Lynn returns to Jaguar in test and reserve driver role

  • Published on 07 Jan 2020 15:54
  • comments 6
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Alex Lynn has returned to the Panasonic Jaguar Racing in Formula E as the team's official test and reserve driver.

Lynn raced for Jaguar during the second half of the 2018/19 season following the departure of Nelson Piquet Jr. from the team.

The Briton scored a best result of seventh, which was one position lower than his best ever FE result of sixth, which he achieved the season before with DS Virgin Racing. 

"I am excited to be rejoining the Jaguar Racing team and returning to Formula E," said Lynn.

"I am familiar with the championship, the team, their goals and how they work. I look forward to playing my part in helping the team achieve their objectives."

At the Sanya ePrix later this year, Jaguar regular James Calado is set to skip the round in order to carry out duties for Ferrari in the World Endurance Championship at Sebring. 

However, it is not yet known if Lynn will replace Calado, as he too has a drive at the WEC round. 

Jaguar team principal James Barclay said: "Mitch Evans and James Calado are an exciting combination and they will be strongly supported by Alex throughout the season.

"Alex is not only a very talented and accomplished driver, he also has valuable experience in Formula E and a great relationship with our team.

"That experience and relationship will be highly beneficial to our ongoing development. Winning races can only be achieved if you have a hard-working, talented team around you. Bringing Alex back into the fold helps us achieve that."

Replies (6)

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,716

    If I have time for it, I might actually give FE another go for next year. I did really not enjoy it the first time around, but that's been 2 years ago... I think?... And I'd like to give it a genuine chance, even if I am allegedly a troll. See if it's what the corporate folks crack it up to be.

    • + 0
    • Jan 7 2020 - 16:40
    • f1fan0101

      Posts: 1,777

      I think you should. Biggest problem I have with FE is that the talent in the field is very strong, but they don’t have cars capable of showing that talent. Still a fascinating series

      • + 0
      • Jan 7 2020 - 20:14
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,716

      There are quite a few things what bother me about the series, the car being one. And then there is the political lobbying, which doesn't affect the racing, but affect how much I can enjoy it. The loudest shouters in FE are mostly dieselgaters and oil companies, two inherently untrustworthy entities. The more they say it's green and good, the less I trust in EVs being a tech worthy of their claim. I dunno, maybe I'm just silly.

      • + 2
      • Jan 7 2020 - 20:40
    • F1todayfan101

      Posts: 94

      My problem with FE is:
      1) the cars don't suit a) the circuits the race on. b) the sustainability/relatability credentials they claim - Imagine if it was a race of small electric city cars that you could actually buy something akin to? Why isn't it Formula eFiesta/ePolo/eCorsa?
      2) the dirty racing - mostly it's argy bargy dirty racing of pushing one guy in to the wall so you can win the race - Race 1 was a good example of this. It's not so bad in closed wheel cars, but open wheeled it's just not on
      3) the constant playing with the rules to try and spice it up a bit. ie. the mariokart "boost" zones. Terrible.

      • + 1
      • Jan 8 2020 - 13:53
  • f1dave

    Posts: 717

    Parking lot racing !

    • + 0
    • Jan 7 2020 - 21:33
  • xoya

    Posts: 509

    I gave it a real shot last year but it's still like bumper cars racing.
    I'll give it a go this year too and I'll see what's what.

    • + 0
    • Jan 8 2020 - 15:55

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

show sidebar