frenchman's car. GPToday.net confirmed just under two weeks ago that Re...
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes Pierre Gasly needs to reset himself in order to come back stronger in the coming races. Gasly has failed to impress so far at ...
Pierre Gasly believes battling his current struggles at Red Bull will make him a more complete driver. The Frenchman has had a tough 2019 season so far, as he has struggled to ...
Pierre Gasly says that not managing his tyres properly after his one and only pit stop during the Austrian Grand Prix saw him suffer from blistering in the second half of the ra...
Pierre Gasly's position at Red Bull Racing is under pressure. The Frenchman is underperforming in his debut year with the Austrian team and is having a hard time against&nbs...
Pierre Gasly says he is not worried about potentially losing his seat at Red Bull amid his current poor form. Last time out in France, the 23-year-old crossed the line in...
Toro Rosso team principal Franz Tost believes that Daniil Kvyat would fit right back in at Red Bull, and his return wouldn't be a 'loss of face' for the team. Doubt...
Pierre Gasly is anticipating a 'special' home Grand Prix next weekend, as F1 returns to the Circuit Paul Ricard. The track at Le Castellet returned to the F1 sched...
Pierre Gasly insists he has a good relationship with teammate Max Verstappen and believes the Dutchman is a good benchmark for him at Red Bull. Gasly has struggled at the team ...
Pierre Gasly believes no slipstream in the final sector cost him a shot at third place during qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver ended the session in f...
Pierre Gasly believes that he could have finished just shy of the podium in Monaco two weeks ago if not for a penalty he received after qualifying. The Frenchman was deeme...
Pierre Gasly insists that he won't waste time worrying about his Red Bull future amid rumours that he may be replaced. Some outlets reported after Monaco that Renault's...
Max Verstappen is confident that Ferrari will be more competitive this weekend in Canada, but remains hopeful that Red Bull can stay close. Verstappen comfortably out-qualified...
Pierre Gasly believes he and Red Bull still have performance to extract from the RB15 after the opening day of practice in Monaco. The Frenchman ended the second practice ...
Former Grand Prix driver Jenson Button thinks the upcoming Monaco Grand Prix will mix up the world championship fight. So far this year, Mercedes has bagged five consecut...
Some Formula 1 drivers say it would be a "shame" to lose the Spanish Grand Prix from the calendar. The future of the event in uncertain as its current contract ...
Pierre Gasly says he feels more comfortable at the wheel of the Red Bull RB15 after his race in Baku. The Frenchman started the Grand Prix from the pit lane after picking up a ...
Red Bull is expecting to see its aerodynamic issues solved at this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix. Prior to the start of the season, team advisor Dr Helmut Marko claimed that...
Max Verstappen says it will be "interesting" to see the pecking order in Barcelona as most teams introduce their first major upgrades of the year. Spain tr...
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes Pierre Gasly enjoyed his strongest weekend of the year in Baku. The Frenchman was forced to start the Grand Prix from the pit ...
Pierre Gasly has officially been disqualified from the qualifying session in Baku. The FIA confirmed that the Red Bull driver “had exceeded the maximum allowed fuel ...
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes that Pierre Gasly's actions on Friday did not warrant such a harsh penalty. The Frenchman missed the call by the FIA to co...
Pierre Gasly has been forced to start the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from the pit lane after he missed the FIA weigh bridge at the end of FP2. The Stewards stated that the Red Bull ...
Red Bull's Max Verstappen believes that possible grid penalties will be worth it if new power unit suppliers Honda can make improvement and close up to its rivals. It ...
Pierre Gasly says he is losing out on corner exits compared to his teammate Max Verstappen. Gasly has joined Red Bull after just one full season in Formula 1 with Toro Rosso, b...
F1 motorsport director Ross Brawn has said that the new point for fastest lap, reinstated for this season, was a good decision and that it really works. Red Bull's Pie...
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner understands that Pierre Gasly is still not entirely comfortable with the RB15, but believes he made progress over the Chinese Grand...
Pierre Gasly took his best qualifying result of the season in China but admits that he is still not happy with his driving inside the Red Bull RB15. The Frenchman is set to sta...
Red Bull's Pierre Gasly is looking to improve at this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix, after poor results in the first two rounds saw him score only four points as opposed ...
Pierre Gasly says that he needs a better direction in terms of set-up from his new Red Bull team after a disappointing start to the season. This bad start has been blamed on th...
Lewis Hamilton Hamilton did not have the car to challenge Ferrari in qualifying, or for most of the race. However, after changing tyres he had a few good battles on his second ...
Pierre Gasly says he is struggling with an "unpredictable" Red Bull RB15, as he was a shock early exit during qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix. The Frenchma...
Pierre Gasly is looking forward to the Bahrain Grand Prix next weekend as he aims to put a difficult weekend in Melbourne behind him. Gasly failed to pick up points on his Red ...
Red Bull's Pierre Gasly says he couldn't see the start lights on the grid due to the higher rear wings for 2019. Gasly commenced the race from the rear of the field aft...
Pierre Gasly admits that he was surprised by the severity of the track evolution during qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix. The Frenchman was caught out by the improving ...
Pierre Gasly says that beating his teammate, Max Verstappen is not his target while he gets up to speed at Red Bull. He aims to learn as much as he can from his new teammate,&n...
Max Verstappen says that it was a "miracle" that Red Bull managed to get his car out on track for the fourth and final day of the second test, due to the damage t...
The second week of pre-season testing has concluded, with the four days of running providing us with more insights into how the 2019 season could shape up. Below, we'v...
Red Bull's newly promoted driver Pierre Gasly has had a lucky escape after an error caused him to spin and hit the barriers. He described the accident as "one of t...
Charles Leclerc topped the morning session from day seven of testing in Barcelona, heading the timesheets with a 1:16.361. The lap time marks the fastest we've seen at pre-...
Red Bull Racing driver Pierre Gasly drove the most laps on the Barcelona circuit on Tuesday, setting 136 laps. At the end of the day, his fastest time was only 0.006 second...
Lando Norris ended the opening day of test two in Barcelona on top of the timesheets, despite causing two red flags throughout the day. The Briton stopped on the exit of Turn 3...
Antonio Giovinazzi has ended the morning session from the second week of testing on top of the timesheets with a lap time of 1:18.589. The Italian set the lap time late on...
The first week of pre-season testing is done and dusted, with the second test set to get underway on Tuesday. Teams will be aiming to clock up more mileage and turn up the pace...
Pierre Gasly says he is confident that Honda has made improvements to its power unit over the winter after driving it throughout the first week of testing. Honda will powe...
Alexander Albon has topped the morning session from the final day of test one in Barcelona. The Thai-British driver's fastest lap was set on the C5 tyres, the softest in Pi...
Pierre Gasly was left feeling frustrated after he crashed the RB15 in Barcelona on Tuesday afternoon. The Frenchman brought out a red flag after he ended up in the barriers at ...
Charles Leclerc has topped the morning test session in Barcelona, setting a lap time of 1:18.247. Leclerc's fastest time was just a tenth slower than Vettel's fas...
