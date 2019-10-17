user icon
Lotterer pleased with 'promising' Porsche potential

  • Published on 17 Oct 2019 18:15
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Andre Lotterer was left happy with the "promising" potential of the Porsche 99x Electric despite enduring a not so smooth opening two days of pre-season testing.

On Wednesday at Valencia, the German driver ended the session in 18th place after missing out on a chunk of running due to a crash and also a battery issue which impeded his run plan.

“Tuesday was ok, we had a few things we didn’t want but that’s part of learning, we didn’t use the maximum potential," Lotterer told e-racing.net. 

"It was promising and in the morning [Wednesday] we had good pace compared to the others, until I brushed the wall and took time to repair the front right and rear right.

“Also we had some issues with the batteries that delayed us somehow which was not in our hands. Then we were chasing time and put in some laps at the end, I managed to do a 1:15.9 at that time, I think the fastest was a 1:15.4.

“It’s a pity because it wasn’t really in our hands, the car wasn’t ready [for race simulation] with the battery issue. It happens sometimes, but the timing was just a bit unfortunate.

“Most importantly we have a lot of data, a lot of things to adjust and learn, we’re mainly working on balance and programming.”

Lotterer has joined the Porsche FE team after spending two years at Techeetah, with the former completing the in the all-electric series for the first time.

Lotterer has previous experience with Porsche, having raced with it in the World Endurance Championship in 2017.

“I didn’t need names and to learn who’s who,” Lotterer said of his arrival at Porsche. “This is for sure a gain and I’m very happy to be part of the team in this new challenge.”

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

