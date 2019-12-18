Rebranded Alpha Tauri confirms launch date for 2020 car

The rebranded AlphaTauri team has announced that it will launch its 2020 car on the 14th of February next year.
Having spent 14 years as Toro Rosso, the Red Bull junior team changes its name, with confirmation of the change coming at the end of November.
The team retains the line-up it ended the 2019 season with, as Daniil Kvyat partners Pierre Gasly. Both men took a podium finish for Toro Rosso during the last campaign.
AlphaTauri is the fashion brand that was launched by Red Bull in 2016, with the name change part of Red Bull's plans to expand the brand.
The launch event of the car will take place at Red Bull's Hangar 7 base in Salzburg, and becomes the second launch date confirmation after Ferrari.
Confirmed 2020 car launch dates
|Team
|Date
|
Location
|Mercedes
|TBC
|TBC
|Ferrari
|Tuesday, February 11th, 2020
|Maranello, Italy
|Red Bull
|TBC
|TBC
|McLaren
|TBC
|TBC
|Renault
|TBC
|TBC
|AlphaTauri
|Friday, February 14th, 2020
|Salzburg, Austria
|Racing Point
|TBC
|TBC
|Alfa Romeo
|TBC
|TBC
|Haas
|TBC
|TBC
|Williams
|TBC
|TBC
Local time
10:00 - 11:30
11:00 - 12:00
14:10 - 16:10
14:00 - 15:30
14:00 - 15:00
Local time
10:00 - 11:30
14:00 - 15:30
11:00 - 12:00
14:00 - 15:00
14:10 - 16:10
14:10 - 16:10
Yas Marina Circuit - Tyre testing
calle.itw
Posts: 7,678
Not sure how much I like the name, but it'll be the same team, which is nice. But I will miss the likely replaced livery. Also, wow those are some pricey clothes.
xoya
Posts: 505
To quote a song named "Thrift shop":
"I'm like "Yo, that's fifty dollars for a t-shirt!""
49euros for a plain white T-shirt... for fuck's sake.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,678
I know, right? A bit silly.