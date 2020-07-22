user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
GEOX Dragon signs Sette Camara for final Berlin rounds

GEOX Dragon signs Sette Camara for final Berlin rounds

  • Published on 22 Jul 2020 10:06
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

GEOX Dragon has confirmed Sergio Sette Camara will complete the 2019/20 Formula E season with it, replacing Brendon Hartley who has already departed the team.

After a lengthy break due to the coronavirus pandemic, Formula E returns next month in Berlin for six races across three different circuit layouts.

Sette Camara already has experience behind the wheel of a Formula E car, having driven for GEOX Dragon at the Marrakesh Rookie Test before the start of season six.

However, his first outing in Berlin will be his race debut in the all-electric series and will race alongside Nico Muller.

“The team and I had really strong chemistry in the Marrakech Rookie Test,” Sette Camara said. “We executed the program, and performed well, finishing the day P2.

“I am delighted to share the news that I will work with them again, this time in a race situation, which makes it even more special. I want to thank Jay Penske and every member of Geox Dragon Racing for giving me this opportunity.”

From 2017 to 2019, Sette Camara competed in the FIA Formula 2 championship, picking up three race wins and 15 other podium results.

This year, he is acting as a test driver for the Red Bull and AlphaTauri Formula 1 teams.

GEOX Dragon team owner Jay Penske added: “I have been very impressed with Sérgio on track in Marrakesh, and in his work in the simulator with our engineers to continue to push the development of the PENSKE EV-4 package.

“I look forward to seeing him on track in Berlin, and I fully expect him to challenge for points in his first races with the team.”

FE News Sergio Sette Camara
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
121
2
Red Bull Racing
55
3
McLaren
41
4
Racing Point
40
5
Ferrari
27
6
Renault
12
7
Alpha Tauri
7
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

BR Sergio Sette Camara 5
  • Team DAMS
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country BR
  • Date of b. May 23 1998 (22)
  • Place of b. Belo Horizonte, BR
  • Weight 61 kg
  • Length 1.69 m
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
See full schedule
show sidebar