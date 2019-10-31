user icon
icon

link-icon
Small points gap to Renault is 'still a lot' - Gasly

Small points gap to Renault is 'still a lot' - Gasly

  • Published on 31 Oct 2019 11:03
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Pierre Gasly believes the small gap between Toro Rosso and Renault is "still a lot" as F1 heads into the final three races of the season.

Renault currently sits fifth in the constructors' championship, nine points in front of Toro Rosso. 

With fourth in the standings looking increasingly unlikely for Renault, who now is 38 points down on McLaren, the Enstone squad is facing heat from the Red Bull junior team, with its push for fifth not helped by the recent disqualification from the Japanese Grand Prix.

Gasly affirms that Renault has been "faster" and "more consistent" throughout the season so far but knows the determination to beat them is there.

"Well objectively if you look at the points they have scored throughout the year and in recent races, they seem to be quite a bit faster than us, more consistent," Gasly said.

"I think Nico has managed to score points in all the races [since the summer break]. Six points is still a lot, so it's clearly not going to be an easy task.

"But for sure our motivation and determination is there to do the maximum that we can and get them if we can."

Toro Rosso's position is also under threat as Racing Point is currently equal on points with it, as both have tallied 64 points so far this year.

"But we know Racing Point, Perez since Spa has scored a lot of points. Renault are fast as well so we know that every single point will be important. We'll try to fight as much as we can, but whether we're going to be ahead of them or not, it's not going to be an easy one."

Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news

US Grand Prix of the US

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    17:00 - 18:30

    Free practice 3

    19:00 - 20:00

    Race

    20:10 - 22:10

  • Free practice 2

    21:00 - 22:30

    Qualifying

    21:10 - 22:10

    Fastest lap

     

US Grand Prix of the US

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    17:00 - 18:30

    Free practice 2

    21:00 - 22:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    19:00 - 20:00

    Qualifying

    21:10 - 22:10

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    20:10 - 22:10

    Fastest lap

    20:10 - 22:10



Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
652
2
Ferrari
466
3
Red Bull Racing
341
4
McLaren
111
5
Renault
73
6
Toro Rosso
64
7
Racing Point
64
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FR Pierre Gasly 10
Pierre Gasly
  • Team Toro Rosso
  • Points 106
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 44
  • Country France
  • Date of b. Feb 7 1996 (23)
  • Place of b. Rouen, France
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.77 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Scuderia Toro Rosso
Scuderia Toro Rosso
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar