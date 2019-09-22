user icon
icon

link-icon
No further action taken on Kvyat/Raikkonen, Russell/Grosjean crashes

No further action taken on Kvyat/Raikkonen, Russell/Grosjean crashes

  • Published on 22 Sep 2019 18:12
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The stewards have opted to take no further action for the collision that eliminated Kimi Raikkonen from the Singapore Grand Prix.

The Finn came into contact with Daniil Kvyat at the first corner as the Toro Rosso driver attempted an overtake by taking the inside line.

However, the two clashed which resulted in a broken suspension for Raikkonen, forcing the Finn to retire from his first race of the season. 

"Kvyat explained that he saw that Raikkonen was slowing and harvesting into Turn 1," read a stewards statement.

"He moved to the inside and attempted to make the pass. He was on soft tyres. The stewards accepted his explanation that he felt he could make the corner. Raikkonen explained that he had seen Kvyat earlier, but had not expected him to be so far into the corner when he turned in.

"Both drivers explained to the stewards that in their opinion this was a racing incident. The stewards determined to take no further action."

No further action was also the decision for the collision between George Russell and Romain Grosjean, with the latter being put out of the race as a result. 

"As the drivers exited Turn 7 Grosjean got a run on Russell on the outside of Turn 8. Grosjean was fully alongside Russell at the entry to Turn 8 with the cars wheel to wheel," read the statement.

"Through the apex of Turn 8, Grosjean remained alongside, but as Russell had the inside line he was able to start pulling ahead.

"As the cars exited Turn 8, the Stewards determined that both cars held their line, but that those lines converged and with both drivers racing hard, the collision resulted. The Stewards determined that both drivers contributed to the incident, and that both drivers could have mitigated the incident.

"As the Stewards decided that neither driver was wholly or predominantly at fault, they determined to take No Further Action."


Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,312

    Okay with Kvyat vs Kimi, but Rus vs Gro? I honestly think Grosjean deserved a penalty for that move. Reckless, as usual.

    • + 0
    • Sep 22 2019 - 18:41
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 1,926

      Same. A bit surprised that Grosjean didn't even get once of those infamous black and white flags

      • + 0
      • Sep 22 2019 - 21:35

Related news



SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
527
2
Ferrari
394
3
Red Bull Racing
289
4
McLaren
89
5
Renault
67
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

RU Daniil Kvyat 26
Daniil Kvyat
  • Team Toro Rosso
  • Points 158
  • Podiums 3
  • Grand Prix 70
  • Country Russian
  • Date of b. Apr 28 1994 (25)
  • Place of b. Ufa, Russian
  • Weight 58 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Scuderia Toro Rosso
Scuderia Toro Rosso
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar