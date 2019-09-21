user icon
Kvyat set to stay at Toro Rosso in 2020

  • Published on 21 Sep 2019 13:52
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Daniil Kvyat's stay at Toro Rosso has been agreed "internally" for 2020, says team advisor Dr Helmut Marko. 

Marko also confirmed that the position of Red Bull's second driver alongside Max Verstappen will come down to Pierre Gasly or Alexander Albon.

Kvyat rejoined Toro Rosso in 2019 after spending the 2018 campaign with Ferrari as a development driver, having been previously ousted from the Red Bull programme. 

The Russian has impressed on his return, scoring his third career podium and Toro Rosso's second ever at the German Grand Prix earlier this year.

However, Kvyat is not in line for a seat at Red Bull, which Marko states will go to either Pierre Gasly, who was demoted from the team to Toro Rosso last month, or Alexander Albon, who took Gasly's place.

"We will make our evaluation after Mexico,” Marko confirmed to Sky F1 ahead of qualifying in Singapore. “Kvyat is confirmed for next year already, at least internally it’s clear. Then it’s between Gasly and Albon [for Red Bull].”

Marko's comments add further weight to Red Bull's philosophy of promoting from within, as team boss Christian Horner stated on Friday that it was not interested in Nico Hulkenberg for next season, who is currently out of a seat.

Red Bull currently sits third in the constructors' championship as it goes in chase of Ferrari, who lies 85 points in front with seven races remaining this year. 


  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,719

    I'm surprised kvyat isn't being considered for red bull

    • + 0
    • Sep 21 2019 - 14:02
  • Mansell

    Posts: 47

    Marko has his head too far up his own arse to repromote Danni

    • + 0
    • Sep 21 2019 - 16:39

SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
505
2
Ferrari
351
3
Red Bull Racing
266
4
McLaren
83
5
Renault
65
6
Toro Rosso
51
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
34
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

RU Daniil Kvyat 26
Daniil Kvyat
  • Team Toro Rosso
  • Points 158
  • Podiums 3
  • Grand Prix 69
  • Country Russian
  • Date of b. Apr 28 1994 (25)
  • Place of b. Ufa, Russian
  • Weight 58 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Scuderia Toro Rosso
Scuderia Toro Rosso
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

