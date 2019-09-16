user icon
icon

link-icon
Jamie Reigle appointed new Formula E CEO

Jamie Reigle appointed new Formula E CEO

  • Published on 16 Sep 2019 12:24
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Jamie Reigle has been selected as the new Chief Executive Officer of Formula E, taking the place of Alejandro Agag who moves to the role of Chairman.

Reigle's previous role was the Executive Vice-President of Business Operations at the NFL team Los Angeles Rams.

Prior to that, the Canadian worked with the Manchester United football club for 10 years, holding a number of roles including its Commercial Director from 2014 to 2017.

Reigle will work alongside Agag in his new role, as they both aim to "scale the business to meet the demands and potential of the fastest-growing series in motorsport".

"I'm delighted and honoured to be charged with leading Formula E through its next phase of development," said Reigle.

"I’ve followed the championship from inception and admired the global sports platform Alejandro and his team have created in short order.

"I'm eager to plug in and work with Alejandro to continue to develop Formula E as the most exciting series in motorsport and a platform for the potential of the future of electric vehicles and sustainable mobility."

Agag's new role will see him retain "relationships with key sponsors, teams and long-standing partners such as the FIA, as well as existing host cities".

Reigle meanwhile "will oversee the overall management of the company, day-to-day operations and the delivery of ambitious plans for growth on a global scale".

"I’d like to take this opportunity to officially welcome Jamie to the Formula E family," added Agag. "Jamie’s wealth of experience working in sports properties across North America, Europe and Asia make him the best person for the job.

"With his addition to our existing executive team, we have an incredibly strong line-up to continue building and developing Formula E through our next growth cycle.

"I’ll be making the transition to Chairman and will work in tandem with Jamie to ensure that our vision and plans for the ABB FIA Formula E Championship are fulfilled."


Replies (0)

Login to reply


SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    10:40 - 12:10

    Free practice 3

    12:10 - 13:10

    Race

    14:10 - 16:10

  • Free practice 2

    14:40 - 16:10

    Qualifying

    15:10 - 16:10

    Fastest lap

     

SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    10:40 - 12:10

    Free practice 2

    14:40 - 16:10

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:10 - 13:10

    Qualifying

    15:10 - 16:10

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    14:10 - 16:10

    Fastest lap

    14:10 - 14:10



Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
505
2
Ferrari
351
3
Red Bull Racing
266
4
McLaren
83
5
Renault
65
6
Toro Rosso
51
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
34
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar