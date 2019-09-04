user icon
Verstappen and Gasly set for grid penalties at Monza

Verstappen and Gasly set for grid penalties at Monza

  • Published on 04 Sep 2019 11:20
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly are set to start this weekend's Italian Grand Prix from the bak of the grid as they are fitted with the upgraded Honda 'Spec 4' power unit.

Honda introduced the upgrade at Spa-Francorchamps last weekend, with Alexander Albon and Daniil Kvyat taking on the new unit, sending both to the back of the grid after qualifying.

However, neither driver raced the Spec 4 engine in the race. This weekend, the other Red Bull and Toro Rosso will use the updated version, which sees both exceed the quota for component usage across the season.

Power unit usage prior to the Belgian Grand Prix

# Team Driver ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE
33 Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen 3 3 3 2 2 2
10  Toro Rosso Pierre Gasly 5 4 4 4 2 2


The strategy was pre-planned for Honda, as it looks towards its home race in Japan next month.

"We now go from one classic track to another, from Spa to Monza for the Italian Grand Prix, which is the last race in Europe this year," said Honda F1 director Toyoharu Tanabe.

"It is one of the highlights of the season and also the home race for one of our teams, Scuderia Toro Rosso. From a PU point of view, the main development is that we plan to run the Spec 4 PU with all four drivers for the first time, after just Albon and Kvyat ran it in Belgium.

"For their first race with Spec 4, Gasly and Verstappen will therefore take grid penalties and start from the back of grid, but we believe they can still race strongly on Sunday.

"We gathered useful data in Spa, which we have used to make changes to PU settings and calibration in preparation for this race. We will try to maximize the potential of Spec 4 and hope to get another positive result, maintaining the momentum we gained in Spa."

Verstappen will be looking to recover after he was eliminated from the Belgian Grand Prix on lap one, while the other three Honda-powered cars finished inside the top ten. 


  calle.itw

    Posts: 7,214

    Was only a matter of time. Honda's been good at not blowing their PUs on track, but they are still a stretch from Ferrari and Merc'. And seeing as they bring some new calibs to Monza too, this could be where we see whether Max had a point or whether it was him excusing himself.

    • + 0
    Sep 5 2019 - 06:18

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

