Lynn returns to Jaguar in test and reserve driver role

Alex Lynn has returned to the Panasonic Jaguar Racing in Formula E as the team's official test and reserve driver.
Lynn raced for Jaguar during the second half of the 2018/19 season following the departure of Nelson Piquet Jr. from the team.
The Briton scored a best result of seventh, which was one position lower than his best ever FE result of sixth, which he achieved the season before with DS Virgin Racing.
"I am excited to be rejoining the Jaguar Racing team and returning to Formula E," said Lynn.
"I am familiar with the championship, the team, their goals and how they work. I look forward to playing my part in helping the team achieve their objectives."
At the Sanya ePrix later this year, Jaguar regular James Calado is set to skip the round in order to carry out duties for Ferrari in the World Endurance Championship at Sebring.
However, it is not yet known if Lynn will replace Calado, as he too has a drive at the WEC round.
Jaguar team principal James Barclay said: "Mitch Evans and James Calado are an exciting combination and they will be strongly supported by Alex throughout the season.
"Alex is not only a very talented and accomplished driver, he also has valuable experience in Formula E and a great relationship with our team.
"That experience and relationship will be highly beneficial to our ongoing development. Winning races can only be achieved if you have a hard-working, talented team around you. Bringing Alex back into the fold helps us achieve that."
calle.itw
Posts: 7,716
If I have time for it, I might actually give FE another go for next year. I did really not enjoy it the first time around, but that's been 2 years ago... I think?... And I'd like to give it a genuine chance, even if I am allegedly a troll. See if it's what the corporate folks crack it up to be.
f1fan0101
Posts: 1,777
I think you should. Biggest problem I have with FE is that the talent in the field is very strong, but they don’t have cars capable of showing that talent. Still a fascinating series
calle.itw
Posts: 7,716
There are quite a few things what bother me about the series, the car being one. And then there is the political lobbying, which doesn't affect the racing, but affect how much I can enjoy it. The loudest shouters in FE are mostly dieselgaters and oil companies, two inherently untrustworthy entities. The more they say it's green and good, the less I trust in EVs being a tech worthy of their claim. I dunno, maybe I'm just silly.
F1todayfan101
Posts: 94
My problem with FE is:
1) the cars don't suit a) the circuits the race on. b) the sustainability/relatability credentials they claim - Imagine if it was a race of small electric city cars that you could actually buy something akin to? Why isn't it Formula eFiesta/ePolo/eCorsa?
2) the dirty racing - mostly it's argy bargy dirty racing of pushing one guy in to the wall so you can win the race - Race 1 was a good example of this. It's not so bad in closed wheel cars, but open wheeled it's just not on
3) the constant playing with the rules to try and spice it up a bit. ie. the mariokart "boost" zones. Terrible.
f1dave
Posts: 717
Parking lot racing !
xoya
Posts: 509
I gave it a real shot last year but it's still like bumper cars racing.
I'll give it a go this year too and I'll see what's what.