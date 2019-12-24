user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
Red Bull and Honda discussing 2020 F1 role for Yamamoto

Red Bull and Honda discussing 2020 F1 role for Yamamoto

  • Published on 24 Dec 2019 17:01
  • comments 3
  • By: Coilin Higgins

It is understood that Red Bull and Honda are currently discussing a future F1 role for Japanese driver Naoki Yamamoto.

Two-time Super Formula champion Yamamoto made his Grand Prix debut with Toro Rosso at the Japanese Grand Prix, taking part in the first practice session of the weekend with the team. 

The 31-year-old impressed during the practice session, which was used to allow both Red Bull and Honda to evaluate the driver's ability and performance in a Formula 1 car. 

However, it has not yet been confirmed if such a role would have Yamamoto at both teams, or confined to either Red Bull or Toro Rosso.

"We confirm that we are having conversations about him with Red Bull and Helmut Marko." Honda F1 managing director Masashi Yamamoto told Autosport earlier this week.

Yamamoto believed that Naoki would be a good addition to either Red Bull team and spoke of how he thought that establishing such a connection with the team would benefit Honda's young driver programme.

"Of course it is a very good thing for Honda to make a base for future Japanese young drivers," Yamamoto said.

"It's going to give a good influence to current young drivers we have, and other Japanese drivers."

With other Japanese drivers such as F3 race winner Yuki Tsunoda and F2 race winner Nobuharu Matsushita showcasing their talent in the lower categories, Yamomoto believes that they are not yet ready for a switch to F1.

"Of course, the driving skill or speed is needed, but it's not only about that," Yamamoto added.

"If you see Jenson Button, he's quick, but also his personality, the way he reacts to fans and also the media as well, and also the team relationship, dealing with people.

"Those aspects are really important."

<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (3)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,675

    I think he could be a worthwhile addition to ATH. He is a quick, consistent driver who tend to be able to make a lot out of even suboptimal cars. He also seem like a pretty pleasant chap overall. I don't think he is champion material, but I think he should be considered for a seat.

    • + 0
    • Dec 27 2019 - 17:23
    • Kean

      Posts: 612

      2018 had a really good crop of drivers coming out of F2. 2019 not so much which got me wondering about other potential feeder series. Currently I feel that Yamamoto, together with Nick Cassidy, Felix Rosenqvist and Colton Herta are the most deserving of a go in F1.

      • + 0
      • Dec 27 2019 - 21:52
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,675

      Indeed, I'd love to see Naoki and Felix on the grid!

      • + 0
      • Dec 28 2019 - 07:27

Related news

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Yas Marina Circuit - Tyre testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Team profile

Scuderia Toro Rosso
Scuderia Toro Rosso
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14 2019
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar