user icon
icon

link-icon
Yamamoto to take part in Japan FP1 with Toro Rosso

Yamamoto to take part in Japan FP1 with Toro Rosso

  • Published on 07 Oct 2019 09:34
  • comments 3
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Super Formula driver Naoki Yamamoto will take part in the opening practice session of this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix.

In what is Honda's home race, the 31-year-old will get behind the wheel of the Toro Rosso STR14, with Pierre Gasly stepping aside for the session.

Yamamoto has spent time in the Toro Rosso simulator this year in order to get to know the team and the engineers that he will be working with.

Yamamoto won the Super Formula championship last season, while also emerging victorious in the Super GT category in 2018. 

Throughout his career racing in Super Formula, which began back in 2010, Yamamoto has picked up seven race victories. With one round left to run in the 2019 championship, he leads the championship by one point over Nick Cassidy.

“First of all, I would like to thank Scuderia Toro Rosso, Red Bull and of course Honda for giving me this great opportunity," Yamamoto said. 

"I am delighted that I will get to drive a Formula 1 car this weekend, something which has been a dream of mine since I was a kid. To get this chance at Suzuka, a very important circuit for all Japanese racing drivers, in front of such a big crowd of Japanese fans, will make the experience even more special

"I have prepared as well as possible for this, spending time as part of the Toro Rosso team at several Grand Prix weekends and I have also worked in the Red Bull simulator.

"My main aim in FP1 will be to do a good job for the team, gathering data and information which will be useful for them over the weekend.

"On a personal note, I want to enjoy the experience of driving an F1 car as much as possible and I will be trying my very best to get the most out of it.

"It will be a special moment and I’m glad I will get to share it with the fans at this amazing race track, where I first watched Formula 1 cars in action 27 years ago.”


Replies (3)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,373

    Yeees! Best of luck Naoki!

    • + 0
    • Oct 7 2019 - 12:45
    • Kean

      Posts: 590

      I read this a few days back on another website, just waited for the news to be published here and for you to jump for joy.

      • + 0
      • Oct 7 2019 - 12:46
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,373

      You know me too well. :3 Yes, I've been cheering for him for quite a while, Naoki's been on my radar since I started watching Super GT. He has managed to outpace most of his comrades and seem like a pretty nice bloke, so I look forward to see how he'll perform.

      • + 0
      • Oct 7 2019 - 17:27



JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    03:40 - 05:10

    Free practice 3

    05:10 - 06:10

    Race

    07:10 - 09:10

  • Free practice 2

    07:40 - 09:10

    Qualifying

    08:10 - 09:10

    Fastest lap

     

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    03:40 - 05:10

    Free practice 2

    07:40 - 09:10

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    05:10 - 06:10

    Qualifying

    08:10 - 09:10

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    07:10 - 09:10

    Fastest lap

    07:10 - 07:10



Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
571
2
Ferrari
409
3
Red Bull Racing
311
4
McLaren
101
5
Renault
68
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
52
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Team profile

Scuderia Toro Rosso
Scuderia Toro Rosso
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar