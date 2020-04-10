Formula E to postpone Gen2EVO launch until season eight

Formula E has announced its intentions to postpone the launch of the Gen2EVO car until the 2021/2022 season as a measure to reduce development costs for teams during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released on the Formula E website on Thursday, the series confirmed that along with the FIA and all competing teams, a decision was made to delay the new homologation cars until season eight.

It is understood that the World Motor Sport Council took the decision to extend the current homologation Gen2 cars, meaning that manufacturers will only be allowed to develop powertrain components over the course of the next two seasons.

The decision will give teams a chance to develop a new car for season seven which will be used over the two-year cycle or to continue using existing technology next season before developing a new car for a single season in season eight.

The decision was made between all teams in an effort of securing financial stability for both the teams and the series itself in the coming seasons.

Formula E and the FIA have also confirmed an approach is being taken in order to decrease spending for teams, by having the costs of development over the course of the next two season.

Formula E chairman Alejandro Agag commented on the decisions taken by the series, believing it was necessary to make such decisions during the current crisis.

“During these challenging times, we have taken a flexible approach. Not only with the quick and sensible decision to temporarily suspend the season, but now by implementing cost measures to lower development costs for the teams," Agag said.

"We listened to feedback from the teams and manufacturers and worked closely with the FIA to push back the launch of the Gen2 EVO and limit teams to a single homologation over the next two years.

"By doing so we have cut the projected car development costs in half. This was a necessary action to take to contain costs, given the health crisis and economic environment."