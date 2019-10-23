Gasly: Japan 'most complete' weekend since Toro Rosso return

Despite his limited running over the weekend of the recent Japanese Grand Prix, Pierre Gasly has hailed the Toro Rosso team for the recent improvements, calling the weekend at Suzuka the 'most complete' he has felt since his return to the team after the summer break.

Gasly spoke of how the Suzuka circuit is quite difficult to be comfortable on and to set the car up properly for but despite only doing one practice session before Sunday morning's qualifying, he was really happy with the performance of the team.

Gasly was absent from the first practice session on Friday, as he was put aside to allow for the debut of Japanese driver Naoki Yamamoto on his home circuit.

"For sure because it was the way of the weekend," Gasly said. "Without driving in FP1, FP2 was the only session here in Suzuka.

"It's a difficult track so to get all your marks and to get the car where you want. We didn't have much time and not the best preparation of the weekend in the weekend but we managed to be ninth in FP2, ninth in qualy and eighth in the race.

"It was definitely the most complete weekend with Toro Rosso and every weekend seems to be going better and better.

"Also, with the way we work with the engineers I'm also really happy with, and how we manage to evolve during the weekend, there's a lot of positives we can carry into the next few weekends."

Gasly also spoke briefly on his confidence in power unit suppliers Honda, and how he feels that it is also making good strides in terms of engine development and performance.

"I think today we managed to push it a bit more," Gasly added. "It's not surprising that we managed to be right there fighting for these positions. I think clearly they made another step which is really good."