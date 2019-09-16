Jamie Reigle appointed new Formula E CEO

Jamie Reigle has been selected as the new Chief Executive Officer of Formula E, taking the place of Alejandro Agag who moves to the role of Chairman.

Reigle's previous role was the Executive Vice-President of Business Operations at the NFL team Los Angeles Rams.

Prior to that, the Canadian worked with the Manchester United football club for 10 years, holding a number of roles including its Commercial Director from 2014 to 2017.

Reigle will work alongside Agag in his new role, as they both aim to "scale the business to meet the demands and potential of the fastest-growing series in motorsport".

"I'm delighted and honoured to be charged with leading Formula E through its next phase of development," said Reigle.

"I’ve followed the championship from inception and admired the global sports platform Alejandro and his team have created in short order.

"I'm eager to plug in and work with Alejandro to continue to develop Formula E as the most exciting series in motorsport and a platform for the potential of the future of electric vehicles and sustainable mobility."

Agag's new role will see him retain "relationships with key sponsors, teams and long-standing partners such as the FIA, as well as existing host cities".

Reigle meanwhile "will oversee the overall management of the company, day-to-day operations and the delivery of ambitious plans for growth on a global scale".

"I’d like to take this opportunity to officially welcome Jamie to the Formula E family," added Agag. "Jamie’s wealth of experience working in sports properties across North America, Europe and Asia make him the best person for the job.

"With his addition to our existing executive team, we have an incredibly strong line-up to continue building and developing Formula E through our next growth cycle.

"I’ll be making the transition to Chairman and will work in tandem with Jamie to ensure that our vision and plans for the ABB FIA Formula E Championship are fulfilled."