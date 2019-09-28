user icon
Gasly: STR14 feels more like 'my car'

  • Published on 28 Sep 2019 12:55
  • comments 0
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Toro Rosso driver Pierre Gasly has said he now feels a lot more comfortable with the team's STR14, after having a few weekends to adjust to the car, allowing himself and the team to have some positive running during Friday's practice sessions at the Sochi Autodrom.

This weekend's Grand Prix in Russia marks the third race for Gasly since his return to the Toro Rosso team, after he was switched at senior team Red Bull for rookie Alex Albon prior to the Belgian Grand Prix last month.

Gasly said that he felt a bit strange returning to the team and getting to grips with their 2019 challenger, but now feels more at home working with the engineers to achieve the maximum from the car.

"I think it does feel a bit more like my car now," Gasly commented on the STR14. "I know a bit more now what to expect after a couple more races. Compared to Spa and Monza which felt a bit more odd at the beginning, I think it's becoming more of my car.

"Every weekend the engineers are understanding a bit more what I need from it so from the directions we take I was really happy today.

"From FP1 to FP2 we really managed to find the right settings to bring the car a bit more comfortable for myself and being able to extract a bit more from it."

Gasly spoke also about the team's chances of a positive result at the next race weekend in Japan at Suzuka, which is engine supplier Honda's home circuit, hoping that upcoming chassis upgrades will help push the team forward.

"I think it is positive. We will have all the other upgrades coming there." Gasly said. "I think its really promising and also based on the pace we have shown in the last few weekends.

"Of course in qualifying when everybody turned up the engines a bit more we struggled, but on Sunday we seem to have a pretty good race car, which allow us to fight for the top ten. So I think hopefully with the upgrades we will bring we will have a good weekend."


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

