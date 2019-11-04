user icon
icon

link-icon
Kvyat didn't lift under yellow flags - Perez

Kvyat didn't lift under yellow flags - Perez

  • Published on 04 Nov 2019 09:36
  • comments 1
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Coilin Higgins

Racing Point driver Sergio Perez has accused Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat of ignoring yellow flags on the final lap of yesterday's United States Grand Prix.

Perez suspects that Kvyat didn't lift off the throttle as the pair came through the yellow-flagged zone, with Kvyat instantly mounting an attack on Perez and eventually crashing into the Mexican going into turn fifteen.

"We were very aggressive with the one stop strategy," Perez commented. "We stopped too early and we paid the price in the end. Good pace, good racing and good overtaking and Kvyat just overdid it a bit too much. Under the yellow flag, he didn't lift.

"He attacked me straight away after the yellow flag into turn fifteen and just crashed into me. I can see that they probably already gave him the penalty, because I got the point."

Kvyat was handed a post-race penalty, handing tenth and the final point to Perez at the end of the race. Perez admits that it is not enough to change anything in the constructors' championship, and hopes the team can get a positive result in the final two races of the season.

Perez also briefly spoke about how the season has went under the new management, and believes the team have the potential to improve and perform better next season.

"It was still a good race and a good recovery from the team," Perez added. "The point more or less doesn't change anything but we still have two races left to go. In Brazil we can score big and we can also in Abu Dhabi.

"It's been a difficult year, and a very frustrating year. A lot of the time just lacking pace and performance.

"Towards the end of the season we managed to recover a bit and I think there is a lot of potential but we still need to finish high in the constructors so it's very important we finish high in the final two races."

Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 158

    What a race for Perez, I really would like him to join a better team but it seems his time at awful McLaren car made his carrer as a midflied runner

    • + 0
    • Nov 4 2019 - 09:43

Related news

US Grand Prix of the US

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

US Grand Prix of the US

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
695
2
Ferrari
479
3
Red Bull Racing
366
4
McLaren
121
5
Renault
83
6
Toro Rosso
65
7
Racing Point
64
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

RU Daniil Kvyat 26
Daniil Kvyat
  • Team Toro Rosso
  • Points 160
  • Podiums 3
  • Grand Prix 74
  • Country Russian
  • Date of b. Apr 28 1994 (25)
  • Place of b. Ufa, Russian
  • Weight 58 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Scuderia Toro Rosso
Scuderia Toro Rosso
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar