user icon
icon

link-icon
Transition to Toro Rosso harder than Red Bull - Gasly

Transition to Toro Rosso harder than Red Bull - Gasly

  • Published on 30 Aug 2019 19:02
  • comments 6
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Pierre Gasly says his transition back to Toro Rosso has been more difficult than when he joined Red Bull due to the differences between the cars.

Gasly lost his seat at the front-running team during the summer break after a difficult first half of the season, which saw him fail to consistently challenge inside the top six.

The Frenchman was demoted back to Toro Rosso while Alexander Albon made the move to Red Bull, where he made his debut on Friday.

MOREGasly admits shock over Red Bull demotion | Honda introducing 'Spec 4' engine at Belgian GP

Gasly says returning to a less competitive car takes more getting used to than progressing into a car with more potential. 

"This way is a bit harder," Gasly admitted. "To go from a car that has more potential with which you can attack a bit more to something which has less grip. 

"But it's my job to extract the maximum from it. Today, considering I didn't have the Spec 4 [engine] in the car, I was running a lower spec, I was happy with what I managed.

"But for sure we need to find more pace because at the moment we are not so competitive, also with Daniil."

Gasly says that he was "partly responsible" for his lack of pace at Red Bull, but has reviewed things that he thinks will help him improve as a driver. 

"There were a lot of things that I've reviewed, made a list of things that were positive, all the things that were negative.

"Over the first six months, I was partly responsible for the lack of performance, and I think as much, we were all responsible for the lack of performance.

"But for sure, there were things that I could have done better. That's what I need to focus on to improve as a driver."


Replies (6)

Login to reply
  • xoya

    Posts: 418

    Somehow, I don't like his attitude.

    • + 0
    • Aug 30 2019 - 20:29
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 1,870

      That's because he is a pillock. Skills aside, the kid is an absolute prick.

      • + 0
      • Aug 30 2019 - 20:34
    • Kean

      Posts: 564

      @AJ, is it the "now we can fight" remark, aimed at Alonso?

      • + 0
      • Aug 30 2019 - 20:55
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,214

      Agreed AJ, he learned all the wrong lessons from this affair.

      • + 0
      • Aug 30 2019 - 22:02
  • siggy74

    Posts: 88

    ROFL, easy to go to redbull with a car you can attack in ;p and score crap results to going to a slower car to score the same crap results....mmm

    Another one with ideas of better than really is ;p

    Come on Marko, promote the poor guy to chief jester
    Albion

    • + 1
    • Aug 31 2019 - 00:03
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,214

      I found the section about attacking a bit rich. XD

      • + 0
      • Aug 31 2019 - 13:27

Related news



IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Was Red Bull right to promote Alexander Albon?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
471
2
Ferrari
326
3
Red Bull Racing
254
4
McLaren
82
5
Toro Rosso
51
6
Renault
43
7
Racing Point
40
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
32
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FR Pierre Gasly 10
Pierre Gasly
  • Team Toro Rosso
  • Points 94
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 39
  • Country France
  • Date of b. Feb 7 1996 (23)
  • Place of b. Rouen, France
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.77 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Scuderia Toro Rosso
Scuderia Toro Rosso
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar