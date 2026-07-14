F1 Drivers 2026 - Alexander Albon
23 Alexander Albon
Alexander Albon was born in London on 23 March 1996 as the son of former BTCC driver Nigel Albon. Albon has a British father and a Thai mother, and drives under a Thai license.
Alexander Albon's junior career
Albon started his career in karts. In 2006 he won the Super 1 Honda National Kadet Championship and in 2008, emerged victorious in the Kartmasters British Grand Prix in the KF3 class. In 2010 he won the CIK-FIA World Cup and was European Champion in KF3. 2011 saw him finish second behind Nyck de Vries in the WSK Euro Series and in the World Championship.
In 2012 he made his debut in cars. For EPIC Racing, he drove the Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup and the Formula Renault 2.0 Alps season. Albon would be in this class until 2014, when he finished third in the championship ahead of KRT in his final year. In 2015, he drove a full season in the FIA Formula 3 European Championship, finishing seventh in the final standings. In 2016 he finished second behind Charles Leclerc in the GP3 Series. After this Albon drove two years in Formula 2 with a third place in 2018 marking his highest position in the championship.
Alexander Albon's 2018-2019 season
For 2018-2019 he was to be included in the Formula E programme at Nissan. Helmut Marko brought Albon back to Red Bull's talent programme after he had been removed from it at an earlier stage. Albon took his first meters in a Formula 1 car at Misano during a Scuderia Toro Rosso filming day.
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Ex-Verstappen teammate Albon's surprising choice for F1 GOAT
Alexander Albon has declared Michael Schumacher the greatest Formula 1 driver of all time, choosing the seven-time world champion over Lewis Hamilton in a knockout-format debate...14 Jul 2026 15:25
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Why Vowles believes both drivers will commit to struggling Williams
James Vowles has declared his confidence that Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon will remain with Williams through 2027, even as the Grove team struggles through a disappointing start ...23 Jun 2026 15:20
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Why Williams is confident Sainz and Albon won't walk away
James Vowles has moved to end speculation over the futures of Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon at Williams, insisting both drivers remain fully committed to the team's long-term ...01 Jun 2026 16:08
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Schumacher Warns Albon He Needs to Perform or Williams Will Look Elsewhere
Alexander Albon is under pressure at Williams and the person making that point most directly this week is Ralf Schumacher. The former driver believes Albon has been losing groun...21 May 2026 13:23
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Albon’s GPS Truth: Red Bull’s 2026 Straight-Line Dominance Revealed
Williams driver Alex Albon has provided the most detailed peer-perspective on the 2026 hierarchy yet, admitting that GPS data paints a frightening picture for anyone hoping to b...13 Feb 2026 12:11
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Williams vs Racing Bulls: how Albon can secure P5
For Alexander Albon and Williams, the final stretch of 2025 is all about one goal: holding on to fifth place in the Constructors’ Championship. The gap to Racing Bulls is ...07 Nov 2025 15:44
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Albon studying Verstappen’s wet-weather mastery ahead of rainy Interlagos weekend
Alex Albon says he has been studying Max Verstappen’s approach to wet-weather driving as Formula 1 heads into a potentially rain-hit weekend at Interlagos. The Williams dr...07 Nov 2025 10:39
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Verstappen and Albon react to poor Italian Grand Prix for Red Bull
Max Verstappen and Alex Albon have commented on a poor weekend for Red Bull at the Italian Grand Prix, a race which saw the team score no points. Verstappen initially dropped p...07 Sep 2020 16:04
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Albon notes how Red Bull could only match Renault while using DRS
Alexander Albon has opened up on his Belgian Grand Prix, a race that saw him drop down a position from his qualifying performance and finish in sixth place. Losing out to Renau...30 Aug 2020 21:50
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Albon expecting a difficult weekend in Belgium
Red Bull's Alexander Albon expects this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix will be difficult on the team, expecting to struggle against the Mercedes on the straights. However...27 Aug 2020 10:33
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Drivers say turn eight at Turkey would be 'flat' in current cars
Multiple drivers have expressed their opinions for the possible return of the Turkish Grand Prix on the 2020 calendar, with excitement across the board for a possible return to ...23 Aug 2020 13:05
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Kvyat not performing as expected but no desire to replace him - Marko
Red Bull's Helmut Marko has said AlphaTauri driver Daniil Kvyat is not performing as he would be expecting but confirmed there is no intention to currently replace the Russi...22 Aug 2020 15:33
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Turkey set for F1 return on revised 2020 calendar
It is reported Istanbul Park in Turkey is set to return to the F1 calendar this year as Liberty Media moves to finalise a seventeen-race calendar for this season. Istanbul Park...21 Aug 2020 08:33
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Albon hoping to benefit from tyre blistering during Spanish Grand Prix
Red Bull's Alexander Albon will be hoping the team can replicate it's from last weekend with its tyres, which saw teammate Max Verstappen win the race at Silverstone. S...16 Aug 2020 14:25
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Albon: Blame split 50/50 in Magnussen crash
Alexander Albon believes both he and Kevin Magnussen are equally to blame for their opening lap crash at the British Grand Prix. As the first lap of the race came to a close, M...03 Aug 2020 11:40
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Red Bull drivers upbeat over 'positive' improvements from RB16 F1 car
Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon spoke highly of the Red Bull RB16 after Friday practice at Silverstone, stating it was a step forward compared to Hungary. The Milton Keynes-...31 Jul 2020 19:08
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FP2: Stroll fastest as Albon crashes out
Lance Stroll has concluded Friday from the Silverstone Circuit on top of the time sheet, heading Red Bull's Alexander Albon by less than a tenth of a second. However, Albon...31 Jul 2020 17:30
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Horner: Criticism of Albon is ‘very harsh’
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has defended Alexander Albon, stating the criticism he has received in recent races is “very harsh”. Last time out in Hunga...22 Jul 2020 11:02
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Albon avoids penalty following grid incident before Hungarian GP
Alexander Albon has kept his fifth-place finishing position at the Hungarian Grand Prix after the stewards investigated an incident involving Red Bull using leaf blowers to dry ...19 Jul 2020 20:11
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Russell: Red Bull making Albon 'look like an idiot'
George Russell has defended Alexander Albon after the Thai-British driver's disappointing qualifying result at the Hungaroring, insisting Red Bull is making him “look ...18 Jul 2020 17:01
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Verstappen: Red Bull has 'a lot of work to do' following difficult Friday in Hungary
Max Verstappen believes Red Bull has a lot of time to find overnight if it hopes to battle Mercedes throughout the remainder of the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend. During th...17 Jul 2020 18:10
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Albon cites balance issues as reason behind lack of pace in Austria
Red Bull's Alex Albon has addressed the reasons behind his lack of pace during last Sunday's Styrian Grand Prix, as he looks to pull closer to teammate Max Verstappen fo...17 Jul 2020 12:51
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Horner: 'Short memory' people quick to forget Albon's Austrian GP
Christian Horner says people have short memories after criticising Alexander Albon's race at the Styrian Grand Prix last weekend. The Thai-British driver equalled his best ...15 Jul 2020 11:58
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Perez feels 'lucky' to only lose one position after Albon crash
Sergio Perez says he was lucky to lose just a single position following his crash with Alexander Albon at the Styrian Grand Prix. The Mexican sustained front wing damage ...12 Jul 2020 18:55
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Verstappen feeling 'much better' about Red Bull's prospects for second F1 race in Austria
Max Verstappen says his Red Bull RB16 is feeling “much better” after the first two practice sessions for the Styrian Grand Prix compared to last weekend. Formula 1 ...10 Jul 2020 19:30
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No power unit changes for Red Bull following Austrian GP retirements
Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon will run the same power units they used last Sunday at the Red Bull Ring for this weekend's Styrian Grand Prix. For the first time i...09 Jul 2020 10:10
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Verstappen unhappy losing 'easy' podium finish
Max Verstappen has expressed his displeasure following his retirement from the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday. The Dutchman was running in second place when he was hit with...06 Jul 2020 09:18
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Horner calls on Hamilton to apologise for Albon crash
Christian Horner has called on Lewis Hamilton to apologise for the collision that saw Alexander Albon spin out of podium contention at the Austrian Grand Prix. Hamilton and Alb...05 Jul 2020 20:58
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Hamilton edging towards race ban after collision with Albon
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton is now within five points of a race ban after his collision with the Red Bull of Alex Albon during this evening's Austrian Grand Prix, be...05 Jul 2020 18:25
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Albon feels denied of race win following Hamilton clash
Alexander Albon says he's confident he could have won the Austrian Grand Prix if not for his late-race crash with Lewis Hamilton at the Red Bull Ring. Following Max Verstap...05 Jul 2020 17:41
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Strategy preview: The 2020 Austrian Grand Prix
The 2020 Formula 1 season kicks off later this afternoon, with Mercedes occupying the front row for lights out at the Red Bull Ring. Valtteri Bottas will look to lead his...05 Jul 2020 11:10
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Red Bull: Beating both Mercedes in qualifying a 'tall order'
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes it will be a tall order for Red Bull to beat both Mercedes drivers during qualifying in Austria. After final practice at the R...04 Jul 2020 13:24
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Damaged front wing hid Red Bull's true pace - Verstappen
Max Verstappen asserts that there is still more pace to come from Red Bull as his front wing was damaged during his fastest lap. The Milton-Keynes based squad has consistently ...03 Jul 2020 18:01
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Red Bull and AlphaTauri to receive Honda engine upgrade in Austria
Honda will introduce a new power unit upgrade at the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix this weekend, which will be available for both Red Bull and AlphaTauri. 2020 marks the t...30 Jun 2020 14:40
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Horner: Red Bull in 'a very good place' to challenge Mercedes in 2020
Red Bull is confident it can start the 2020 Formula 1 season posing a serious threat to Mercedes who has dominated the sport since 2014. The energy drink squad enjoyed its firs...30 Jun 2020 11:42
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Albon: Getting used to garage COVID-19 protocols 'seamless'
Alexander Albon says the process of getting used to new protocols inside team garages amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has been “seamless”. Formula 1 will retu...26 Jun 2020 13:44
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Photos: Red Bull RB16 filming day at Silverstone
Red Bull was the latest team to conduct on-track activity ahead of the 2020 Formula 1 season, which will begin next weekend. Alexander Albon was behind the wheel of the RB16 as...25 Jun 2020 17:58
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Red Bull uses 2020 F1 car at Silverstone filming day
Red Bull has become the latest team to take to the track ahead of Formula 1's return, taking part in a filming day at Silverstone. The 2020 season will get underway in Aust...25 Jun 2020 12:57
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Russell thanks sim racing for Williams simulator improvements
Williams driver George Russell has praised the world of esports and his involvement during the coronavirus outbreak, saying that it has helped him improve and become faster...24 Jun 2020 09:09
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Who's racing in the final Virtual Grand Prix?
The final Virtual Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, as F1 rounds out the championship due to the fast-approaching real season. For the race on Sunday, five current F1 drivers w...14 Jun 2020 10:05
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Five F1 drivers sign up for final Virtual GP
Five current Formula 1 drivers will take part in this weekend's Virtual Canadian Grand Prix, which is the final round in the Virtual GP series. The online championship has ...11 Jun 2020 11:12
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Video: Behind the scenes of the Dutch Road Trip
...08 May 2020 15:37
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Albon takes virtual victory at Interlagos following titanic Leclerc battle
Alexander Albon has won the fourth instalment of Formula 1's Virtual Grand Prix series following a monumental battle between himself and Charles Leclerc. Albon shot to the ...03 May 2020 20:18
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Gasly unwilling to reveal details over Red Bull demotion
AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly has spoken out about his demotion from Red Bull back to Toro Rosso in 2019, saying that he is unwilling to talk about the move to the media. Gasly...29 Apr 2020 10:15
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Leclerc edges out Albon for Chinese Virtual GP victory
Charles Leclerc has won his second consecutive Virtual Grand Prix after holding off Red Bull's Alexander Albon throughout the race. Leclerc took pole position at the Shangh...19 Apr 2020 20:20
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Who's racing in the Chinese Virtual Grand Prix?
The third Virtual Grand Prix takes place later today, with seven current F1 drivers signed up for the event. The series has been set up to provide fans with entertainment...19 Apr 2020 10:05
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Six F1 drivers sign up for Virtual Chinese Grand Prix
Six current Formula 1 drivers have signed up to take part in the Virtual Chinese Grand Prix this weekend around the Shanghai International Circuit. The venue was originally sch...16 Apr 2020 11:15
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Who's racing in the Virtual Vietnam Grand Prix?
The second Virtual Grand Prix takes places later today, around the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne. The event is taking place as a means of entertainment on the same weekend t...05 Apr 2020 13:56
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Leclerc, Albon and Russell among five F1 drivers signed up for second Virtual GP
Five current Formula 1 drivers have signed up to take part in the second Virtual Grand Prix this weekend. Charles Leclerc will race along with Alexander Albon and George Russel...02 Apr 2020 11:52
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Marko: Red Bull considered deliberately infecting its drivers with coronavirus
Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko says the team considered infecting its four Formula 1 drivers with COVID-19 at a 'Corona Camp' in order to make them immune to the virus...30 Mar 2020 10:49
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Albon to focus on single lap pace during week two of testing
Alexander Albon says he will work to make gains over a single lap during the second week of pre-season testing in Barcelona. The Thai-British driver is entering his second full...25 Feb 2020 10:50
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Statistics: The statistics after week one of pre-season testing
The first week of pre-season testing has concluded, with three days of running providing us with the first insights into how the 2020 season could shape up. Below, we've la...22 Feb 2020 13:50
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Albon: Red Bull expected high lap count during week one
Alexander Albon says Red Bull was anticipating running a lot of laps during the opening week of pre-season testing. Over the course of three days, the energy drink squad set 47...21 Feb 2020 18:54
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Albon: Red Bull will push to develop 2020 car
Red Bull's Alex Albon has revealed that the team hope to develop the new RB16 throughout this season and carrying the success from the end of last season forwards. Alb...20 Feb 2020 09:36
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Red Bull launches the RB16
Red Bull has launched the RB16, the car it will run throughout the 2020 Formula 1 championship. The car was announced via an online presentation, with the livery keeping in the...12 Feb 2020 10:00
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Verstappen and Albon show off their 2020 helmets
Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon form Red Bull Racing's driver line-up for 2020, following the start of their partnership midway through the 2019 campaign. The two will b...12 Feb 2020 08:43
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Albon feeling 'calmer' ahead of sophomore F1 season
Alexander Albon affirms that he is feeling more relaxed ahead of the 2020 Formula 1 season, which will be his second in the sport. The Thai-British driver made his debut for To...07 Feb 2020 12:05
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Tost believed Albon could be 'surprise of the year' during 2019 Barcelona testing
Toro Rosso team principal Franz Tost has revealed that he saw the potential of Alex Albon during the 2019 winter testing in Barcelona, going to say that Albon could be the surpr...19 Jan 2020 10:03
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Albon: Hamilton Brazil incident 'one of those things' in racing
Red Bull driver Alex Albon has explained what he would do differently now in such a situation after colliding with Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton during November's Brazilian...09 Jan 2020 12:10
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Albon's popularity rise in Thailand 'huge'
Red Bull's Alex Albon has revealed how his popularity exploded in Thailand after becoming a Formula 1 driver at the start of 2019. Albon, the first driver to race under a T...03 Jan 2020 12:05
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Albon learned to focus on personal growth amid Red Bull pressure
Alexander Albon says he learned not to listen to outside voices and focus on himself after joining both Toro Rosso and Red Bull in 2019. The Thai-British driver made his Formul...01 Jan 2020 11:12
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Albon doesn't want to use rookie status as an excuse
Alexander Albon says he doesn't want to use the fact he's a rookie as an excuse for his poorer moments throughout the year. Albon made his Formula 1 debut with Toro Ros...20 Dec 2019 08:28
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GPToday.net's 2019 F1 driver rankings - #5 - Alexander Albon
After signing for Nissan in Formula E for the 2019 season, Alexander Albon’s move to Toro Rosso was surprising to say the least. Many people doubted that he’d be abl...19 Dec 2019 13:30
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Latifi: Norris, Albon prove F2 title is not needed to succeed in F1
Nicholas Latifi believes that his championship defeat in the FIA Formula 2 championship in 2019 doesn't mean he is not capable of succeeding in F1. The Canadian drive...18 Dec 2019 09:54
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'Easy to forget' 2019 was Albon's first F1 season - Horner
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes it's "easy to forget" that the 2019 season was Alexander Albon's first in Formula 1. Albon started the...09 Dec 2019 10:12
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Albon crowned Rookie of the Year at FIA gala
Alexander Albon has been named as the FIA's Rookie of the Year at the prize-giving gala in Paris on Friday. Albon completed his maiden season in Formula 1 in 2019, racing f...07 Dec 2019 12:21
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Albon: Abu Dhabi GP was compromised by trying to beat Vettel
Alexander Albon says his race in Abu Dhabi was compromised by Red Bull's determination to finish ahead of Sebastian Vettel. On lap 12, Vettel pitted ahead of Albon for fres...04 Dec 2019 11:12
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Hulkenberg avoids penalty for impeding Albon
Nico Hulkenberg has escaped a penalty for his final race at Renault after he impeded Alexander Albon during the third practice session in Abu Dhabi. Albon was on a hot lap when...30 Nov 2019 13:03
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Hamilton sent Albon messages after Brazil GP clash
Alexander Albon has revealed that he received messages from Lewis Hamilton following their collision on the penultimate lap of the Brazilian Grand Prix. The pair were battling ...29 Nov 2019 09:15
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Albon had 'similar feelings' during Toro Rosso and Red Bull debuts
Alexander Albon said that he went through a similar thought process when he made his debuts for Toro Rosso and Red Bull this year. Albon was signed up to Toro Rosso for the sta...26 Nov 2019 11:04
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SerieTeamYear#
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F1Williams23
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F1Red Bull Racing202123
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F1Toro Rosso201923
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F2DAMS20185
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F2ART Grand Prix20178
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GP3ART Grand Prix20163
Statistics Alexander Albon
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Amount of victories0
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Amount of podiums2
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Total races138
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Total races with points52
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Amount of poles0
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Times beaten team member (race)29
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Times beaten team member (qualis)29
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Average points per grandprix2
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Average starting position13
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Average finish position12
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Average positions gained0
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Highest position3
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DateGrand PrixQR
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24 - 26 Jul1918
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17 - 19 Jul1515
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3 - 5 Jul1621
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26 - 28 Jun1817
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12 - 14 Jun18
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5 - 7 Jun118
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22 - 24 May21
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1 - 3 May1510
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27 - 29 Mar20
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13 - 15 Mar22
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6 - 8 Mar1512
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5 - 7 Dec1716
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28 - 30 Nov1411
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21 - 23 Nov16
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7 - 9 Nov1211
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24 - 26 Oct1712
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17 - 19 Oct1814
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3 - 5 Oct2014
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19 - 21 Sep2013
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5 - 7 Sep147
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29 - 31 Aug5
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1 - 3 Aug1915
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25 - 27 Jul56
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4 - 6 Jul138
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27 - 29 Jun17
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13 - 15 Jun920
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30 - 1 Jun1119
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23 - 25 May109
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16 - 18 May75
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2 - 4 May75
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18 - 20 Apr119
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11 - 13 Apr1512
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4 - 6 Apr99
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21 - 23 Mar7
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14 - 16 Mar65
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6 - 8 Dec1811
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29 - 1 Dec1615
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22 - 24 Nov19
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1 - 3 Nov2019
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25 - 27 Oct919
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18 - 20 Oct1416
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20 - 22 Sep20
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13 - 15 Sep97
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30 - 1 Sep9
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23 - 25 Aug1914
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26 - 28 Jul1012
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19 - 21 Jul1314
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5 - 7 Jul99
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28 - 30 Jun1614
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21 - 23 Jun1918
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7 - 9 Jun1017
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24 - 26 May99
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17 - 19 May1420
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3 - 5 May1419
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19 - 21 Apr1412
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5 - 7 Apr1420
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22 - 24 Mar1211
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7 - 9 Mar1211
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29 - 2 Mar1315
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24 - 26 Nov1414
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17 - 19 Nov512
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3 - 5 Nov1319
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27 - 29 Oct149
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20 - 22 Oct159
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6 - 8 Oct1313
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22 - 24 Sep1316
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15 - 17 Sep1411
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1 - 3 Sep67
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25 - 27 Aug48
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28 - 30 Jul1514
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21 - 23 Jul1611
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7 - 9 Jul88
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30 - 2 Jul1011
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16 - 18 Jun97
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2 - 4 Jun1816
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26 - 28 May1314
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5 - 7 May1114
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28 - 30 Apr12
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31 - 2 Apr819
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17 - 19 Mar1719
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3 - 5 Mar1510
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18 - 20 Nov1913
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11 - 13 Nov2015
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28 - 30 Oct1712
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21 - 23 Oct812
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7 - 9 Oct19
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30 - 2 Oct1817
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2 - 4 Sep12
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26 - 28 Aug610
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29 - 31 Jul1716
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22 - 24 Jul1313
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8 - 10 Jul1312
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1 - 3 Jul20
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17 - 19 Jun1213
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10 - 12 Jun12
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27 - 29 May1618
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20 - 22 May1818
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6 - 8 May9
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22 - 24 Apr1812
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8 - 10 Apr2010
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25 - 27 Mar1614
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18 - 20 Mar1413
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11 - 13 Dec54
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4 - 6 Dec6
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27 - 29 Nov3
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13 - 15 Nov47
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31 - 1 Nov15
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23 - 25 Oct12
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9 - 11 Oct17
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25 - 27 Sep10
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11 - 13 Sep43
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4 - 6 Sep15
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28 - 30 Aug56
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14 - 16 Aug8
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7 - 9 Aug95
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31 - 2 Aug128
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17 - 19 Jul135
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10 - 12 Jul64
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3 - 5 Jul413
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29 - 1 Dec56
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15 - 17 Nov514
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1 - 3 Nov65
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25 - 27 Oct55
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11 - 13 Oct64
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27 - 29 Sep205
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20 - 22 Sep66
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6 - 8 Sep86
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30 - 1 Sep175
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2 - 4 Aug1210
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26 - 28 Jul166
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12 - 14 Jul12
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28 - 30 Jun1815
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21 - 23 Jun1115
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7 - 9 Jun1319
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23 - 26 May108
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10 - 12 May1111
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26 - 28 Apr1111
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12 - 14 Apr2010
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29 - 31 Mar129
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15 - 17 Mar14
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25 - 26 May24
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12 - 13 May55
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14 - 15 Apr96
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Driver characteristics
- Team -
- Points 318
- Podiums 2
- Grand Prix 138
- Country Thailand
- Date of b. Mar 23 1996 (30)
- Place of b. Londen, Thailand
- Weight 74 kg
- Length 1.86 m
- 24,571 comments on
- 1 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about Alexander Albon