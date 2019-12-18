user icon
Red Bull stint almost cost me my career - Gasly

Red Bull stint almost cost me my career - Gasly

  • Published on 18 Dec 2019 11:24
  • comments 5
  • By: Fergal Walsh & Bjorn Smit

Pierre Gasly believes the six months that he spent at Red Bull almost cost him his career. 

The Frenchman replaced Daniel Ricciardo at the energy drink after for 2019 spending over a season at its junior squad, Toro Rosso.

However, he struggled to get up to speed at the team and was demoted during the summer break earlier this year, with Alexander Albon stepping into the seat for the remainder of the 2019 campaign.

Albon has been retained at Red Bull for the 2020 season, while Gasly will stay at Toro Rosso following a strong end to the season, which included a second-place finish at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

However, Gasly feared for his career in his Red Bull weekends, as he was often competing with the leading midfield teams.

"In the lower race categories, I always finished in the top three," he told RTL. "Of course that didn't work during my first season with Toro Rosso, but it went well there.

"Those six months at Red Bull, however, were enough to undo almost all of my work. It almost cost me my career."

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner recently said that the public pressure on the shoulders of Gasly was a factor in his demotion back to Toro Rosso.

Gasly believes that both he and the team could have done things differently in order to see him succeed at Red Bull. 

"We are all responsible for the lack of performance," he said.

"There are certainly things that I could have done differently, but there are also many things that should have been different within the team. If I could do this again, I'd like to see that some processes had gone differently. "

Replies (5)

  • xoya

    Posts: 505

    This guy must be a next detective or something...

    • + 0
    • Dec 18 2019 - 14:59
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,106

    This pillock still hasn't accepted responsability for his dreadful stint at Red Bull. He implies as always, that it's someone else's fault. Some evil force that prevented him from achieving his potential. As if his prior success meant he should achieve more in F1. He wasn't anywhere near as impressive as Stoffel Vandoorne was in junior formulae and look at Stoffel's career.

    • + 0
    • Dec 18 2019 - 15:57
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,678

      In all fairness, I think he just lacked chemistry with the main team car. That said, part of a great driver's skillset is adapting to a new car. I do have more faith in Albon, as it stands. I do however wonder how well RBH would've done this year had Ricciardo stayed on board.

      • + 0
      • Dec 18 2019 - 17:23
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,117

      He lost the confidence, and gained back little more than needed with his P2. I'm sure he would finally come to realization. If not, too bad, there are others waiting in the wings.

      • + 0
      • Dec 18 2019 - 21:45
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,106

      @calle I genuinely think they, could have beaten Ferrari to 2nd place with Ricciardo

      • + 1
      • Dec 19 2019 - 08:17

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

