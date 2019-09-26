user icon
icon

link-icon
All four Honda-powered cars set for grid penalties

All four Honda-powered cars set for grid penalties

  • Published on 26 Sep 2019 10:50
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

All Red Bull and Toro Rosso drivers are set to take grid penalties this weekend in Sochi ahead of Honda's home race in Japan in two weeks.

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon of Red Bull and Toro Rosso's Pierre Gasly are set to lose five positions after qualifying as they will be fitted with new Spec 4 internal combustion engines.

However, Daniil Kvyat, who is in a different sequence with grid penalties, is expected to start his home race in Russia from the back of the grid for a complete power unit change, excluding the battery.

"Looking at our power unit usage for the rest of the season, in Sochi all 4 drivers will get a new Spec 4 ICE," Honda stated.

"With a different replacement history, Kvyat is changing all elements except the battery. He will start from the back of the grid. The other 3 will get 5 place grid penalties."

At the Belgian Grand Prix, Albon and Kvyat started from the back of the field due to a new power unit, while Verstappen and Gasly took the same penalty one week later in Italy.

The Japanese Grand Prix next month will mark Honda's first home race with Red Bull, as it targets a strong result with the energy drink squad that has two race victories so far this season.

List of power unit components used after the Singapore Grand Prix

# Team Driver ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE
33 Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen 4 4 4 3 3 3
23 Red Bull Racing Alexander Albon 4 4 4 3 3 3
26 Toro Rosso Daniil Kvyat 5 5 5 4 3 3
10 Toro Rosso Pierre Gasly 6 5 5 5 3 3


ICE: Internal Combustion Engine
TC: Turbo Charger
MGU-H: Motor Generator Unit – Heat
MGU-K: Motor Generator Unit – Kinetic
ES: Energy Store
CE: Control Electronics 


Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • denis1304

    Posts: 248

    ah, good old Renault PU

    • + 0
    • Sep 26 2019 - 11:55

Related news



RU Grand Prix of Russia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    10:00 - 11:30

    Free practice 3

    11:00 - 12:00

    Race

    13:10 - 15:10

  • Free practice 2

    14:00 - 15:30

    Qualifying

    14:00 - 15:00

    Fastest lap

     

RU Grand Prix of Russia

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    10:00 - 11:30

    Free practice 2

    14:00 - 15:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    11:00 - 12:00

    Qualifying

    14:00 - 15:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    13:10 - 15:10

    Fastest lap

    13:10 - 15:10



Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
527
2
Ferrari
394
3
Red Bull Racing
289
4
McLaren
89
5
Renault
67
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Country Netherlands
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (21)
  • Place of b. Hasselt, Netherlands
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Scuderia Toro Rosso
Scuderia Toro Rosso
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar