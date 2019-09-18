user icon
Muller completes Dragon 2019/20 line-up

  • Published on 18 Sep 2019 11:01
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

GEOX Dragon has confirmed that Nico Muller has joined the team for the sixth season of Formula E.

Muller will race alongside ex-Formula 1 driver Brendon Hartley, who was confirmed at the American-licensed team last month.

27-year-old Muller currently sits second in the DTM championship, where he races for Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline.

Muller has tested Formula E cars in recent years, however he has never made a race entry, meaning he will be a rookie when the 2019/20 FE season kicks off in Saudi Arabia.

“I love street racing and I am looking forward to lining up against the best guys out there," said Muller. "Formula E is particularly challenging, especially for a rookie, but I think we have an extremely exciting year ahead of us.

"We are looking forward to competing with these major OEMs, and I am pumped to be able to put pressure on the big teams right from the start in Riyadh.

“I have already met and started working with most of the yeam. They are an extremely motivated group of racers.

"They have proven their ability to win races and challenge for podiums in Formula E. They have done it before, and we aim to do it in season six.

“We have a big challenge ahead of us. We are an independent manufacturer, and the level of competition in Formula E is the highest in motorsport, but I have a lot of confidence in the team. 

"We have a compact structure, and everyone has a full grasp on the project, so together we will be able to move quickly and optimise the Penske Autosport package.” 

With Muller's confirmation, there are still seven more seats left to fill for the upcoming season. 

Last season, GEOX Dragon ended up ninth in the teams' championship, picking up four top-ten finishes, including two fifth-place classifications, throughout the campaign.

"I am very excited to have Nico behind the wheel of the #7 Penske EV-4 this season," said team owner and founder Jay Penske.

"Nico is a fierce competitor, and with him, we have the pieces in place to compete with the major OEM’s in this landmark Formula E season. I look forward to very solid results in the upcoming season.” 


