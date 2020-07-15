user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Virgin announces Nick Cassidy to replace Sam Bird for 2021

Virgin announces Nick Cassidy to replace Sam Bird for 2021

  • Published on 15 Jul 2020 21:55
  • comments 0
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Envision Virgin Racing has announced it's signing of Nick Cassidy for the 2021 Formula E season, replacing the outgoing Sam Bird.

The team announced on Wednesday that reigning Super Formula champion Cassidy will join for 2021 after Bird announced on Tuesday that he will leave to join Jaguar for the new season.

Cassidy, a champion also in Japanese Super GT and Formula 3, will partner Robin Frijns as he competes in his first full Formula E season.

The Kiwi driver participated in the rookie test last March in Marrakesh with the team, setting a new lap record in the process and topping the times throughout the session.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for me to be joining Formula E and Envision Virgin Racing from next season,” Cassidy said.

“The team is one of the most successful on the grid, have a great set-up and facilities, and have continually impressed me since I joined them for the Rookie Test back in March.

"All drivers know the depth and quality of the field in Formula E is among the best in the world, so it is great to be adding my name to this roster.”

“Racing in Japan has been an amazing experience and I’m fortunate that I’ve been able to achieve so much in a short space of time, but I feel it’s now time for the next challenge in my career and I’m very much looking forward to doing that with Envision Virgin Racing and Formula E.”

The team’s Managing Director Sylvain Filippi added: “As a team, it is always important to look ahead to ensure our long-term success. In Nick, we know we have a very ambitious, capable driver with raw talent, speed and racecraft, as well as an impressive track record for his age.

"Moving to become a world championship next season, we know Formula E is going to be as competitive as ever, but from his short time with us, we are confident – together with Robin Frijns – we have two drivers that can compete at the sharp end to win championships.”

FE News Sam Bird
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 15:10

Related news

Give your opinion!

Who was your Austrian GP driver of the day?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
80
2
McLaren
39
3
Red Bull Racing
27
4
Racing Point
22
5
Ferrari
19
6
Renault
8
7
Alpha Tauri
7
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Sam Bird
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Jan 9 1987 (33)
  • Place of b. Roehampton, Greater London, England, United Kingdom
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
See full schedule
show sidebar