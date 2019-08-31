user icon
Kvyat understands Albon's Red Bull promotion

  • Published on 31 Aug 2019 09:11
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Daniil Kvyat says he understands Red Bull's decision to promote Alexander Albon instead of him for the remainder of the 2019 season.

The energy drink squad demoted Pierre Gasly back to Toro Rosso after a lacklustre first half of the season, in which he failed to consistently fight within the top three teams.

Albon received the nod ahead of Kvyat, despite having just 12 F1 races under his belt, while Kvyat has 84 race starts to his name. 

“I understand," Kvyat said of the decision. "I guess they have their reasons. I think my year has been very strong, that's never been under question.

"But they have also other reasons to try Alex in a very competitive car. I think someone who can match Max straight away, that's not an easy task. There are nine races left in the year to jump in and match Max.

"But the decision was Red Bull's, I have to respect it and accept it, so no problems with that.

“The thing we should not forget is I’ve been to Red Bull already and it certainly played a role. That's what I’ve been told.”

Kvyat staying optimistic for 2020

Kvyat denies that he is feeling disappointed over missing out on the seat, having already raced for the energy drink squad in 2015 and part of 2016.

The three-time podium finisher says he must focus on delivering for Toro Rosso, and is confident that doing so will bring him good opportunities for 2020. 

"I don't think I have any disappointment or anything, my job stays the same," Kvyat said. "My year has been fantastic, so I look at that rather than things that are out of my control

"But I will keep focusing on my own thing and do the best that I can in the last nine races until the end of the year. Hopefully it will be good, you never know what the future holds.

"One thing that's important is to do your own good job and the rest will come when the time comes. It's important to just be able to do your best every day that you're a driver."


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
471
2
Ferrari
326
3
Red Bull Racing
254
4
McLaren
82
5
Toro Rosso
51
6
Renault
43
7
Racing Point
40
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
32
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

RU Daniil Kvyat 26
Daniil Kvyat
  • Team Toro Rosso
  • Points 158
  • Podiums 3
  • Grand Prix 68
  • Country Russian
  • Date of b. Apr 28 1994 (25)
  • Place of b. Ufa, Russian
  • Weight 58 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Scuderia Toro Rosso
Scuderia Toro Rosso
Show full profile

