Rome ePrix postponed due to coronavirus

The Rome ePrix round of the 2019/20 Formula E championship has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Sanya ePrix has already been postponed following the spread of the virus in mainland China. However, it has since reached Europe, with a high number of cases in Italy.

There are just under 4000 confirmed cases in Italy, and the virus has killed 148 people in the European country.

The postponement of the Rome ePrix means that there is now a seven-week gap in the 2019/20 championship, with the next round in Paris taking place on April 18th.

A statement read: “As a consequence of the ongoing health emergency in Italy and according to the provisions set out in the ministerial decree concerning measures to counteract and contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country – which includes sporting events with large crowds and spectators in close proximity – it will no longer be possible to stage the Rome ePrix on April 4, 2020.

“Formula E, in agreement with the relevant authorities in Rome, EUR S.p.A. and together with the FIA and Autmobile Club d’Italia (ACI), will work closely with championship partners and stakeholders in order to assess and review alternative options to postpone the Rome EPrix to a later date once restrictions have been lifted.

“All ticket holders will be contacted through the appropriate channels in the coming days.”