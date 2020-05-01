user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Formula E and Formula 1 have 50/50 chance of racing in 2020 - Agag

Formula E and Formula 1 have 50/50 chance of racing in 2020 - Agag

  • Published on 01 May 2020 15:25
  • comments 0
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Formula E chairman Alejandro Agag believes that both his own series and F1 have a 50-50 chance of getting to race in 2020.

Both series were forced to suspend its seasons due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic across the world, Formula E had just finished the fifth round of its 2020 season in Marrakech when it was forced to postpone the following races and ultimately suspend the season.

However, unlike Formula E which held the first two races of the season before Christmas, F1 has yet to start it's 2020 campaign.

Agag spoke about F1's decision to try and get underway with a closed-doors event in Austria in July and revealed that his series is also looking to do the same.

He believed that it was the right decision for both series to plan effectively and try to get racing underway whenever it is safe to do so.

We are going to try the same thing. We are going to try to put some races behind closed doors,” Agag told Reuters. “I guess it’s a 50-50 chance. The same for us,"

Possible closed circuits an idea for Formula E season

Agag was confident that his series could be racing again by August, and revealed that Formula E is also attempting to plan multiple closed-doors races.

Agag reckons it could take between 950-970 people to run a Formula E race weekend, but stated that multiple closed circuits, such as Silverstone and Brands Hatch, may become an option for the series to host races with no fans.

“We will try and make at least two or three more races in a closed circuit. I think that should be possible in the month of August. But again, who knows?,” Agag added.

“I’m thinking 90% they will be in Europe. We still have an option outside of Europe that we’re looking at, that is still alive, but we will decide later on.

“Are the borders going to be open? We don’t know yet. The quarantine period if you go to one place being imposed we don’t know yet. So I would try to do what Formula One is doing, but I am not sure if it is doable.

“We could race in Britain. We are talking with some tracks in the U.K. to do it and maybe even more than a race.”

FE News
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

How many races do you think will be held in 2020?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar