user icon
icon

link-icon
Gasly: Nobody really knows where the pace is

Gasly: Nobody really knows where the pace is

  • Published on 12 Oct 2019 13:16
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Coilin Higgins

With only one practice session under his belt this weekend, Toro Rosso's Pierre Gasly is confident that a top ten finishing position during Friday's second free practice was a good result for the team due to the limited running for all the teams before Sunday's qualifying not being able to reflect the true pace on the circuit.

Qualifying has been postponed to early Sunday morning in response to the threat of Typhoon Hagibis, which is expected to pass through Suzuka Circuit on Saturday.

Despite only driving for the second practice thanks to Naoki Yamamoto filling his seat for FP1, Gasly is sure that the car can perform well and that the team are stacking up well against their closest rivals for Sunday's sessions.

"The thing is, nobody really knows where the pace is," Gasly commented. "I think making it into the top ten for sure is really good for us. The way we did it, not really happy with the car balance as I couldn't really get the car where I wanted. 

"It was quite difficult because it was not where I wanted the car to be, with previous Friday's we were often in a better place so still a lot of work to do for Sunday, but the performance was there so we need to see what we can do."

Gasly also admitted that one of the main focusing points for his running in FP2 was the finishing order, which in the case that qualifying is abandoned on Sunday morning due to the weather conditions, the finishing order in FP2 will determine the starting grid, leaving Gasly a provisional ninth on the grid.

"We still didn't go flat out like full beans," Gasly added. "But we still managed to set a decent lap time in case Sunday qualifying doesn't go ahead. Looking at it at the moment, we still think it's going to happen.

"You never know around here, it can always be unpredictable with the weather here, especially with the typhoon around and when it is that big so, we will see."

Replies (0)

Login to reply
SM1

Related news

SM2

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
571
2
Ferrari
409
3
Red Bull Racing
311
4
McLaren
101
5
Renault
68
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
52
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FR Pierre Gasly 10
Pierre Gasly
  • Team Toro Rosso
  • Points 98
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 42
  • Country France
  • Date of b. Feb 7 1996 (23)
  • Place of b. Rouen, France
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.77 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Scuderia Toro Rosso
Scuderia Toro Rosso
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar