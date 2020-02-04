Formula E launches season seven Gen2 EVO car

Formula E has launched its brand new car for season seven of the series, the Gen2 EVO.

The car’s front wing has been reprofiled, while a new aggressive dorsal fin has been added, along with a curved rear wing.

The Gen2 was originally launched for the fifth season of the all-electric championship, with these updates serving to add a fresh new look to the series.

The tyres remain unchanged, as Michelin will continue to provide 18-inch all weather tyres.

Although the car has been revealed through online rendered images, Formula E confirmed that it will be unveiled at the Geneva International Motor Show on March 3rd.

“The ABB FIA Formula E Championship is in only its sixth season of competition, yet the technology within it has come a long way, and can benefit all road users,” said FIA president Jean Todt.

”I am pleased that as it transitions to world championship status, we see a further evolution of the Gen2 car - the Gen2 EVO - with an exciting new look.

“It is this progressive approach that has contributed to the expansion of the grid and increasing competitiveness of the championship, which continues to go from strength to strength and which is paving the way for the future of sustainable urban mobility."

FE founder and chairman Alejandro Agag added: “The Gen2 already stands out as one of the most striking race cars to hit the track, and just as the name implies, the Gen2 EVO is another evolution of the distinctive design.

“As we did with the first-generation car, the Gen2 EVO has been given reprofiled bodywork to make it look more sleek and agile.

”This car will forever go down in the history books as the first to challenge for an ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

“I would like to thank FIA President Jean Todt and his team for making this evolution take shape. Its futuristic design once again showcases Formula E as the category for innovation in both technological advances and appearance."