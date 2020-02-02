user icon
Sanya ePrix round postponed following coronavirus outbreak

  • Published on 02 Feb 2020 13:41
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The FIA has announced that the Sanya ePrix, which was scheduled to take place next month, has been postponed. 

The announcement comes following the outbreak of the coronavirus in China that has resulted in the deaths of over 300 people.

Cases have been confirmed in Europe, however in an attempt to halt the spread and protect the individuals associated with the Formula E championship, the decision to suspend the event has been made.

No alternative date has been set out by the series' governing body.

A full statement from the FIA reads: "In view of the continued spread of coronavirus and after close consultation with the relevant departments of Hainan Province and Sanya Municipal Government, Formula E - together with the FIA, the Federation of Automobile and Motorcycle Sports of People’s Republic of China (CAMF), and regional partner Enova Holdings - have jointly decided not to race in Sanya on the scheduled date of March 21, 2020.

"Given the current growing health concerns and with the World Health Organisation declaring the coronavirus an international emergency, Formula E has taken the necessary measures to ensure the health and safety of its travelling staff, championship participants and spectators, which remains of paramount importance.

"We are working closely with our regional partner and the local authorities in Hainan Province and Sanya Municipal Government, to continue monitoring the situation as it develops.

"All parties will take the appropriate amount of time to study the viability of potential alternative dates should the situation improve."

Formula 1 is also set to race in China in April, however no decision has been taken on that event as of yet.

Replies (1)

  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,197

    I'm not being critical of this decision, it makes sense because of the crowds. However. I gotta say that there is a seriously shameless campaign to hype this pandemic. Not to minimize the casualties, but the mortality rate is under 2%. Of course that's bad, but it's not SARS either. There is a fine line between informing and hyping. I think most media outlets crossed that line

    • + 0
    • Feb 2 2020 - 21:44

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

