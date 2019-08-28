Gasly 'happy' to be working with Toro Rosso again

Pierre Gasly says he is happy to be working with Toro Rosso once more ahead of his on-track return to the team this weekend in Belgium.

During the summer break, Red Bull opted to demote Gasly after a difficult first half of the season for the Frenchman, having only just joined from Toro Rosso.

Gasly struggled against teammate Max Verstappen and often found himself fighting some of the midfield outfits.

Alexander Albon has stepped into the vacant seat at Red Bull, while Gasly returns to the energy drink squad's junior team, where he made his F1 debut in 2017.

"The summer break is over and I am back with my Italian family for the rest of the season and I’m happy to be working with Toro Rosso again," Gasly said.

"I’ve had a couple of weeks to rest and train to get ready for the nine upcoming races so I can give my best performance for the team. It was nice to have that time off to reflect on the first half of the season, but now I’m fully focussed on the rest of the season and ready to get going again.

"We have been busy with preparations for the rest of the season this week, I went to the factory to meet with my engineers and have my seat fit, trying to be as prepared as possible for the weekend."

Gasly focused on delivering points for Toro Rosso

Gasly insists he is firmly focused on delivering for Toro Rosso and bring it strong points in the constructors' battle, as it currently sits fifth in the championship.

"It’s going to be great racing again after the break, especially on my favourite track of the season at Spa. It’s a track I really enjoy and have had great races there in the past.

"I had my first win in single-seaters there in Formula 4 and I also won the Feature Race in GP2 back in 2016.

"Now the main focus is on extracting the maximum of the car until the end of the season with Toro Rosso. I’ll do my best to bring as many points as I can for the team to help defend our position in the constructors’ championship.”