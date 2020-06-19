user icon
Formula E publishes provisional 2020/21 calendar

  • Published on 19 Jun 2020 21:12
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Formula E has published a provisional 14-race 2020/21 calendar, which is set to begin in January of next year.

The season will begin in Santiago before three races in February in Mexico and Ad Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

China will host the sole race in April, returning to the schedule having been the first event on the 2019/20 calendar to be cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Monaco will feature on the calendar once more in May, before the sport's first trip to Seoul, South Korea. The city was supposed to host its maiden ePrix in 2020 before COVID-19 forced officials to cancel the event.

The tenth event of the season is not yet associated with a venue.

July will see the Formula E paddock travel to New York before a double-header round in London concludes the seventh season of Formula E racing. 

 

Venue
 		 Date
 
Santiago de Chile
 		 16 January, 2021
 
Mexico City
 		 13 February. 2021
 
Diriyah
 		 26 Februrary, 2021
 
Diriyah
 		 27 February, 2021
 
Sanya
 		 13 March, 2021
 
Rome*
 		 10 April, 2021
 
Paris
 		 24 April, 2021
 
Monaco*
 		 8 May, 2021
 
Seoul*
 		 23 May, 2021
 
TBC
 		 5 June, 2021
 
Berlin
 		 19 June, 2021
 
New York City
 		 10 July, 2021
 
London*
 		 24 July, 2021
 
London*
 		 25 July, 2021
 

*Subject to circuit homologation

