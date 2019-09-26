user icon
icon

link-icon
Evans signs multi-year deal with Jaguar

Evans signs multi-year deal with Jaguar

  • Published on 26 Sep 2019 11:03
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Jaguar Racing has announced that Mitch Evans will remain at the team for the 2019/20 Formula E season after signing a multi-year deal.

The New Zealand driver has competed in three seasons with Jaguar in the all-electric series so far, taking one win, one pole position and four podium finishes.

Evans' maiden victory in the championship came last season at the Rome ePrix, where he beat Andre Lotterer to the line by less than a second.

"I’m really happy to be staying with the team for a fourth season," Evans said. "I have had a taste for victory driving for Panasonic Jaguar Racing now all I want is more!

"The team is getting stronger and I feel at home here. I’m determined to push forward with Panasonic Jaguar Racing, building on last season’s success as we hunt down more points, podiums and wins."

Evans' teammate has not yet been confirmed, however it is believed that Briton James Calado is the front-runner for the seat.

We are delighted that Mitch has committed his future to Panasonic Jaguar Racing and will remain an integral part of the team for the foreseeable future," said Jaguar team director James Barclay.

"We have grown together in the last three seasons and developed into a winning team capable of fighting at the front of this highly competitive championship. Together we look forward to writing the next chapter of Jaguar Racing’s history."


Replies (0)

Login to reply


RU Grand Prix of Russia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    10:00 - 11:30

    Free practice 3

    11:00 - 12:00

    Race

    13:10 - 15:10

  • Free practice 2

    14:00 - 15:30

    Qualifying

    14:00 - 15:00

    Fastest lap

     

RU Grand Prix of Russia

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    10:00 - 11:30

    Free practice 2

    14:00 - 15:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    11:00 - 12:00

    Qualifying

    14:00 - 15:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    13:10 - 15:10

    Fastest lap

    13:10 - 15:10



Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
527
2
Ferrari
394
3
Red Bull Racing
289
4
McLaren
89
5
Renault
67
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar