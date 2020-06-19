Formula E publishes provisional 2020/21 calendar

Formula E has published a provisional 14-race 2020/21 calendar, which is set to begin in January of next year.

The season will begin in Santiago before three races in February in Mexico and Ad Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

China will host the sole race in April, returning to the schedule having been the first event on the 2019/20 calendar to be cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Monaco will feature on the calendar once more in May, before the sport's first trip to Seoul, South Korea. The city was supposed to host its maiden ePrix in 2020 before COVID-19 forced officials to cancel the event.

The tenth event of the season is not yet associated with a venue.

July will see the Formula E paddock travel to New York before a double-header round in London concludes the seventh season of Formula E racing.

Venue

Date

Santiago de Chile

16 January, 2021

Mexico City

13 February. 2021

Diriyah

26 Februrary, 2021

Diriyah

27 February, 2021

Sanya

13 March, 2021

Rome*

10 April, 2021

Paris

24 April, 2021

Monaco*

8 May, 2021

Seoul*

23 May, 2021

TBC

5 June, 2021

Berlin

19 June, 2021

New York City

10 July, 2021

London*

24 July, 2021

London*

25 July, 2021



*Subject to circuit homologation