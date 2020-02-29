user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
<strong>Qualifying</strong>: Da Costa edges Guenther to pole in Marrakesh

Qualifying: Da Costa edges Guenther to pole in Marrakesh

  • Published on 29 Feb 2020 11:57
  • comments 0
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Techeetah's Antonio Felix Da Costa takes the top spot this morning in Marrakesh, grabbing pole position with a time of 1:17.168. Max Guenther and Andre Lotterer will start in second and third for this afternoon's ePrix.

Mercedes' Stoffel Vandoorne was instantly put under investigation for speeding in the pit lane as he left to start his lap in group one, while it was disaster for championship leader Mitch Evans. 

The Jaguar driver was too late out of the pit lane and did not get to start a lap before the chequered flag fell, relegating him to the back of the grid, while also being put under investigation for crossing the finish line twice.

Nyck de Vries and Edoardo Mortara will start fourth and fifth for the race later on this afternoon, while Sebastien Buemi and Jerome D'Ambrosio will line up on the grid in sixth and seventh.

Guenther set the fastest time in the second group, while de Vries suffered from oversteer coming out of turn 11 and clipped the wall, slightly damaging the car but was still quick enough for fifth.

Only Buemi out of the six drivers in group three managed to get into the top six and potentially qualify for super pole, pushing BMW's Alex Sims out of the top six. Virgin's Robin Frijns suffered in the session, hitting the wall on his quick lap.

Venturi's Felipe Massa suffered throughout his lap in the fourth and final group, being forced to correct a slide through turn three while locking up on the final corner, ending up on the last row of the grid. Dragon's Nico Mueller also suffered a lock-up, leaving him in seventeenth.

Nissan's Buemi set the early pace in super pole but was beaten quickly by Mercedes' de Vries by three tenths. Da Costa then went fastest of the session, while Lotterer and Guenther both just missed out on pole by less than a tenth of a second.

Alex Sims and Oliver Rowland will start in eighth and ninth as James Calado will line up in tenth position.

FE News
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Race

    06:10 - 08:10

  • Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

    Fastest lap

     

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    06:10 - 08:10

    Fastest lap

    06:10 - 08:10

Give your opinion!

Do you think countries hit by the coronavirus should cancel their 2020 F1 race?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar