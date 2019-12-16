user icon
F1 Drivers 2022 - Nyck de Vries

Nyck de Vries

21 NL Nyck de Vries

Carriere Nyck de Vries
  • Serie
    Team
    Year
    #
  • F1
    Mercedes
    21
  • F2
    ART Grand Prix
    2019
    4
  • F2
    Prema Racing
    2018
  • F2
    Racing Engineering
    2017
  • F2
    Team Rapax
    2017
  • GP3
    ART Grand Prix
    2016
    4
  • FR3.5
    DAMS
    2015
    1
  • FR2.0 Alps
    Koiranen GP
    2014
    19
  • FR2.0 Eurocup
    Koiranen GP
    2014
    19
  • FR2.0 Alps
    Koiranen GP
    2013
    4
  • FR2.0 Eurocup
    Koiranen GP
    2013
    4

Recent results of Nyck de Vries

Driver characteristics

  • Team Mercedes
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country Netherlands
  • Date of b. Feb 6 1995 (27)
  • Place of b. Sneek, Netherlands
  • Weight 52 kg
  • Length 1.65 m
