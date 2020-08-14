user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Venturi announces Massa departure for season seven

Venturi announces Massa departure for season seven

  • Published on 14 Aug 2020 10:22
  • comments 2
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Rokit Venturi Racing has announced its driver Felipe Massa will depart the team, with yesterday's season finale in Berlin being his final race for the team.

The announcement was made after the race had finished, with Massa departing with one year still left in his three-year contract.

Former Ferrari and Williams driver Massa, secured one podium with the team in Monaco en route to fifteenth in his first Formula E season last year. A poor season this year, however, saw the Brazilian eventually finish the championship in 22nd.

After race winner Stoffel Vandoorne crossed the line to take the victory, the team released a statement regarding Massa's departure. It is not yet clear who will drive alongside Edoardo Mortara in season seven.

“Leaving a team is never an easy decision to make,” Massa said in the statement.

“We’ve made some good memories together and it’s given me the opportunity to learn something completely different from what I’m used to, so, first of all, I want to thank [Venturi president] Gildo [Pastor] and [team principal] Susie [Wolff] for their faith in me.  

“It’s been an honour to be part of the only motorsport team from the Principality, and representing them on the podium at the Monaco E-Prix was a definite highlight for me.  The past two seasons have been a big learning curve for us all and unfortunately, for various reasons, we haven’t quite achieved what we hoped.  

“Despite that, it’s been a lot of fun and I wish the team nothing but the very best of luck for the future. I look forward to announcing my future plans in due course.”

FE News
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,426

    He was very unimpressive the entire time he was in FE. I was frankly quite dissapointed.

    • + 0
    • Aug 14 2020 - 16:07
    • Manto02

      Posts: 87

      Yep, usually ex f1 drivers, even the ones that were bad in f1 are among the best in FE

      • + 0
      • Aug 14 2020 - 16:55

GB F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Local time 

GB F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Local time 

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
180
2
Red Bull Racing
113
3
Racing Point
56
4
Ferrari
55
5
McLaren
53
6
Renault
36
7
Alpha Tauri
14
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule
show sidebar