user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Sims to replace D'Ambrosio at Mahindra for season seven

Sims to replace D'Ambrosio at Mahindra for season seven

  • Published on 20 Aug 2020 12:50
  • comments 0
  • By: Coilin Higgins

It has been revealed BMW's Alexander Sims will race for Mahindra Racing next season after it was announced Jerome D'Ambrosio will leave the team.

It is yet unsure who will replace Sims at BMW, as current driver Max Guenther confirmed on Tuesday he will stay with the team for a second season next year.

Sims is expected to partner Alex Lynn at the Indian team, with Lynn recently replacing Pascal Wehrlein for the final six races in Berlin, after Wehrlein left the team to join Porsche.

“I’m delighted to be joining Mahindra Racing and continuing my Formula E campaign," Sims told Autosport.

"It is an exciting opportunity to bring on the team’s package and challenge for strong results.

"Promoting sustainability and electric mobility is important to me personally and competing in Formula E provides a strong, innovative and forward-looking platform to raise awareness.

"I want to thank BMW i Andretti Motorsport for all its support during the past two seasons and wish the team well for the future. It’s been a huge learning curve coming into Formula E – it’s such a different discipline in motorsport and brings with it great new challenges.

"I’m excited to continue learning and to use my knowledge to support Mahindra Racing in the upcoming season.”

Mahindra team principal Dilbagh Gill welcomed Sims to the team, saying the team were very excited to begin working with the British driver.

“I’m thrilled on behalf of the whole team to welcome Alexander," Gill added.

"I’m extremely excited about working with him and the prospect of what we can achieve together is motivating.

"In Alexander, we have a proven racing talent plus someone that embodies what Mahindra Racing stands for with his personal principles in the areas of electrification and sustainability.

"He is an intellectual driver, a very nice guy and a team player; I’m enthused about what Season 7 will bring and look forward to announcing Alexander’s teammate in due course.

"At the same time, I would like to pay tribute to Jerome, who leaves us after two years with the team. We have had some great moments together and I wish him all the very best as he moves on to new endeavours. He is a class act and I look forward to seeing what he does next.”

FE News Jérôme d'Ambrosio Alexander Sims
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
221
2
Red Bull Racing
135
3
Racing Point
78
4
McLaren
62
5
Ferrari
61
6
Renault
36
7
Alpha Tauri
16
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

BE Jérôme d'Ambrosio
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country BE
  • Date of b. Dec 27 1985 (34)
  • Place of b. Etterbeek, Belgium, BE
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule
show sidebar