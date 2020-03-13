user icon
Formula E temporarily suspends 2019/20 season

Formula E temporarily suspends 2019/20 season

  • Published on 13 Mar 2020 09:37
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Formula E has announced that it will suspend the 2019/20 for two months amid the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Three races were postponed due to the pandemic, leading the series to take the decision to suspend the upcoming races.

The news means that Paris and Seoul will not feature on the calendar as scheduled, with the series set to return on June 21st in Berlin.

However this is not guaranteed, and the series will use a red, yellow and green flag-based system to manage upcoming races.

A statement from the series said: “Formula E and the FIA have announced that the 2019/20 season will be temporarily suspended for a two-month period, considering the challenge the current health crisis poses to the organisation of events in city-centres.

“The decision, made in coordination with the relevant local authorities to temporarily freeze races held in highly-populated cities, was taken as the most responsible course of action, due to the continued spread of coronavirus and the World Health Organisation officially declaring COVID-19 a pandemic.

“With the well-being of staff, spectators and the entire championship workforce being the number one priority, precautionary measures put in place will restrict races from running during a set timeframe.

“The series is implementing a flag system traditionally used in motorsport, to determine different phases and time windows where races could be rearranged or remain unaffected. Red representing no races, yellow keeping the opportunity open and green going ahead as planned.

“Months marked as red flags are March and April, with May currently categorised as a yellow flag and both June and July given the green flag, should the situation improve and stabilise.

“As a consequence of the suspension, it will no longer be possible to race in Paris and Seoul, or Jakarta as previously announced on the originally scheduled dates.

“Working in collaboration with the FIA and local authorities in each event location, Formula E will closely monitor the situation and evaluate options to organise and reschedule races following the temporary suspension.”

Formula E founder and chairman Alejandro Agag affirmed that teh series would be back in “full force” in time.

“Right now is the time to take responsible actions and this is why we have decided to temporarily suspend the season and move forward with introducing measures to freeze races from taking place over the next two months,” he said. 

“Motorsport plays a major part in our lives and it is important, but what is more important is the health and safety of our staff, fans and their families, as well as citizens in the cities we race. The ABB FIA Formula E Championship will be back in full force, once the ongoing health crisis and spread of COVID-19 has subsided."

