Gasly 'happy' to be working with Toro Rosso again

Gasly 'happy' to be working with Toro Rosso again

  • Published on 28 Aug 2019 14:33
  • comments 11
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Pierre Gasly says he is happy to be working with Toro Rosso once more ahead of his on-track return to the team this weekend in Belgium. 

During the summer break, Red Bull opted to demote Gasly after a difficult first half of the season for the Frenchman, having only just joined from Toro Rosso.

Gasly struggled against teammate Max Verstappen and often found himself fighting some of the midfield outfits. 

Alexander Albon has stepped into the vacant seat at Red Bull, while Gasly returns to the energy drink squad's junior team, where he made his F1 debut in 2017.

"The summer break is over and I am back with my Italian family for the rest of the season and I’m happy to be working with Toro Rosso again," Gasly said.

"I’ve had a couple of weeks to rest and train to get ready for the nine upcoming races so I can give my best performance for the team. It was nice to have that time off to reflect on the first half of the season, but now I’m fully focussed on the rest of the season and ready to get going again.

"We have been busy with preparations for the rest of the season this week, I went to the factory to meet with my engineers and have my seat fit, trying to be as prepared as possible for the weekend."

Gasly focused on delivering points for Toro Rosso

Gasly insists he is firmly focused on delivering for Toro Rosso and bring it strong points in the constructors' battle, as it currently sits fifth in the championship. 

"It’s going to be great racing again after the break, especially on my favourite track of the season at Spa. It’s a track I really enjoy and have had great races there in the past.

"I had my first win in single-seaters there in Formula 4 and I also won the Feature Race in GP2 back in 2016.

"Now the main focus is on extracting the maximum of the car until the end of the season with Toro Rosso. I’ll do my best to bring as many points as I can for the team to help defend our position in the constructors’ championship.”


Replies (11)

Login to reply
  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,702

    yeah right..

    • + 0
    • Aug 28 2019 - 14:38
  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 116

    He knows his position is quite weak. Helmut told him what to say, if he beat Kvyat his chances will be back.

    • + 1
    • Aug 28 2019 - 15:50
  • xoya

    Posts: 418

    On the up side, he can hardly be any worse. Or can he?

    • + 0
    • Aug 28 2019 - 16:49
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 1,870

      He could be out. Indeed he would be if Red Bull had an actual pipeline of young talent. Unfortunately that pipe is dry at the moment

      • + 0
      • Aug 28 2019 - 20:39
    • skeleratis

      Posts: 6

      Gasly might leave F1. He probably will return to Formula E

      • + 0
      • Aug 30 2019 - 10:11
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 173

    This needs to work very well for Pierre, he's up against a fast driver with a lot of experience, it's going to be difficult but if he wants to be seen in the top team seats again in the future, he has to rise above it, he won't have too many chances to do it again.

    • + 0
    • Aug 28 2019 - 17:29
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,214

    Y'know, I'm actually willing to believe him. RBH is a high-pressure environment that rewards great drivers but punishes the poor, and Gasly just hasn't cut it. So I'm pretty sure he'll feel better at TRH... Before Marko ousts him in favour of someone else.

    • + 0
    • Aug 28 2019 - 20:06
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 1,870

      I genuinely dislike Gasly because of his personality. However, he was a proper young talent last year. I'm baffled by how poorly he performed. Definitely wasn't ready for big time RBH. I would bet that he will be adequate with TR. I still also stand by my prediction from last year, that Red Bull will be Gasly's last team in F1

      • + 0
      • Aug 28 2019 - 20:42
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,214

      Indeed, he looked skilled but unpleasant. I think the pressure got to him. Some think last year's TRH was pretty good, and that the drivers were mediocre. I dunno about that, but at any rate, Gasly hasn't delivered on what he promised last year.

      • + 0
      • Aug 29 2019 - 05:57
    • Ram Samartha

      Posts: 871

      Marko is right, he doesn't do well in traffic and doesn't feel comfortable passing. He shouldn't have to worry about that too much in the Torro Roso. If he wants to keep his seat there he's going to have to move past that and start being more aggressive.

      • + 0
      • Aug 29 2019 - 07:51
  • skeleratis

    Posts: 6

    Oh really? Gasly impressed to be in a Toro Rosso after being demoted? Yeah right, he's really in a bad mood.

    • + 0
    • Aug 30 2019 - 10:09

