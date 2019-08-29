user icon
icon

link-icon
Gasly admits shock over Red Bull demotion

Gasly admits shock over Red Bull demotion

  • Published on 29 Aug 2019 14:57
  • comments 6
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Pierre Gasly admits it was a shock to learn that he had been demoted back to Toro Rosso ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Frenchman was replaced by Alexander Albon, who is currently in his rookie season in Formula 1, after the start of the summer break.

MORE: Gasly 'happy' to be working with Toro Rosso again

Gasly joined Red Bull for the 2019 season after spending the 2018 campaign with Toro Rosso, however he struggled at the senior team against teammate Max Verstappen.

Despite the shock of losing his seat, Gasly affirms that he is concentrating on doing a good job at Toro Rosso and delivering the points for the team.

"It was of course kind of a shock that this happened," Gasly said. "It was not what I had been told before at Budapest. 

"Everything was pretty clear over the last few weeks. This is past and I need to focus on the present and the things I can do with Toro Rosso. 

"Whether I understand it or not, it's not going to change it. I didn't spend too much time thinking about it. The only thing I need to focus on is performing in the upcoming races with Toro Rosso at my very best."

Gasly added that he found out that he would be demoted on "the morning it was announced" to the public. 

The 23-year-old says that there will be some challenges in adjusting to life back at Toro Rosso, but believes his competitive nature will allow him to deliver. 

"I'm a really competitive guy and I really want to be on top of my shape and feel like I can deliver the best I can.

"I'm feeling good and full of energy For sure, there will be things to get used to and get on top of at the beginning, but I'm ready to give my best for Toro Rosso."


Replies (6)

Login to reply
  • Ram Samartha

    Posts: 871

    Yeah, such a great team to work for. Sorry son, if you were surprised you were the only one.

    • + 1
    • Aug 29 2019 - 19:07
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,214

      Indeed. I like a lot about RB, but if you look at this team and think you won't be screwed over if you don't meet their expectations, you'd fool yourself.

      • + 0
      • Aug 29 2019 - 19:31
  • xoya

    Posts: 418

    Really? He was shocked?
    I'd fire him if he was performing that badly as a salesman in a local grocery store while working for minimum wage, let alone driving in F1 for RedBull earning thousands of euros.

    • + 1
    • Aug 29 2019 - 23:24
  • f1dave

    Posts: 669

    I'd be less shocked sticking a fork in an electrical socket.

    • + 0
    • Aug 30 2019 - 00:35
  • abhidbgt

    Posts: 154

    Considering that he had assurances in terms of statement from top brass. I can understand why he would feel a shock. But considering his performances and that statements from people mean jack in this sport, he should have known better.

    • + 0
    • Aug 30 2019 - 04:52
  • skeleratis

    Posts: 6

    Welcome to Red Bull, where only 3 of our drivers succed with most gone.

    Max Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo in no particular order

    • + 0
    • Aug 30 2019 - 10:07

Related news



IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Was Red Bull right to promote Alexander Albon?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
471
2
Ferrari
326
3
Red Bull Racing
254
4
McLaren
82
5
Toro Rosso
51
6
Renault
43
7
Racing Point
40
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
32
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FR Pierre Gasly 10
Pierre Gasly
  • Team Toro Rosso
  • Points 94
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 39
  • Country France
  • Date of b. Feb 7 1996 (23)
  • Place of b. Rouen, France
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.77 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Scuderia Toro Rosso
Scuderia Toro Rosso
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar