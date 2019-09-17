Antonio Felix da Costa joins Vergne at Techeetah

DS Techeetah has confirmed its line-up for the 2019/20 Formula E season, placing Antonio Felix da Costa alongside reigning series champion Jean-Eric Vergne.

Da Costa, who has competed in Formula since its inaugural season, has two wins under his belt, the first of which came in Buenos Aires in 2015 in FE's fourth race.

His second win was secured last season, as he came out on top at the opening round of the season in Ad Diriyah with BMW.

The Portuguese driver replaces Andre Lotterer at the team, who left to join Porsche alongside Neel Jani in its maiden season of the all-electric championship.

“Getting the opportunity to join a double championship-winning team in such a highly competitive motorsport category like Formula E it’s very rare," said da Costa.

"It was a very hard decision to leave my current position but it’s an opportunity I just couldn’t say no to and I’m very excited to join Jean-Éric and everyone at DS Techeetah.”

DS Techeetah team principal Mark Preston added: “It’s fantastic to have Antonio with the team. He’s a good friend to all of us and we’re all looking forward to welcoming him and to see him in the gold and black DS Techeetah colours.

"He will be a great, and fast, addition to the team and we’re all very excited to see what Jean-Eric and Antonio will deliver on track this coming year.”