user icon
icon

link-icon
Yamamoto surprised by F1's 'amazing' engine power

Yamamoto surprised by F1's 'amazing' engine power

  • Published on 11 Oct 2019 06:55
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Naoki Yamamoto has admitted surprise over the amount of power Formula 1 cars possess following his outing with Toro Rosso in Suzuka.

The Japanese driver took part in the opening practice session of the Japanese Grand Prix weekend in place of Pierre Gasly, racking up 30 laps during the 90-minute session.

Yamamoto has an abundance of experience at the Suzuka Circuit, as he races in Super Formula and Super GT - two leading motorsport categories in Japan.

When the chequered flag dropped at the end of the F1 practice session, the 31-year-old was 17th in the timesheets and just one-tenth of a second down on the second Toro Rosso of Daniil Kvyat.

"It took a while to get used to the power," Yamamoto said. "The power, it's amazing, I was really really surprised. I've never felt that power. 

"That is the biggest difference between Super Formula and Formula 1. I learned some things about the car, and car balance. Low-speed corners were a little tricky, so I gave as much information as possible to the team.

"This is my home grand prix, it's a lot of fun coming to Suzuka, even if it's Friday and FP1. I'd like to say thank you very much to Franz, Toro Rosso and Honda."

Yamamoto added that he doesn't know if he is in contention for a seat at Toro Rosso for the 2020 season, but nevertheless thanked Dr Helmut Marko for the chance to drive the STR14. 

"I don't know what he is thinking about me, but I would like to say thank you very much to Dr Marko, he gave me a great opportunity," he said.

Replies (0)

Login to reply
SM1
SM2

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
571
2
Ferrari
409
3
Red Bull Racing
311
4
McLaren
101
5
Renault
68
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
52
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Team profile

Scuderia Toro Rosso
Scuderia Toro Rosso
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar