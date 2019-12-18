user icon
Rebranded Alpha Tauri confirms launch date for 2020 car

  • Published on 18 Dec 2019 16:02
  • comments 3
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The rebranded AlphaTauri team has announced that it will launch its 2020 car on the 14th of February next year.

Having spent 14 years as Toro Rosso, the Red Bull junior team changes its name, with confirmation of the change coming at the end of November.

The team retains the line-up it ended the 2019 season with, as Daniil Kvyat partners Pierre Gasly. Both men took a podium finish for Toro Rosso during the last campaign.

AlphaTauri is the fashion brand that was launched by Red Bull in 2016, with the name change part of Red Bull's plans to expand the brand.

The launch event of the car will take place at Red Bull's Hangar 7 base in Salzburg, and becomes the second launch date confirmation after Ferrari.
 

Confirmed 2020 car launch dates
 

Team Date
Location
 
Mercedes TBC TBC
Ferrari Tuesday, February 11th, 2020 Maranello, Italy
Red Bull TBC TBC
McLaren TBC TBC
Renault TBC TBC
AlphaTauri Friday, February 14th, 2020 Salzburg, Austria
Racing Point TBC TBC
Alfa Romeo TBC TBC
Haas TBC TBC
Williams TBC TBC
Replies (3)

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,678

    Not sure how much I like the name, but it'll be the same team, which is nice. But I will miss the likely replaced livery. Also, wow those are some pricey clothes.

    • + 0
    • Dec 18 2019 - 17:13
    • xoya

      Posts: 505

      To quote a song named "Thrift shop":
      "I'm like "Yo, that's fifty dollars for a t-shirt!""

      49euros for a plain white T-shirt... for fuck's sake.

      • + 0
      • Dec 19 2019 - 08:59
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,678

      I know, right? A bit silly.

      • + 0
      • Dec 19 2019 - 09:31

show sidebar