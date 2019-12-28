Kvyat: Toro Rosso needs to be on 'top of our game' for 2020 strides

Daniil Kvyat believes Toro Rosso will need to be in top form at the factory in order to make gains for the 2020 season.
The Red Bull junior squad, which will be rebranded to Alpha Tauri next year, secured two podium finishes throughout 2019 campaign, with Kvyat taking third place in Germany.
Pierre Gasly followed it up with a second place in Brazil, with the two results aiding the team to sixth place in the constructors' championship, a handful of points behind Renault.
There was also a noticeable improvement from its engine supplier Honda, who spent its second year with Toro Rosso and its first with Red Bull.
Kvyat has called on Honda to make further improvements for the new season following a positive period in 2019.
"Honda made a big step this year, and next year if it can be even more of a step then it'd be great," Kvyat said. "From that point, I'm not too worried. I think the progress was good.
However, Kvyat also saw good development with the chassis: "The chassis was similar. We have to keep working and improving our package."
In 2021, there will be a major regulation change, with both the technical and sportting aspects of the sport receiving big reforms.
For 2020, little will change, which Kvyat says could offer Toro Rosso a challenge when it comes to the start of the season.
"It doesn't seem like there will be a very big regulation change next year in any era so we need to be on top of our game to improve the car as much as we can. Hopefully we can do that."
Following on from matching its best result as a constructor in 2019, Kvyat says Toro Rosso will work to be as high up the order as it can for the new season.
"We can't set any exact expectations," he said. "We will probably be around the midfield zone again. It's going to be tight again.
"But we'll try to do our best to be as high up the order as we can."
calle.itw
Posts: 7,675
I feel they were greatly benefitted from their closer collab with Red Bull. They can reuse multiple parts, which cuts down costs and time spent on developing some parts while allowing them to better develop other components. Honda's comment regarding them finding it harder to add more power is a bit concerning, but I trust them to get another decent leap for 2020, be it in power or reliability. I kinda doubt they'll score another podium for next year, but I do think ATH will be in a good position to defend P6 next year.
f1fan0101
Posts: 1,767
I think they differ greatly in that they don't need to be a top team. There is not that pressure. Red Bull has the team there to breed the young drivers, not to place them there to win and get podiums. So in that sense, there is less pressure i think
ajpennypacker
Posts: 2,106
@f1fan you're correct. That's why it's such a disgrace for Toro Rosso to owned by Red Bull. Toro Rosso has enough talent to emulate what Force India did for about 5 consecutive years. Toro Rosso also has more budget. Yet, they exist at the behest of Red Bull. Whether to train youngsters, test parts, let them by on track, or to take Red Bull's failed drivers. I have said it before, this team had more dignity when it was, Minardi, even if it was a backmarker
f1fan0101
Posts: 1,767
Business is business I guess. But without Toro Rosso, we would not have the same careers of Vettel, Verstappen, Ricciardo, Sainz etc. It's nice to see young drivers get that chance. The biggest issue is the lack of teams. 12 teams was the perfect amount
calle.itw
Posts: 7,675
While I'd prefer an indipendent ATH, they'd likely not survive without RB's money, and I genuinly don't think Honda intend to buy them anytime soon and shape them to a works team, so I'll settle with this. Them being a renowned underdog made last year's podiums all the sweeter.