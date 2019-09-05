Alexander Albon was born in London on 23 March 1996 as the son of former BTCC driver Nigel Albon. Albon has a British father and a Thai mother, and drives under a Thai license.
Albon started his career in karts. In 2006 he won the Super 1 Honda National Kadet Championship and in 2008, emerged victorious in the Kartmasters British Grand Prix in the KF3 class. In 2010 he won the CIK-FIA World Cup and was European Champion in KF3. 2011 saw him finish second behind Nyck de Vries in the WSK Euro Series and in the World Championship.
In 2012 he made his debut in cars. For EPIC Racing, he drove the Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup and the Formula Renault 2.0 Alps season. Albon would be in this class until 2014, when he finished third in the championship ahead of KRT in his final year. In 2015, he drove a full season in the FIA Formula 3 European Championship, finishing seventh in the final standings. In 2016 he finished second behind Charles Leclerc in the GP3 Series. After this Albon drove two years in Formula 2 with a third place in 2018 marking his highest position in the championship.
For 2018-2019 he was to be included in the Formula E programme at Nissan. Helmut Marko brought Albon back to Red Bull's talent programme after he had been removed from it at an earlier stage. Albon took his first meters in a Formula 1 car at Misano during a Scuderia Toro Rosso filming day.
Alexander Albon says he is expecting all four Honda-powered cars to run the upgraded power unit in the race this weekend at the Italian Grand Prix. Honda introduced the new eng...
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner admits that he was impressed by Alexander Albon after his debut weekend at the energy drink squad. Albon was promoted to the team durin...
Alexander Albon states he is happy with his Red Bull debut, after he crossed the line in fifth place. The Thai-British driver started the race from 17th on the grid after being...
Daniil Kvyat says he understands Red Bull's decision to promote Alexander Albon instead of him for the remainder of the 2019 season. The energy drink squad demoted Pierre G...
Alexander Albon says he is feeling at home at Red Bull following his first day of on-track action as a driver for the energy drink squad. The Thai-British driver is making his ...
Alexander Albon says his career turnaround is "quite laughable" ahead of his debut for Red Bull this weekend. Albon received the seat following the demotion of Pierre...
Alexander Albon says he will be keeping his feet on the ground during his "big step" debut for Red Bull Racing this weekend at the Belgian Grand Prix. After...
Alexander Albon insists there are no hard feelings between himself and Red Bull from when the team decided to drop him from its junior programme. Albon, who will make his F1 de...
Alexander Albon has been pictured in Red Bull Racing branding for the first time since his promotion to the energy drink team. The Thai-British driver will make his debut for R...
Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko says the team "had to react" to the poor performances of Pierre Gasly this year. On Monday, the energy drink outfit announced that Al...
Alexander Albon says it's "surreal" to be promoted to Red Bull ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix. The energy drink squad confirmed on Monday that it would alter its...
In what is one of the more stunning developments of the 2019 season, Red Bull has opted to demote Pierre Gasly amid a difficult year for him at the energy drink squad, his ...
Red Bull has announced that Alexander Albon will replace Pierre Gasly at the team from the Belgian Grand Prix onwards. Gasly has struggled to get up to pace at the energy drink...
Alexander Albon says he is not thinking about a potential seat at Red Bull for 2020, insisting that he is focused on securing a spot at Toro Rosso. Albon is currently competing...
Toro Rosso's Alex Albon has taken the blame for his accident during Friday's second free practice session at the Hungaroring, calling the incident a 'silly' erro...
Alexander Albon believes that both he and Pierre Gasly share equal blame for their crash at the German Grand Prix. Towards the end of the race, the two came together after Turn...
Alexander Albon believes he could have been on for a stronger result at the German Grand Prix if it hadn't been for his late-race battle with Lewis Hamilton. Albon opted to...
Alexander Albon says the Pirelli tyre's sensitivity to hot temperatures is causing traffic issues in the final sector. Albon's final lap in Q1 was hampered by Land...
The stewards have opted not to launch an investigation into the incident involving Lando Norris and Alexander Albon at the end of Q1. Albon was heard complaining over the radio...
Toro Rosso team principal Franz Tost says that a decision on Toro Rosso's 2020 driver line-up won't come until at least the end of the September. This year, the Red Bul...
Alexander Albon insists he is not looking over his shoulder when it comes to focusing on his future in Formula 1. The Thai-British driver was brought into the sport by Toro Ros...
Toro Rosso has announced a new sponsorship deal with Moose Craft Cider, with the logo to feature on the STR14 from the German Grand Prix onwards. Moose, a Thai apple craft...
Toro Rosso chose not to pit Alexander Albon for a second time during the British Grand Prix after a high voltage issue showed up in Honda's data. The decision not to pit th...
Alexander Albon and Carlos Sainz will take grid penalties for this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix. Albon has been fitted with the upgraded Honda engine after both Red Bulls ...
Alexander Albon is set to be handed a grid penalty for the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend, as he is fitted with the Spec 3 Honda engine. Honda introduced the upgrade at ...
Alexander Albon has stated that teammate Daniil Kvyat was closer to the limit of his engine components, which is why he is the only Toro Rosso driver receiving the new Honda eng...
Toro Rosso's Alexander Albon said he felt 'daunted' by his initial step into Formula 1, but good results and points scoring positions helped him relax into his new p...
Alexander Albon believes that braking later into Turn 1 on Sunday could have prevented him from losing his front wing. The Thai-British driver clashed with Antonio Giovinazzi&n...
Carlos Sainz Jr says that Alexander Albon admitted he wasn't held up much by the incident that he received his penalised for. Albon played the incident down but t...
Alexander Albon says he is both "happy and disappointed" with his first Q3 appearance after the Anglo-Thai rookie failed to improve on his lap time from Q2 to finish i...
Alexander Albon is hoping to gain confidence from the qualifying session at Monaco on Saturday, as he continues his rookie season in Formula 1. Albon has two top ten finishes s...
Alexander Albon says he is receiving boosts of confidence from the Toro Rosso team as he continues to adjust to Formula 1. Albon was set to compete in the 2018/19 Formula E wit...
Alexander Albon admits he has no regrets after making an "easy decision" to switch from Formula E to Formula 1. The Thai-British driver had a contract in place with N...
Alexander Albon believes that Toro Rosso should have more points to its name in 2019 after the opening four races. The Red Bull junior squad has four points so far, three of th...
Alexander Albon is confident that he is getting more comfortable inside a Formula 1 car every time he steps into it. The Thai-British driver missed out on qualifying at t...
Alexander Albon was pleased with his recovery driver after being the "worst driver" on Saturday in Shanghai. The Thai-British driver crashed heavily during the final ...
Honda has confirmed that it will fit Alexander Albon's Toro Rosso with a new engine for the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday. Albon's STR14 sustained heavy damage when he c...
Toro Rosso has confirmed that Alexander Albon will not compete in qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix. Towards the end of the final practice session, the Thai-British driver ...
Toro Rosso team principal Franz Tost admits that Alexander Albon has surprised the team with his technical feedback in his rookie season. The Thai-British has had a strong...
Scuderia Toro Rosso team principal Franz Tost says he is happy with the performance of the team and their car over the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend. The race saw rookie Alexander...
Lewis Hamilton Hamilton did not have the car to challenge Ferrari in qualifying, or for most of the race. However, after changing tyres he had a few good battles on his second ...
After making his Formula 1 debut two weeks ago at the Australian Grand Prix for Toro Rosso, Alexander Albon is expecting his experience this weekend in Bahrain to be somewhat ea...
Alexander Albon says that an unlucky strategy prevented him from scoring points on his Formula 1 debut. The Thai-British driver took part in his maiden race with Toro Rosso and...
Alexander Albon says that a mix of inexperience and tyres that were too hot led to his crash during the first free practice session. The Thai-British driver spun after Tur...
Alexander Albon says that there was "no nasty surprises" from the STR14 during pre-season testing. The Thai-British driver will make his debut with Toro Rosso this ye...
The second week of pre-season testing has concluded, with the four days of running providing us with more insights into how the 2019 season could shape up. Below, we'v...
Charles Leclerc topped the morning session from day seven of testing in Barcelona, heading the timesheets with a 1:16.361. The lap time marks the fastest we've seen at pre-...
Alexander Albon says that he is working on getting comfortable at high speeds as he eases into his Formula 1 career. The Thai-British driver makes his F1 debut with Toro R...
Toro Rosso's latest driver recruit Alexander Albon says that he knows he must perform straight away if he is to keep his seat in Formula 1, thanks to the cut-throat nature o...
Toro Rosso deputy technical director Jody Egginton says that Alexander Albon exceeded expectations throughout his first week of testing. The Thai-British racer drove the STR14 ...
Nico Hulkenberg has topped the final day of test one from the Circuit de Catalunya. The German set a 1:17.393, the fastest time that has been set so far this week. Hulkenberg c...
Alexander Albon has topped the morning session from the final day of test one in Barcelona. The Thai-British driver's fastest lap was set on the C5 tyres, the softest in Pi...
Alexander Albon says that the speed of a Formula 1 car came as a little bit of a shock to him. The Thai-British driver set 132 laps on Tuesday, the second most of any driver. A...
Toro Rosso team principal Franz Tost says that Alexander Albon was not to blame for his out lap crash at the Circuit de Catalunya on Tuesday. Albon had only just left the pits ...
Alexander Albon has driven a Formula 1 car for the first time ahead of his debut at the Australian Grand Prix next month. The Thai-British driver got behind the wheel of the To...
Ahead of his Formula 1 comeback, Daniil Kvyat refused to comment on whether or not he thinks he has "changed", but has vowed to let his driving do the talking. T...
2019 Toro Rosso driver Alexander Albon is not setting any targets for himself for his maiden season in Formula 1. The British-Thai driver received an F1 promotion after the...
Toro Rosso has launched its 2019 challenger, the STR14 in a similar livery to what it has used since 2017. The Red Bull junior squad has offered further insight into the 2019 re...
Ex-Toro Rosso driver Brendon Hartley has signed with Ferrari as one of its four simulator driver for the 2019 Formula 1 season. The Scuderia outfit also confirmed Pascal We...
Charles Leclerc admits that he found his maiden Formula 1 races to be very long after growing accustomed to the feature and sprint race formats of GP3 and Formula 2. Leclerc jo...
Lando Norris says that beating teammate Carlos Sainz in 2019 is an unrealistic expectation for his maiden season in Formula 1. The Briton will make his debut in just under two m...
Toro Rosso rookie Alexander Albon says he is targeting getting up to speed in Formula 1 straight away. The Thai-British driver will make his debut at the Australian Gr...
In years gone by, there have been calls for an injection of young drivers into Formula 1, with the hope and belief that they possess talent and flair. We have seen a sprink...
In a bid to secure enough points for a Formula 1 Super Licence, Daniel Ticktum will take part in the Formula 3 Asian Winter Championship. Ticktum contested the Europea...
The father of axed Formula 1 driver Brendon Hartley says that the Kiwi is not in talks with Ferrari over a potential simulator role. Hartley is currently in search of a new driv...
Alexander Albon has chosen #23 as his permanent Formula 1 race number. At the start of a driver's career in the series, they pick a number that will stay on their car throug...
Sebastian Vettel admits that he has "mixed feelings" about Robert Kubica's upcoming return to Formula 1. The Pole will complete a sensational comeback in 2019, tak...
Brendon Hartley says that he was left surprised following the early season rumours regarding his potential replacement at Toro Rosso. The Kiwi joined the Red Bull junior team to...
The 2019 grid has finally been completed after Lance Stroll was officially announced at Racing Point. Although there was never any doubt over the deal, the confirmation mea...
Toro Rosso's 2019 driver Alexander Albon has revealed that he almost hung up his helmet after losing support from Red Bull in 2012. The Thai-British driver was part of the p...
05 Sep 2019 13:22
03 Sep 2019 09:17
01 Sep 2019 17:47
31 Aug 2019 09:11
30 Aug 2019 16:48
29 Aug 2019 16:30
28 Aug 2019 10:30
27 Aug 2019 16:18
26 Aug 2019 13:29
14 Aug 2019 09:38
13 Aug 2019 08:18
12 Aug 2019 14:30
08 Aug 2019 12:21
03 Aug 2019 08:49
01 Aug 2019 14:50
29 Jul 2019 10:19
28 Jul 2019 11:26
27 Jul 2019 17:25
22 Jul 2019 14:36
15 Jul 2019 12:12
28 Jun 2019 12:12
27 Jun 2019 12:31
20 Jun 2019 15:31
16 Jun 2019 13:39
12 Jun 2019 16:55
09 Jun 2019 15:56
26 May 2019 09:12
23 May 2019 09:28
19 May 2019 14:54
07 May 2019 09:43
04 May 2019 10:45
22 Apr 2019 11:02
14 Apr 2019 13:20
13 Apr 2019 13:28
08 Apr 2019 14:48
02 Apr 2019 09:09
01 Apr 2019 10:19
27 Mar 2019 12:01
19 Mar 2019 10:27
15 Mar 2019 13:04
08 Mar 2019 10:40
02 Mar 2019 11:16
28 Feb 2019 13:01
26 Feb 2019 18:45
24 Feb 2019 10:31
22 Feb 2019 14:16
21 Feb 2019 18:00
19 Feb 2019 18:53
14 Feb 2019 08:36
12 Feb 2019 10:55
11 Feb 2019 15:25
04 Feb 2019 12:58
25 Jan 2019 11:09
22 Jan 2019 15:58
18 Jan 2019 11:24
10 Jan 2019 15:04
08 Jan 2019 16:23
18 Dec 2018 13:49
13 Dec 2018 11:31
06 Dec 2018 11:34
01 Dec 2018 17:07
30 Nov 2018 11:13