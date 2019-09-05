user icon
F1 Drivers 2019 - Alexander Albon

Alexander Albon

23 TH Alexander Albon

Alexander Albon was born in London on 23 March 1996 as the son of former BTCC driver Nigel Albon. Albon has a British father and a Thai mother, and drives under a Thai license.

Alexander Albon's junior career

Albon started his career in karts. In 2006 he won the Super 1 Honda National Kadet Championship and in 2008, emerged victorious in the Kartmasters British Grand Prix in the KF3 class. In 2010 he won the CIK-FIA World Cup and was European Champion in KF3. 2011 saw him finish second behind Nyck de Vries in the WSK Euro Series and in the World Championship.

In 2012 he made his debut in cars. For EPIC Racing, he drove the Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup and the Formula Renault 2.0 Alps season. Albon would be in this class until 2014, when he finished third in the championship ahead of KRT in his final year. In 2015, he drove a full season in the FIA Formula 3 European Championship, finishing seventh in the final standings. In 2016 he finished second behind Charles Leclerc in the GP3 Series. After this Albon drove two years in Formula 2 with a third place in 2018 marking his highest position in the championship.

Alexander Albon's 2018-2019 season

For 2018-2019 he was to be included in the Formula E programme at Nissan. Helmut Marko brought Albon back to Red Bull's talent programme after he had been removed from it at an earlier stage. Albon took his first meters in a Formula 1 car at Misano during a Scuderia Toro Rosso filming day.

  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 26
  • Podiums 0
  • Wereldkampioen
  • Grand Prix participated 13
  • Country Thailand
  • Date of birth Mar 23 1996 (23)
  • Place of birth Londen
  • Weight 74 kg
  • Length 1.86 m

Carriere Alexander Albon

  • Serie
    Team
    Year
    #
  • F1
    Red Bull Racing
    23
  • F1
    Toro Rosso
    2019
    23
  • F2
    DAMS
    2018
    5
  • F2
    ART Grand Prix
    2017
    8
  • GP3
    ART Grand Prix
    2016
    3

Statistics Alexander Albon

  • Amount of victories
    0
  • Amount of podiums
    0
  • Total races
    13
  • Total races with points
    6
  • Amount of poles
    0
  • Times beaten team member (race)
    0
  • Times beaten team member (qualis)
    1
  • Average points per grandprix
    2
  • Average starting position
    14
  • Average finish position
    11
  • Average positions gained
    0
  • Highest position
    5

Recent results of Alexander Albon

