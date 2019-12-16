21 Nyck de Vries
Formula 2 champion Nyck de Vries has explained how, after winning the title in Sochi earlier, he now finds it hard to keep pushing to the end of the season. De Vries, who is cu...
Nyck de Vries has been named in the line-up for the World Endurance Championship Bahrain rookie test in December. De Vries picked up the Formula 2 championship in Sochi la...
Nyck de Vries says he held conversations with a number of Formula 1 teams throughout the 2019 season but had to concede that there were no opportunities. The Dutchman will...
Luca Ghiotto has won the final race of the Formula 2 Russian event, as he held of Nyck de Vries in the final laps to take his third win of the season. The race was delayed afte...
Nyck de Vries has been crowned the 2019 FIA Formula 2 champion after dominating the Feature Race in Sochi. The Dutchman took his fourth victory of the season ahead of Nicholas ...
Nyck de Vries has taken pole position for the penultimate Feature Race of the 2019 Formula 2 season, beating Nicholas Latifi to the top spot. Latifi held provisional pole...
Nyck de Vries believes that racing in the upcoming season of the FIA Formula E championship is the best move for his career. Mercedes confirmed on Wednesday that the Dutchman w...
Formula 2 championship leader Nyck De Vries has been disqualified from qualifying in Monza. De Vries had been set to start in fourth place after an impressive lap at the end of ...
Nyck de Vries held a three-tenths of a second ap over title rival Nicholas Latifi at the end of the 45-minute practice session at the Circuit Spa-Francorchamps. Latifi, fresh f...
Nicholas Latifi has won his fourth race of the 2019 Formula 2 season, as he breezed to the win at the Hungaroring. The Canadian started the race from third on the grid bu...
Nyck de Vries has taken pole position for the Formula 2 Feature Race after he topped this morning's practice session. The Dutchman takes an extra four points to extend is l...
Nyck de Vries opened the Formula 2 weekend from the Hungaroring on top of the timesheets, laying down a 1:29.236. The Dutchman is looking to extend his lead in the champi...
Nyck De Vries has qualified on pole for the Formula 2 feature race on Saturday, in a session which saw drivers fighting for track position around the short Red Bull Ring. ...
Louis Deletraz has ended the only practice session of the Formula 2 weekend on top of the timesheets as he posted a time of 1:14.782. The Carlin driver's lead at the top wa...
Nyck de Vries has won the opening race of the first race of the Formula 2 weekend, finishing five seconds ahead of Sette Camara. De Vries took the lead into the opening corner ...
Nyck de Vries has won the opening race of the Monaco weekend, taking a second consecutive victory in the Formula 2 championship. De Vries started the race from pole positi...
Nicholas Latifi has topped the one and only practice session of the Formula 2 weekend, setting a lap time of 1:21.887. The times tumbled while the session progressed as drivers...
Nyck de Vries insists he is keeping calm over his new Formula 2 seat with ART, effectively replacing the reigning series champion George Russell. De Vries raced with Prema last...
Louis Deletraz will link up with Carlin for the 2019 Formula 2 season, departing from the Charouz Racing System squad. The campaign will mark the Swiss' third season in...
Renault junior Jack Aitken will compete in his second season of Formula 2 with Campos after a lacklustre year with ART in 2018. The British driver failed to match teammate ...
McLaren CEO Zak Brown says that Fernando Alonso is "very open" to testing its Formula 1 car in 2019. The double-world champion will not be racing in F1 next year,...
Nyck de Vries has calmed rumours that Dutch supermarket chain Jumbo was set to invest in his career in order to increase his chances of a seat in Formula 1. The Formula 2 r...
Nyck de Vries has been ruled out of taking up a 2019 race seat at McLaren by team CEO Zak Brown. The Woking squad has two open seats for next year, as both Fernando Alonso and S...
A McLaren junior driver has backtracked after saying Zak Brown has promised him he will move into F1 next year if he wins the Formula 2 title. Nyck de Vries had told a Dutch pub...
McLaren is tangling a tantalising carrot in front of its junior drivers in 2018. According to Dutchman Nick de Vries, McLaren executive Zak Brown has promised that if he or Land...
The new Formula 2 cars have hit the track today for the first test. Snowy conditions awaited the teams at Magny Cours, which tested the new 3.4 litre turbocharged V6 e...
McLaren junior Nyck De Vries will join Racing Engineering from this weekend in Belgium, as Formula 2 contests alongside Formula 1 at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. The Dutchm...
Charles Leclerc remains unbeaten in qualifying this year as the young Monegasque driver stormed to his seventh consecutive pole position. The Ferrari junior's time of 1:26.2...
Prema’s Charles Leclerc has turned his fifth pole position into another race win in a comfortable fashion. His team mate Antonio Fuoco, who has had a tough few races bounc...
Raffaele Marciello will make a return to Formula 2 this weekend in Austria, as the Italian has secured an outing for Trident. He will be taking the seat of Sergio Canamasas who ...
Norman Nato lined up fourth on the grid and navigated the narrow streets of the Baku street circuit to put Arden on the top step. Oliver Rowland got a terrific start and pulled ...
Charles Leclerc demonstrated precision driving to convert his fourth pole position in a row into another race win. He was followed by McLaren junior Nyck De Vries and DAMS drive...
Prema driver Charles Leclerc has carried his incredible form from GP3 into Formula 2 and is currently at the top of the standings with 77 points. The 2016 GP3 champion has stiff...
Rapax's Nyck de Vries took a commanding win from pole at the Saturday F2 sprint race in Monte Carlo, pulling away from teammate Johnny Cecotto to cross the line vi...
Oliver Rowland has won the feature race at Monaco after starting from third place on the grid. The Brit has won his first race in Formula 2 after making his debut in the series ...
Nobuhara Matsushita won the final race of the Formula 2 weekend. Nicolas Latifi was leading for a majority of the race until a mistake left him travelling through the gravel, al...
Charles Leclerc has taken his second pole position of the year after claiming it in the final moments of the session in Barcelona. It all looked set for Luca Ghiotto to ta...
Prema’s Charles Leclerc set the pace early on in Barcelona, setting a time of 1:29.974, the only driver to go under the 1:30.00 mark. Leclerc’s former teammate Alex ...
Charles Leclerc has won a captivating sprint race in Bahrain after switching to a risky strategy during the race. The Monegasque driver pitted on lap 14 of 23 from the lead of t...
Russian Time driver Artem Markelov finished ahead of Norman Nato and and Charles Leclerc at the Bahrain International Circuit as the rebirth of Formula 2 brought about an enthra...
Prema's Charles Leclerc took the first pole position of the 2017 Formula 2 season in Bahrain on Friday with a best lap time of 1:38.907, with his team mate Antonio...
Oliver Rowland ended practice in Bahrain on top, a welcome bonus to yesterday's announcement that has joined Renault's driver academy. The DAMS car looks rapid this...
Nyck de Vries is looking forward to the upcoming Formula 2 championship, as the McLaren junior driver makes his debut in the series. The 22-year-old Dutchman last year competed ...
Rapax driver Nyck de Vries led a 1-2 finish to testing in Bahrain for his team on the third day of F2 running, which will undoubtedly boost confidence as the field prepares for ...
Nyck de Vries topped the morning session at the final day of Formula 2 testing at the Bahrain International Circuit, clocking in a 1:40.583, a time merely thousands of seco...
Rapax has confirmed that they will field drivers Johnny Cecotto and Nyck de Vries for the 2017 FIA Formula 2 championship. Cecotto will compete in another year in the seri...
Lando Norris has officially joined McLaren's young driver programme ahead of the 2017 season. The 17 year old recently won the BRDC McLaren Young Driver prize at the Autospo...
Nyck de Vries remains with the McLaren team, a spokesman for the British outfit told us on Tuesday. Earlier, the Dutch broadcaster RTL GP cited 'sources' as it reported ...
Charles Leclerc has clinched the 2016 GP3 championship after the first race of the weekend at Abu Dhabi. Leclerc took the title, despite retiring from the race after suffering ...
Alexander Albon claimed his third pole position of the season, setting a time of one minute 55.274 seconds around the Yas Marina Circuit. Albon was two and a half tenths of a s...
Jake Dennis has won his second GP3 race of the year after claiming victory in the sprint race at Malaysia. Dennis started from third on the grid and took the lead going into tu...
Charles Leclerc has taken his fourth pole position of the season in Malaysia. Leclerc, who leads the championship by 24 points, took pole by over a tenth of a second...
Nyck de Vries is fully expecting to become the next youngster to graduate to Formula One with McLaren. The 21-year-old Dutchman, said recently that he hopes Stoffel Vandoorne&#...
GP3 driver Nyck De Vries is hoping that McLaren promote him to test driver for the 2017 season. De Vries was signed into the McLaren youth programme in 2010 and has since won a...
Jake Hughes won the GP3 sprint race at the Hockenheimring, giving DAMS their first win in the category. Hughes finished the feature race yesterday in eighth place giving him po...
Antonio Fuoco has won the sprint race at Hockenheim. A fantastic last lap battle from second to fifth saw Nyck De Vries and Matthew Parry take the final spots on the podium. Ch...
Jack Aitken finished first in the GP3 practice session at Hockenheim after setting a lap time of 1 minute 28.955. He finished one and a half tenths ahead of Charles Leclerc. An...
Nyck de Vries has his eyes still fixed on a future in Formula One. The Dutchman has long been a McLaren junior and this year he has been active in the GP3, and spending m...
Matthew Parry has won the first GP3 race of the weekend after pole sitter Nyck De Vries was forced to start from the pit lane when he stalled on the starting grid. Parry w...
Nyck De Vries claimed his maiden GP3 pole position at the Hungaroring and has stated he is satisfied and relieved at the result. The McLaren junior's lap was four tenths of...
ART driver Nyck De Vries claimed his first ever GP3 pole position by setting with a time of 1 minute 32.979 seconds, almost half a second ahead of his nearest rival. Matt...
Matthew Parry finished practice at the Hungaroring in first place after setting a time of 1 minute 33.484 seconds, marginally ahead of the ART of Nirei Fukuzumi. Championship l...
