Formula E publishes provisional 2020/21 calendar

Formula E has published a provisional 14-race 2020/21 calendar, which is set to begin in January of next year.
The season will begin in Santiago before three races in February in Mexico and Ad Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.
China will host the sole race in April, returning to the schedule having been the first event on the 2019/20 calendar to be cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Monaco will feature on the calendar once more in May, before the sport's first trip to Seoul, South Korea. The city was supposed to host its maiden ePrix in 2020 before COVID-19 forced officials to cancel the event.
The tenth event of the season is not yet associated with a venue.
July will see the Formula E paddock travel to New York before a double-header round in London concludes the seventh season of Formula E racing.
|Venue
|Date
|Santiago de Chile
|16 January, 2021
|Mexico City
|13 February. 2021
|Diriyah
|26 Februrary, 2021
|Diriyah
|27 February, 2021
|Sanya
|13 March, 2021
|Rome*
|10 April, 2021
|Paris
|24 April, 2021
|Monaco*
|8 May, 2021
|Seoul*
|23 May, 2021
|TBC
|5 June, 2021
|Berlin
|19 June, 2021
|New York City
|10 July, 2021
|London*
|24 July, 2021
|London*
|25 July, 2021
*Subject to circuit homologation
Local time
11:00 - 12:30
12:00 - 13:00
15:10 - 17:10
15:00 - 16:30
15:00 - 16:00
Local time
11:00 - 12:30
15:00 - 16:30
12:00 - 13:00
15:00 - 16:00
15:10 - 17:10
15:10 - 17:10
