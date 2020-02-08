DS Techeetah shows off Gen2 EVO concept livery

The DS Techeetah Formula E team has shown off what its 2020/21 livery could look like, following the reveal of the Gen2 EVO car.

The new car for the seventh season of FE was launched earlier this week, which includes modifications to the bodywork of the car.

Techeetah has now shared rendered images of the car in its colours, as it looks for further championship success.

The team sticks with the black and gold design that it has traditionally used, but features a slight gradient around the sidepods.

The Chinese team triumphed in the 2018/19 teams' championship, while its driver Jean-Eric Vergne took two consecutive drivers' titles.

Its 2019/20 campaign started off roughly, scoring just five points in the opening two races. Last time out in Chile, Antonio Felix da Costa took the team's first podium of the year.