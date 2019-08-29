user icon
Honda introducing 'Spec 4' engine at Belgian GP

  • Published on 29 Aug 2019 10:51
  • comments 3
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Honda will introduce its upgraded 'Spec 4' engine at the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend, which is set to see Alexander Albon take a hefty grid penalty on his Red Bull debut.

Only two drivers will receive the new power unit, with Daniil Kvyat being fitted with it at Toro Rosso along with Albon at Red Bull.

After the commencement of the summer break, Red Bull opted to demote Pierre Gasly back to Toro Rosso, and in his place bring in Albon, who is currently in his rookie season.

Both drivers inherit each other's power unit usage allocation that they stacked up at their previous teams. 

Honda has made some strong gains in 2019, its first year in partnership with Red Bull. Together, the duo has won two races so far this year, and a further three podiums.

The Japanese manufacturer obtained an extra podium finish this year with Kvyat crossed the line in third place at the German Grand Prix for Toro Rosso.

Honda states that introducing the new unit is based on improving the team's power output and reliability.

"One of its most interesting aspects from a power unit point of view is the very long run from the Source hairpin to Les Combes going through Eau Rouge in between," said Honda's technical director Toyuharu Tanabe.  

"We are introducing the Spec 4 version of our PU at this event. As usual, we have focused on improving both reliability and performance, in the hope of achieving even better results with both teams in this part of the season.

"Our plan is that only Albon and Kvyat will run it at Spa, for strategic reasons, looking at the rest of the season as a whole. The driver swap between Albon and Gasly has no effect on how we operate at the race, and we continue to do our best to support all four of our drivers.

"As per the Sporting Regulations, Albon now takes on what was Gasly’s power unit usage in terms of all the components that make up the power unit and vice versa."

Should all the power unit components be replaced, both Albon and Kvyat will be set to start the race from the back of the grid. 


Replies (3)

Login to reply
  • boudy

    Posts: 1,153

    Let's see how much of an improvement is coming their way. Honda's updates have been successful at late I believe both Mercedes and Ferrari are ready to bring updates also.

    • + 0
    • Aug 29 2019 - 11:25
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,214

      Mercedes have confirmed such so far. Whether they'll take them here or later is up to them.

      • + 0
      • Aug 29 2019 - 19:41
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,214

    Tanabe, you sly codger. You told us it'd be out later this season! Well done though, hope it'll give 'um some good boost.

    • + 0
    • Aug 29 2019 - 12:49


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

