Bird leaves Envision Virgin Racing for Jaguar

Sam Bird will depart the Envision Virgin Racing team at the end of the 2019/20 Formula E season to join Jaguar.

Since Formula E's inception in 2014, Bird has contested every race for Virgin Racing, picking up five pole positions, nine race wins and a further nine podium finishes.

“Over the years, this team has become more like a family to me and has been a huge part of my racing career," said Bird. "Many will know that the team and Formula E resurrected my racing career and for that I am eternally grateful.

"I have so many memories and highlights – both on and off track – to look back on and I really hope there’s still a few more to come in Berlin before I embark on the next chapter of my racing career. For sure, there is likely to be a tear in my eye come that final race.”

Jaguar has raced in FE since the 2016/17 season and currently sits third in the teams' championship, behind DS Techeetah and BMW.

Bird will join Mitch Evans at the team, who has raced for Jaguar since the British manufacturer made its debut on the all-electric grid.

“I am really looking forward to a new chapter in my Formula E career with Panasonic Jaguar Racing," Bird said.

"I have watched Jaguar’s growth and progress in the series and am very proud to be driving for an iconic British brand with such a successful racing DNA and joining an incredible list of drivers that have raced for the brand.

"I am incredibly hungry for success and I believe that together with Mitch we can achieve great things for the team and ourselves.

"I want to thank Envision Virgin Racing for everything we have achieved together and wish them well for the future. After Berlin, I can’t wait to test the Jaguar I-TYPE and be in the best place possible for season seven and beyond.”

Bird currently sits 10th in the drivers' standings as the championship prepares for the Berlin finale, where six races will be held in nine days next month.